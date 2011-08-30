Photo focus: Power and ice cream
Billionaire financier and Berkshire Hathaway Chief Executive Warren Buffett eats ice cream as he walks during the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska May 2, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Israel's President Shimon Peres (R) and Ashdod Mayor Yehiel Lasri eat popsicles during a visit to a shopping mall in Ashdod to show solidarity with the residents of southern Israel August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Then Democratic presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama eats an ice cream cone during a campaign stop at Windmill Ice Cream Shop in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, August 29, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young
US Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke (R) returns to his seat with ice cream after a break between innings in the MLB interleague baseball game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Washington Nationals in Washington, June 19, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (C) holds an ice cream upon his visit to the Sonhung Foodstuff Factory in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by North Korea's official KCNA news agency December 13, 2010. KCNA did not state expressly the date when the picture was taken. REUTERS/KCNA
Then Republican vice-presidential nominee Alaska Governor Sarah Palin tastes her "Moose Tracks" ice cream cone during a campaign stop at 'The Chocolate Factory' with U.S. Republican presidential nominee Senator John McCain (R-AZ) in Cedarburg, Wisconsin, September 5, 2008. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump watches a match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall eats an ice cream while visiting the Devon town of Salcombe, southwest England July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Wayne Perry/POOL
Then Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton samples some home-made ice cream during her visit to the Charleston Farmers Market on the day of the presidential primary in West Virginia May 13, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Then Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Joe Biden eats ice cream during a campaign stop at Windmill Ice Cream Shop in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, August 29, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young
British Foreign Secretary David Miliband eats an ice cream during a visit to Damascus' old city November 17, 2008. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Russian President Vladimir Putin eats an ice cream during a visit to a weapons exhibition in the Ural's city of Nizhny Tagil July 14, 2000. REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin
Former Open winner Jack Nicklaus eats an ice cream during his practice round at St Andrews July 19, 2000. REUTERS/Jeff J Mitchell
Then President George W. Bush eats a cone of pralines and cream flavoured ice cream with local girls at Manning's Ice Cream store in Clark's Summit, Pennsylvania, October 19, 2006. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Then President Bill Clinton laughs as he cleans some of the 'Peachy Paterno' ice cream off his nose outside the Creamery store during a stop on the campus of Penn State University July 10, 2000 in State College. REUTERS/Stringer
