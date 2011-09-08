Strange and unusual
Zeli Ferreira Rossi lies on his coffin as his wife Cleusa Pereira holds the lid of coffin at their home in the Santa Terezinha neighborhood of Governador Valadares, in the state of Minas Gerais September 2, 2011. Rossi has been sleeping in the coffin every Friday for the past 23 years in memory of a friend who passed away in 1988 and he blessed worshippers every day. Rossi's friend bought him the coffin when he was involved in a car accident thinking that he had died. The two friends made a deal, the first to die would have a coffin bought by the other. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Zhang Wuyi (C), a local farmer who is interested in scientific inventions, reaches for the hatch of the self-made miniature submarine "Shuguang Hao" ahead of a safety test at Moshui Lake in Wuhan, China, August 29, 2011. Zhang has successfully tested his self-made miniature submarine "Shuguang Hao", which is 3.6 m (12 feet) long, 1.8 m (6 feet) high, has a maximum diving depth of 20 m (65 feet), can travel at a speed of 20 km per hour for 10 hours underwater and is shaped as a dolphin. "I hope to sell my submarine as a civil product with the price of about 100,000 yuan ($15,670) after safety tests, and a merchant has decided to order one in this month", Zhang said. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man tries to drink beer during the Race of Beer in Brasilia August 28, 2011. Participants of the annual race run a 2km (1.2 mile) route while drinking beer along the way and the person with most amount of beer consumed at the finishing line is the winner. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Celine Monrad-Haslum, a competitor taking part in an uphill race, lays injured after being attacked by a moose (background) in Nittedal, some 30 km (18 miles) north of Oslo, Norway, September 5, 2011. Monrad-Haslum was evacuated on a helicopter to a nearby hospital to be treated for the injuries sustained during the attack. REUTERS/Knut Haavard Solberg/Varingen/Scanpix
Visitors use a slingshot to shoot an Angry Bird plush toy at a real life Angry Birds outdoor game in a theme park at Changsha, Hunan province September 1, 2011. The game station, stimulating the popular smartphone video game, is part of a group of stress-reducing activities at Changsha's Colorful World theme park made available to the public from September 1-30. The theme park may be prosecuted for launching the game without permission from Finland-based Rovio, the original creators of Angry Birds, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily
Workers carry a creation by Siberian artist Vasily Slonov named "Brain on crutches. State intellectual project Skolkovo" from the Museum of Modern Art during the ninth Krasnoyarsk museum biennial in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A man uses an Lenovo IdeaPad K1 tablet PC during a house-walking performance during press day at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin,September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Dancers watch a stylist spray body paint onto a participant before the "Gay not Gray" fashion show featuring senior gay men in Berlin, August 27, 2011. Mature gay men performed in the show with younger peers to illustrate that being gay and old can be fun and does not have to mean isolation, organisers said. The show was part of the Aids Gala 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
African lion Katya licks zoo owner and artist Aleksandr Pylyshenko in a cage at his private zoo situated in his backyard in the city of Vasilyevka, southeastern Ukraine September 7, 2011. Pylyshenko broadcasted on the internet his experience of living in the cage with Katya and her cubs for 36 days, before leaving it on Wednesday. According to local media, Pylyshenko wanted to raise funds to improve the lions' living conditions and also raise awareness of the plight of wild animals in private Ukrainian zoos. REUTERS/Stringer
Sonya Thomas competes in the Buffalo Wing Eating Championship during the National Buffalo Wing Festival at Coca-Cola Field in Buffalo, New York, September 4, 2011. Thomas won as she eating raced the clock to eat a record breaking 183 wings, totaling 6.43 pounds. REUTERS/Doug Benz
Sam Shnaps, a visitor to the Victoria and Albert Museum, jumps into a skip converted into a swimming pool by designer Oliver Bishop-Young which is part of the "Summer Camp: Design with Mastercard" exhibition, in central London August 26, 2011. Visitors to the exhibition are being invited to take a dip in the skip, normally used as a recipient for construction debris. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Aline "The Devil's Niece" Westphal of Germany performs during the 2011 Air Guitar World Championships in Oulu, Finland, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Aleksi Makkonen/Lehtikuva
Students work on "The Airport Phoenix", an installation by French artist Xavier Juillot, during the 10th International Kansk Video Festival at the abandoned airport in the Siberian town of Kansk, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naimushin
Relatives of native Bolivians Jaime Cancari and his sons Hugo and Franklin, play in the self-designed, one-person helicopter which the trio are manufacturing from recycled metal, at their workshop in El Alto, on the outskirts of La Paz, August 31, 2011. In a country with no aviation nor automobile industry, Jaime Cancari, an ethnic Aymara, is pursuing his dream make helicopters, something he promised his sons 15 years ago they would do one day just to prove that they can do anything they want in life, Cancari said. The only knowledge the Cancaris have of helicopters is what they've observed at Air Force exhibitions in their city. REUTERS/David Mercado
A reveler is covered with tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, August 31, 2011. The origin of the tomato fight is disputed - everyone in Bunol seems to have a favourite story - but most agree it started around 1940, in the early years of General Francisco Franco's dictatorship. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
A pug dog dressed in a traditional Bavarian Dirndl costume is posed with its owner during the third pug dog meeting in Munich September 5, 2011. About 40 pug dogs and their owner came together for the 'Mops Wies'n warm-up'. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Participants in "Experimento mp3" simultaneously act out instructions given via their headphones in a group action organised by Improv Everywhere, during hoPlay, an international video game festival, in Bilbao September 3, 2011. Participants gathered in a designated place and time and follow instructions, like dance, open umbrellas, lie down, point up and run like ducks, given in a previously downloaded file in their mp3 players. Improv Everywhere is a comedic performance art group based in New York City, which carries out pranks, which they call "missions", in public places to create chaos and joy. REUTERS/Vincent West
Participants sitting on a float try to cross a 13m (43 ft) long pool of water and foam at the Bobrovy Log Ski Resort near the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk August 28, 2011, where holiday-makers have gathered to mark the end of the Siberian summer. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A very thin house is pictured at the end of a terrace in London August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A dancer in body paint waits for his performance during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in the southern Indian city of Kochi August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Sivaram V