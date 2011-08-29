版本:
Notting Hill Carnival

2011年 8月 30日 星期二

A man plays guitar from a street balcony during the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 29, 2011. Revelers flocked to west London for one of Europe's biggest street parties, with record numbers of police on duty to prevent a repetition of riots that shook the British capital three weeks ago. Monday, a public holiday in England, is the main day of the two-day Notting Hill Carnival, an annual celebration of Caribbean culture that usually draws about 1 million people for a colorful procession of musicians and performers.

2011年 8月 30日 星期二

A man plays guitar from a street balcony during the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 29, 2011. Revelers flocked to west London for one of Europe's biggest street parties, with record numbers of police on duty to prevent a repetition of riots that shook the British capital three weeks ago. Monday, a public holiday in England, is the main day of the two-day Notting Hill Carnival, an annual celebration of Caribbean culture that usually draws about 1 million people for a colorful procession of musicians and performers. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2011年 8月 30日 星期二

Performers dance during a parade at the annual Notting Hill Carnival in London August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2011年 8月 30日 星期二

Performers dance during a parade at the annual Notting Hill Carnival in London August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2011年 8月 30日 星期二

Performers dance in front of police offers during the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2011年 8月 30日 星期二

Performers dance in front of police offers during the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2011年 8月 30日 星期二

A performer dances in the street parade at the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2011年 8月 30日 星期二

A performer dances in the street parade at the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2011年 8月 30日 星期二

Saphra Bernard laughs during a photocall to promote the Notting Hill Carnival at City Hall in London August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2011年 8月 30日 星期二

Saphra Bernard laughs during a photocall to promote the Notting Hill Carnival at City Hall in London August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2011年 8月 30日 星期二

A woman uses an Apple iPad to photograph the street parade at the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2011年 8月 30日 星期二

A woman uses an Apple iPad to photograph the street parade at the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2011年 8月 30日 星期二

A performer dances in the street parade at the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2011年 8月 30日 星期二

A performer dances in the street parade at the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2011年 8月 30日 星期二

A performer dances in the street parade at the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2011年 8月 30日 星期二

A performer dances in the street parade at the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2011年 8月 30日 星期二

A performer poses with a police officer as she dances in the street parade at the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2011年 8月 30日 星期二

A performer poses with a police officer as she dances in the street parade at the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2011年 8月 30日 星期二

A performer dances with Olympic rings strapped to her back, during the street parade at the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2011年 8月 30日 星期二

A performer dances with Olympic rings strapped to her back, during the street parade at the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2011年 8月 30日 星期二

Police stand under a poster during the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2011年 8月 30日 星期二

Police stand under a poster during the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2011年 8月 30日 星期二

A performer dances in the street parade at the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2011年 8月 30日 星期二

A performer dances in the street parade at the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2011年 8月 30日 星期二

Residents watch the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2011年 8月 30日 星期二

Residents watch the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2011年 8月 30日 星期二

A performer dances at the annual Notting Hill Carnival in London August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2011年 8月 30日 星期二

A performer dances at the annual Notting Hill Carnival in London August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2011年 8月 30日 星期二

Police officers arrive for duty at the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2011年 8月 30日 星期二

Police officers arrive for duty at the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

