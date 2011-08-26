版本:
Inside Aisha Gaddafi's palace

2011年 8月 27日 星期六

Libyans walk inside the house of Aisha, the daughter of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in Tripoli August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man shows the house of Aisha, the daughter of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in Tripoli August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A boy jumps into a swimming pool at Aisha Gaddafi's compound in Bin Ashour district in Tripoli August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A boy stands next to a golden sofa with a statue of Aisha, the daughter of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi inside her house in Tripoli August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man holds clothes in the house of Aisha, the daughter of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in Tripoli August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Framed pictures are seen inside the house of Aisha, the daughter of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in Tripoli August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man stands inside the house of Aisha, the daughter of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in Tripoli August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

