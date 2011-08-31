Festival of Eid
Libyans attend an Eid al-Fitr prayer in Tripoli, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Muslims get ready for prayers at Nepali Jame Mashjid in Kathmandu, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Passengers sit on top of an overcrowded train as it heads for Jamalpur from Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 30, 2011. Millions of residents in Dhaka are travelling home from the capital city to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A Muslim family enjoy a ride on a ferris wheel at an amusement park during Eid al-Fitr in Beirut, August 30, 2011. /Cynthia Karam
Muslims raise their hands in worship after observing Eid al-Fitr prayers amidst the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
Rebels sing the national anthem of Libya while celebrating the first Eid al-Fitr in Green Square after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in Tripoli, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Muslims attend mass prayers marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, at the Grand Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
A boy wears a new suit and tie as Somali refugees gather to pray during celebrations of Eid al-Fitr to mark the end of Ramadan in the Ifo marketplace at Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, situated northeast of the capital Nairobi near the Somali border, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People pray on the roof of the Kashmiri Takiya Jame mosque in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Street vendors sell balloons and toys outside the Kashmiri Takiya Jame mosque in Kathmandu, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Anti-Gaddafi fighters stand guard as their compatriots attend Eid al-Fitr prayers in Tripoli, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Muslims pray at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr, in the old quarters of Delhi, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
A Libyan attends the Eid al-Fitr prayer in Tripoli, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Shi'ite women attend prayers for the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr in Baghdad, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
Thousands of Somali refugees pray during celebrations of the Eid al-Fitr in the Ifo marketplace at Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, situated northeast of the capital Nairobi near the Somali border, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man leans on a post as he keeps watch on children taking a carnival ride during the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Fitr in Kabul, August 30, 2011. Reuters/Erik de Castro
Libyans pray during the first Eid al-Fitr prayers after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi, in Tahreer Square, west of Tripoli, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A man prays on an overcrowded passenger boat as people return to their hometowns ahead of the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday at Sadarghat in Dhaka, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Muslims stand shoulder-to-shoulder while observing Eid al-Fitr prayers amidst the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
A Muslim boy watches as elders pray outside a mosque during Eid al-Fitr to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan in Thailand's southern Pattani province, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom
Thousands of Somali refugees pray during celebrations of the Eid al-Fitr in the Ifo marketplace at Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, situated northeast of the capital Nairobi near the Somali border, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Passengers ride on top of an overcrowded train as they head back to their hometowns ahead of the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday at a railway station in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Libyans attend an Eid al-Fitr prayer in Tripoli, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Filipino Muslims cross a wooden bridge on their way to attend a prayer session at the mosque to mark the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting, in Manila, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Saudis pray during morning prayers on the first day of Eid Al-Fitr in the holy city of Mecca, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Hassan Ali
An Indonesian woman working in Malaysia takes a nap as she waits for her ferry to Dumai in Indonesia, ahead of Eid al-Fitr in Port Klang outside Kuala Lumpur, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Samsul Said
A boy plays with a balloon in front of men, Syrians living in Jordan, praying during morning prayers on the first day of Eid Al-Fitr outside the Syrian embassy in Amman, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
A woman waits for a train which will take to her hometown in Pasar Senen train station in Jakarta, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Supri
Muslims pray Eid al-Fitr to mark the end of Ramadan in Isbahaysiga mosque in Hamar Jajab district, south of Mogadishu, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A girl takes part in celebrations for Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, on Tahrir square in Cairo, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
A child yawns as she and her mother attend a mass prayer to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan on a street in Jakarta, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Supri
Muslims perform prayers for Eid al-Fitr in the Grand Mosque in Pristina, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A Filipino Muslim boy stands in front of his mother during a prayer session on a open court, to mark the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting, in Manila, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Indonesians working in Malaysia wait to take a ferry to Dumai in Indonesia, ahead of Eid al-Fitr in Port Klang outside Kuala Lumpur, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Samsul Said
