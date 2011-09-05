" /> " />
版本:
中国

Burning Man festival

2011年 9月 5日 星期一

A time exposure of the Temple of Transformation as it begins to burn during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart 

2011年 9月 5日 星期一

A time exposure of the Temple of Transformation as it begins to burn during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart 

Close
1 / 40
2011年 9月 5日 星期一

Firefighters watch as the Temple of Transformation burns during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart 

2011年 9月 5日 星期一

Firefighters watch as the Temple of Transformation burns during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart 

Close
2 / 40
2011年 9月 5日 星期一

Kristine Green throws a letter into the fire as the Temple of Transformation burns during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart 

2011年 9月 5日 星期一

Kristine Green throws a letter into the fire as the Temple of Transformation burns during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart 

Close
3 / 40
2011年 9月 5日 星期一

People walk across the Playa to the Temple of Transformation during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart 

2011年 9月 5日 星期一

People walk across the Playa to the Temple of Transformation during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart 

Close
4 / 40
2011年 9月 5日 星期一

Christy Lynn cries after spreading her grandmother's ashes at the Temple of Transition before it was burned during the Burning Man "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart 

2011年 9月 5日 星期一

Christy Lynn cries after spreading her grandmother's ashes at the Temple of Transition before it was burned during the Burning Man "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart 

Close
5 / 40
2011年 9月 5日 星期一

Participants talk in the Black Rock Desert near art projects as the sun sets during the Burning Man "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in Nevada, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

2011年 9月 5日 星期一

Participants talk in the Black Rock Desert near art projects as the sun sets during the Burning Man "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in Nevada, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
6 / 40
2011年 9月 5日 星期一

Participant Kevin Wagter (C), dressed as the "Dust Demon", walks across the playa during the Burning Man "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart 

2011年 9月 5日 星期一

Participant Kevin Wagter (C), dressed as the "Dust Demon", walks across the playa during the Burning Man "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart 

Close
7 / 40
2011年 9月 5日 星期一

Participants fight in the Thunder Dome during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart  

2011年 9月 5日 星期一

Participants fight in the Thunder Dome during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart  

Close
8 / 40
2011年 9月 5日 星期一

Krissy Humphreys watches The Man being burned during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart  

2011年 9月 5日 星期一

Krissy Humphreys watches The Man being burned during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart  

Close
9 / 40
2011年 9月 5日 星期一

Fireworks erupt before The Man is burned during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

2011年 9月 5日 星期一

Fireworks erupt before The Man is burned during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
10 / 40
2011年 9月 5日 星期一

The Man is burned during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

2011年 9月 5日 星期一

The Man is burned during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
11 / 40
2011年 9月 5日 星期一

Participants run towards the fire after The Man was burned during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

2011年 9月 5日 星期一

Participants run towards the fire after The Man was burned during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
12 / 40
2011年 9月 5日 星期一

People experience the "Wet Dream" art installation during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

2011年 9月 5日 星期一

People experience the "Wet Dream" art installation during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
13 / 40
2011年 9月 5日 星期一

Scott Zimmerman wears wings during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart  

2011年 9月 5日 星期一

Scott Zimmerman wears wings during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart  

Close
14 / 40
2011年 9月 5日 星期一

People make their way to the Temple of Transition during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

2011年 9月 5日 星期一

People make their way to the Temple of Transition during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
15 / 40
2011年 9月 5日 星期一

Festival attendees celebrate the moving of a 50-feet tall Trojan Horse during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

2011年 9月 5日 星期一

Festival attendees celebrate the moving of a 50-feet tall Trojan Horse during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
16 / 40
2011年 9月 5日 星期一

A participant cheers as a giant wooden Trojan horse art project burns in the Black Rock Desert in the early hours of the morning during the Burning Man "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in Nevada, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

2011年 9月 5日 星期一

A participant cheers as a giant wooden Trojan horse art project burns in the Black Rock Desert in the early hours of the morning during the Burning Man "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in Nevada, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
17 / 40
2011年 9月 5日 星期一

A participant dressed in a checkered mylar bodysuit lit by laser lights sits on on his bicycle while talking to a friend in the Black Rock Desert in the early hours of the morning during the Burning Man "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in Nevada, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

2011年 9月 5日 星期一

A participant dressed in a checkered mylar bodysuit lit by laser lights sits on on his bicycle while talking to a friend in the Black Rock Desert in the early hours of the morning during the Burning Man "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in Nevada, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
18 / 40
2011年 9月 5日 星期一

People dance at the Disorient sound camp during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

2011年 9月 5日 星期一

People dance at the Disorient sound camp during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
19 / 40
2011年 9月 5日 星期一

The Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival is seen in this aerial view taken in the Black Rock desert of Nevada September 3, 2011.   REUTERS/Jim Urquhart 

2011年 9月 5日 星期一

The Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival is seen in this aerial view taken in the Black Rock desert of Nevada September 3, 2011.   REUTERS/Jim Urquhart 

Close
20 / 40
2011年 9月 5日 星期一

Clouds of dust blow across the Playa during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

2011年 9月 5日 星期一

Clouds of dust blow across the Playa during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
21 / 40
2011年 9月 5日 星期一

Burning Man participants parade across the Black Rock Desert with jellyfish that they created in the early hours of the morning during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in Nevada September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

2011年 9月 5日 星期一

Burning Man participants parade across the Black Rock Desert with jellyfish that they created in the early hours of the morning during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in Nevada September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
22 / 40
2011年 9月 5日 星期一

Burning Man participants gather in the Black Rock Desert in the early hours of the morning during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in Nevada September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

2011年 9月 5日 星期一

Burning Man participants gather in the Black Rock Desert in the early hours of the morning during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in Nevada September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
23 / 40
2011年 9月 5日 星期一

Burning Man participants look at an art installation in the Black Rock Desert in the early hours of the morning during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in Nevada September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

2011年 9月 5日 星期一

Burning Man participants look at an art installation in the Black Rock Desert in the early hours of the morning during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in Nevada September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
24 / 40
2011年 9月 5日 星期一

A Burning Man participant who goes by the name "Lucky Chance" from Oakland, California spins poi as the sun comes up over the desert during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

2011年 9月 5日 星期一

A Burning Man participant who goes by the name "Lucky Chance" from Oakland, California spins poi as the sun comes up over the desert during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
25 / 40
2011年 9月 5日 星期一

Burning Man participants fly hot air ballons across the desert past the large art installations on display during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

2011年 9月 5日 星期一

Burning Man participants fly hot air ballons across the desert past the large art installations on display during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
26 / 40
2011年 9月 5日 星期一

An art installation called the "Hug Deli" offers free hugs to passersby during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

2011年 9月 5日 星期一

An art installation called the "Hug Deli" offers free hugs to passersby during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
27 / 40
2011年 9月 5日 星期一

Brian Wadman, a Burning Man participant from Auckland, New Zealand, toasts a giant Trojan horse art project with his can of beer shortly after sunrise during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

2011年 9月 5日 星期一

Brian Wadman, a Burning Man participant from Auckland, New Zealand, toasts a giant Trojan horse art project with his can of beer shortly after sunrise during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
28 / 40
2011年 9月 5日 星期一

Campsites and theme camps are seen stretching for miles across the desert during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

2011年 9月 5日 星期一

Campsites and theme camps are seen stretching for miles across the desert during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
29 / 40
2011年 9月 5日 星期一

A Burning Man participant talks to artist Demian Durance (2nd R) as the sun comes up behind his art installation "Quemaduras del Sol" during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

2011年 9月 5日 星期一

A Burning Man participant talks to artist Demian Durance (2nd R) as the sun comes up behind his art installation "Quemaduras del Sol" during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
30 / 40
2011年 9月 5日 星期一

Burning Man participants bicycle towards a sound and music camp where people are dancing in the dust, during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

2011年 9月 5日 星期一

Burning Man participants bicycle towards a sound and music camp where people are dancing in the dust, during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
31 / 40
2011年 9月 5日 星期一

A participant is seen during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

2011年 9月 5日 星期一

A participant is seen during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
32 / 40
2011年 9月 5日 星期一

Participants take pictures from a platform where the effigy of the man is to be burned, during the Burning Man "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

2011年 9月 5日 星期一

Participants take pictures from a platform where the effigy of the man is to be burned, during the Burning Man "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
33 / 40
2011年 9月 5日 星期一

Participants climb down from the top of "The Temple of Transition" during the Burning Man "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

2011年 9月 5日 星期一

Participants climb down from the top of "The Temple of Transition" during the Burning Man "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
34 / 40
2011年 9月 5日 星期一

Participants chant together inside "The Temple of Transition" during the Burning Man "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

2011年 9月 5日 星期一

Participants chant together inside "The Temple of Transition" during the Burning Man "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
35 / 40
2011年 9月 5日 星期一

A participant looks out from a platform before the burning of an effigy during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

2011年 9月 5日 星期一

A participant looks out from a platform before the burning of an effigy during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
36 / 40
2011年 9月 5日 星期一

LaTisha Strickland (L) of Portland, Oregon, shows her octopus hat to a friend as they visit the effigy of the man, during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

2011年 9月 5日 星期一

LaTisha Strickland (L) of Portland, Oregon, shows her octopus hat to a friend as they visit the effigy of the man, during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
37 / 40
2011年 9月 5日 星期一

A participant during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

2011年 9月 5日 星期一

A participant during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
38 / 40
2011年 9月 5日 星期一

Participants wear face masks and goggles to protect themselves during a dust storm in the midst of the Burning Man "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

2011年 9月 5日 星期一

Participants wear face masks and goggles to protect themselves during a dust storm in the midst of the Burning Man "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
39 / 40
2011年 9月 5日 星期一

A participant looks at the effigy made in the form of a man, to be burned during the Burning Man "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

2011年 9月 5日 星期一

A participant looks at the effigy made in the form of a man, to be burned during the Burning Man "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
40 / 40

Burning Man festival

Burning Man festival 分享
重新播放
下一个

Cruising North Korea

Cruising North Korea
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »