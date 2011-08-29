A man plays guitar from a street balcony during the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 29, 2011. Revelers flocked to west London for one of Europe's biggest street parties, with record numbers of police on duty to prevent a repetition of riots that shook the British capital three weeks ago. Monday, a public holiday in England, is the main day of the two-day Notting Hill Carnival, an annual celebration of Caribbean culture that usually draws about 1 million people for a colorful procession of musicians and performers. REUTERS/Toby Melville