Tomato wars
A reveler is covered with tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, Spain August 31, 2011. The origin of the tomato fight is disputed - everyone in Bunol seems to have a favorite story - but most agree it started around 1940, in the early years of General Francisco Franco's dictatorship. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Revelers jump in tomato pulp during the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
A reveler is covered with tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
A reveler on a truck throws tomatoes into the crowd during the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
A reveler leaves the "battlefield" after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Revelers throw tomatoes during the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
A reveler is covered with tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Revelers on a truck throw tomatoes into the crowd during the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
A reveller gives the thumbs-up as he is covered with tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
