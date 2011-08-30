版本:
Living in space

2011年 8月 30日 星期二

A photo taken by an Expedition 28 crew member aboard the International Space Station shows Hurricane Irene off the east coast of the United States on August 26, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Expedition 28 - International Space Station/Goddard Space Flight Center

A photo taken by an Expedition 28 crew member aboard the International Space Station shows Hurricane Irene off the east coast of the United States on August 26, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Expedition 28 - International Space Station/Goddard Space Flight Center

Backdropped by a night time view of the Earth and the starry sky, the Space Shuttle Endeavour is seen docked to the International Space Station on May 28, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Backdropped by a night time view of the Earth and the starry sky, the Space Shuttle Endeavour is seen docked to the International Space Station on May 28, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Space tourist Anousheh Ansari while enroute to the International Space Station on September 18, 2006. REUTERS/NASA

Space tourist Anousheh Ansari while enroute to the International Space Station on September 18, 2006. REUTERS/NASA

The moon appears near the earth's horizon in a photo of an orbital moonset taken from aboard the International Space Station on May 17, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Ron Garan

The moon appears near the earth's horizon in a photo of an orbital moonset taken from aboard the International Space Station on May 17, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Ron Garan

European Space Agency astronaut Roberto Vittori of Italy floats through the Destiny laboratory of the International Space Station on May 19, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

European Space Agency astronaut Roberto Vittori of Italy floats through the Destiny laboratory of the International Space Station on May 19, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Astronaut Robert L. Satcher Jr. works outside the International Space Station on November 19, 2009. REUTERS/NASA

Astronaut Robert L. Satcher Jr. works outside the International Space Station on November 19, 2009. REUTERS/NASA

A photo of the aurora australis taken during a geomagnetic storm from the International Space Station on May 29, 2010. REUTERS/ISS Crew Earth Observations experiment and Image Science & Analysis Laboratory, Johnson Space Center

A photo of the aurora australis taken during a geomagnetic storm from the International Space Station on May 29, 2010. REUTERS/ISS Crew Earth Observations experiment and Image Science & Analysis Laboratory, Johnson Space Center

Astronaut Roberto Vittori works on Endeavour's aft flight deck with the remote manipulator arm on May 17, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Astronaut Roberto Vittori works on Endeavour's aft flight deck with the remote manipulator arm on May 17, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Spacewalker Ron Garan rides on the International Space Station's robotic arm on July 12, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Spacewalker Ron Garan rides on the International Space Station's robotic arm on July 12, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Space Shuttle Endeavour astronaut Mike Fincke plays with a water bubble in microgravity aboard the International Space Station on May 29, 2011. REUTERS/NASA TV

Space Shuttle Endeavour astronaut Mike Fincke plays with a water bubble in microgravity aboard the International Space Station on May 29, 2011. REUTERS/NASA TV

A setting last quarter crescent moon and the thin line of the Earth's atmosphere as photographed from the International Space Station over Central Asia on September 4, 2010. REUTERS/NASA

A setting last quarter crescent moon and the thin line of the Earth's atmosphere as photographed from the International Space Station over Central Asia on September 4, 2010. REUTERS/NASA

Space shuttle Atlantis Pilot Doug Hurley moves around supplies and equipment in the Leonardo Permanent Multipurpose Module of the International Space Station on July 11, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Space shuttle Atlantis Pilot Doug Hurley moves around supplies and equipment in the Leonardo Permanent Multipurpose Module of the International Space Station on July 11, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

An unprecedented view of the space shuttle Atlantis, appearing like a bean sprout against clouds and city lights on its way home, as photographed from a window on the International Space Station on July 21, 2011. Airglow over Earth can be seen in the background. REUTERS/NASA

An unprecedented view of the space shuttle Atlantis, appearing like a bean sprout against clouds and city lights on its way home, as photographed from a window on the International Space Station on July 21, 2011. Airglow over Earth can be seen in the background. REUTERS/NASA

NASA astronaut Greg Chamitoff uses a laptop computer on the aft flight deck of space shuttle Endeavour during rendezvous and docking operations with the International Space Station in this photograph provided by NASA and taken May 18, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

NASA astronaut Greg Chamitoff uses a laptop computer on the aft flight deck of space shuttle Endeavour during rendezvous and docking operations with the International Space Station in this photograph provided by NASA and taken May 18, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

The space shuttle Endeavour is silhouetted against the backdrop of Earth's horizon prior to docking with the International Space Station in this picture taken by an Expedition 22 crew member on February 9, 2010 and released by NASA February 12, 2010. REUTERS/NASA Handout (UNITED STATES - Tags: SCI TECH IMAGES OF THE DAY) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS

The space shuttle Endeavour is silhouetted against the backdrop of Earth's horizon prior to docking with the International Space Station in this picture taken by an Expedition 22 crew member on February 9, 2010 and released by NASA February 12, 2010. REUTERS/NASA Handout (UNITED STATES - Tags: SCI TECH IMAGES OF THE DAY) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS

Spacewalker Ron Garan rides on the International Space Station's robotic arm with the Earth as a backdrop as he transfers a failed pump module to the cargo bay of space shuttle Atlantis on July 12, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Spacewalker Ron Garan rides on the International Space Station's robotic arm with the Earth as a backdrop as he transfers a failed pump module to the cargo bay of space shuttle Atlantis on July 12, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Astronaut Karen Nyberg looks through a window in the newly installed Kibo laboratory of the International Space Station on June 11, 2008. REUTERS/NASA

Astronaut Karen Nyberg looks through a window in the newly installed Kibo laboratory of the International Space Station on June 11, 2008. REUTERS/NASA

The space shuttle Discovery after it undocked from the International Space Station, in a photo taken more than 200 miles above Earth and released on March 9, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

The space shuttle Discovery after it undocked from the International Space Station, in a photo taken more than 200 miles above Earth and released on March 9, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

NASA astronauts Greg Chamitoff (L), mission specialist, and space shuttle Endeavour Commander Mark Kelly, work on the orbiter's middeck on May 17, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

NASA astronauts Greg Chamitoff (L), mission specialist, and space shuttle Endeavour Commander Mark Kelly, work on the orbiter's middeck on May 17, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

The sun shines above the Earth's horizon with the International Space Station in the foreground in a photo taken by spacewalker Ron Garan on July 12, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Ron Garan

The sun shines above the Earth's horizon with the International Space Station in the foreground in a photo taken by spacewalker Ron Garan on July 12, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Ron Garan

