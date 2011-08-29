The Race of Beer
A man tries to drink beer during the Race of Beer in Brasilia, Brazil, August 28, 2011. Participants of the annual race run a 2km (1.2 mile) route while drinking beer along the way and the person with most amount of beer consumed at the finishing line is the winner. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Men dressed as Ronald McDonald pose with cans of beer during the Race of Beer in Brasilia August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A man drinks beer during the Race of Beer in Brasilia August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
People drink beer during the Race of Beer in Brasilia August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Girls dressed as popcorn participate in the Race of Beer in Brasilia August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
People drink beer during the Race of Beer in Brasilia August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Men dressed as late British singer Amy Winehouse pose with cans of beer during the Race of Beer in Brasilia August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A man dressed as a mattress is surrounded by women during the Race of Beer in Brasilia August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Men dressed as ponies participate in the Race of Beer in Brasilia August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A girl carries a belt of beers during the Race of Beer in Brasilia August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
