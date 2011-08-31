" /> " />
版本:
中国

Tomato wars

2011年 9月 1日 星期四

A reveler is covered with tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, Spain August 31, 2011. The origin of the tomato fight is disputed - everyone in Bunol seems to have a favorite story - but most agree it started around 1940, in the early years of General Francisco Franco's dictatorship. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

2011年 9月 1日 星期四

A reveler is covered with tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, Spain August 31, 2011. The origin of the tomato fight is disputed - everyone in Bunol seems to have a favorite story - but most agree it started around 1940, in the early years of General Francisco Franco's dictatorship. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Close
1 / 10
2011年 9月 1日 星期四

Revelers jump in tomato pulp during the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

2011年 9月 1日 星期四

Revelers jump in tomato pulp during the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Close
2 / 10
2011年 9月 1日 星期四

A reveler is covered with tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

2011年 9月 1日 星期四

A reveler is covered with tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Close
3 / 10
2011年 9月 1日 星期四

A reveler on a truck throws tomatoes into the crowd during the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

2011年 9月 1日 星期四

A reveler on a truck throws tomatoes into the crowd during the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Close
4 / 10
2011年 9月 1日 星期四

A reveler leaves the "battlefield" after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

2011年 9月 1日 星期四

A reveler leaves the "battlefield" after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Close
5 / 10
2011年 9月 1日 星期四

Revelers throw tomatoes during the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

2011年 9月 1日 星期四

Revelers throw tomatoes during the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Close
6 / 10
2011年 9月 1日 星期四

A reveler is covered with tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

2011年 9月 1日 星期四

A reveler is covered with tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Close
7 / 10
2011年 9月 1日 星期四

Revelers on a truck throw tomatoes into the crowd during the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

2011年 9月 1日 星期四

Revelers on a truck throw tomatoes into the crowd during the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Close
8 / 10
2011年 9月 1日 星期四

Revelers on a truck throw tomatoes into the crowd during the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

2011年 9月 1日 星期四

Revelers on a truck throw tomatoes into the crowd during the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Close
9 / 10
2011年 9月 1日 星期四

A reveller gives the thumbs-up as he is covered with tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

2011年 9月 1日 星期四

A reveller gives the thumbs-up as he is covered with tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Close
10 / 10

Tomato wars

Tomato wars 分享
重新播放
下一个

Festival of Eid

Festival of Eid
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »