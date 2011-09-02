Cruising North Korea
Members of a Chinese tourism delegation relax at the top deck of the Mangyongbyong cruise ship near Mount Kumgang resort, in North Korea, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A member of a Chinese delegation takes pictures at the costal area of the Mount Kumgang resort in Kumgang, in North Korea, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
North Korean officials stand at a port area as a cruise ship with Chinese visitors arrive at the Mount Kumgang resort, in North Korea, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A waitress throws garbage overboard as Mangyongbyong cruise ship arrives to the North Korean special economic zone of Razon City, northeast of Pyongyang, North Korea, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Members of a Chinese delegation arrive at the port of the Mount Kumgang resort in Kumgang, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A member of a Chinese tourism delegation sleeps next to pictures of North Korean leaders Kim Jong-il (R) and Kim Il-sung aboard the Mangyongbyong cruise ship during its inaugural trip, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A local vendor receives members of a Chinese tourism delegation at Mount Kumgang resort, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Chinese visitor poses for a picture next to a portrait of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il at an auditorium in Rason city, northeast of Pyongyang, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Workers of the Mangyongbyong cruise ship stand on the deck, near Mount Kumgang resort, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Beer and dried fish are seen at a deck area of the Mangyongbyong cruise ship during its inaugural trip as a cruise ship near the North Korean special economic zone of Razon City, in North Korea, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A world map, with the Korea peninsula marked in red, is seen as a hotel receptionist talks on the phone in Rason city, northeast of Pyongyang, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Members of a Chinese tourism delegation sit at the deck of the Mangyongbyong cruise ship during its inaugural trip as a cruise ship near the North Korean especial economic zone of Razon City, in North Korea, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Members of a Chinese tourism delegation dance aboard the Mangyongbyong cruise ship during its inaugural trip as a cruise ship near the North Korean special economic zone of Razon City, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
North Korean officials wave as the Mangyongbyong cruise ship leaves the port of Mount Kumgang resort during its inaugural trip as a cruise ship, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man walks into a empty restaurant in Rason city, northeast of Pyongyang, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A soldier stands before the departure of the Mangyongbyong cruise ship at the North Korean especial economic zone of Razon City, northeast of Pyongyang, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Local residents wave as a cruise ship with visitors leaves the port in the North Korean special economic zone of Rason, located northeast of Pyongyang, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A waitress eats breakfast on the Mangyongbyong cruise ship near the North Korean special economic zone of Razon City, northeast of Pyongyang, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A statue of a tiger is seen at the Mount Kumgang resort in Kumgang, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A member of a Chinese tourism delegation relaxes in a cabin of the Mangyongbyong cruise ship near Mount Kumgang resort, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A member of a Chinese delegation takes pictures at the Mount Kumgang resort in Kumgang, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The crew of a North Korean ship peer from their ship at the port of Rason City, part of the special economic zone, northeast of Pyongyang, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Local residents attend the departure ceremony of a cruise ship with visitors in the North Korean special economic zone of Rason, northeast of Pyongyang, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A member of a Chinese tourism delegation sits at the deck of Mangyongbyong cruise ship near Mount Kumgang resort, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Local residents attend the departure ceremony of a cruise ship with visitors in the North Korean special economic zone of Rason, located northeast of Pyongyang, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
