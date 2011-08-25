Inside Nepal

A view of Nepal's capital is seen from the hilltop home of Stateless Nina Tamang, 18, as she talks with her Grandmother Ratna Maya Tamang at the outskirts of Nepal's capital August 14, 2011. Despite her mother being a Nepali national, Nina cannot become a citizen of Nepal because her father who had abandoned her mother after Nina was born is absent and she has no official proof of his nationality. On August 25, 2011, the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR will launch an international campaign to highlight the plight of the estimated 12-15 million people worldwide who are not recognised as nationals by any country and become stateless. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar