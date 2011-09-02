版本:
中国

Rehab in the slums

2011年 9月 3日 星期六

Former drug addicts from the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center try to convince a female drug addict who lives amidst piles of garbage to go to rehab during a special rescue campaign in Caracas, Venezuela August 26, 2011. This rehabilitation center for drug abusers and the homeless, is funded by a Christian evangelical church, and has been a model for state institutions with the same goals. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins more

2011年 9月 3日 星期六

Former drug addicts from the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center try to convince a female drug addict who lives amidst piles of garbage to go to rehab during a special rescue campaign in Caracas, Venezuela August 26, 2011. This rehabilitation center for drug abusers and the homeless, is funded by a Christian evangelical church, and has been a model for state institutions with the same goals. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
1 / 30
2011年 9月 3日 星期六

Daniel Velasquez, a former drug addict, tries to convince a homeless man sleeping in a square to go to the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center for drug and alcohol addicts during a special rescue campaign in Caracas August 26, 2011. The center is located in the turbulent slum of Coche in Caracas, one of the most violent and chaotic cities in the world. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2011年 9月 3日 星期六

Daniel Velasquez, a former drug addict, tries to convince a homeless man sleeping in a square to go to the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center for drug and alcohol addicts during a special rescue campaign in Caracas August 26, 2011. The center is located in the turbulent slum of Coche in Caracas, one of the most violent and chaotic cities in the world. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
2 / 30
2011年 9月 3日 星期六

Former drug addicts from the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center, carry a homeless alcoholic to their car during a special rescue campaign in Caracas August 26, 2011. The center has helped more than 20,000 people over the last 15 years. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2011年 9月 3日 星期六

Former drug addicts from the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center, carry a homeless alcoholic to their car during a special rescue campaign in Caracas August 26, 2011. The center has helped more than 20,000 people over the last 15 years. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
3 / 30
2011年 9月 3日 星期六

An alcoholic and drug addict sleeps on a mat on the floor on his first night at the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2011年 9月 3日 星期六

An alcoholic and drug addict sleeps on a mat on the floor on his first night at the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
4 / 30
2011年 9月 3日 星期六

Jhonny Guevara, 45, a drug addict, sleeps on a mat on the floor on his first night at the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center, after being brought there during a special rescue campaign in Caracas August 27, 2011. Within its humble surroundings, some 250 men find hope each day living side by side, from the city's youth to the elderly and the infirm. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2011年 9月 3日 星期六

Jhonny Guevara, 45, a drug addict, sleeps on a mat on the floor on his first night at the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center, after being brought there during a special rescue campaign in Caracas August 27, 2011. Within its humble surroundings, some 250 men find hope each day living side by side, from the city's youth to the elderly and the infirm. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
5 / 30
2011年 9月 3日 星期六

Patients in drug and alcohol rehabilitation take a shower while a fellow patient has his hair cut at the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2011年 9月 3日 星期六

Patients in drug and alcohol rehabilitation take a shower while a fellow patient has his hair cut at the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
6 / 30
2011年 9月 3日 星期六

An alcoholic cries as he receives a haircut on his first day in rehabilitation at the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2011年 9月 3日 星期六

An alcoholic cries as he receives a haircut on his first day in rehabilitation at the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
7 / 30
2011年 9月 3日 星期六

Danny Martinez, 36, a patient in drug rehabilitation, helps to move an old man from a wheelchair to his bed, after bathing him at the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center for drug and alcohol addicts in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2011年 9月 3日 星期六

Danny Martinez, 36, a patient in drug rehabilitation, helps to move an old man from a wheelchair to his bed, after bathing him at the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center for drug and alcohol addicts in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
8 / 30
2011年 9月 3日 星期六

Jose Antivera, 63, a homeless man, gets up from his bed at the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center for drug and alcohol addicts in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2011年 9月 3日 星期六

Jose Antivera, 63, a homeless man, gets up from his bed at the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center for drug and alcohol addicts in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
9 / 30
2011年 9月 3日 星期六

A patient in drug and alcohol rehabilitation organises his belongings in a locker at the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center for drug and alcohol addicts in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2011年 9月 3日 星期六

A patient in drug and alcohol rehabilitation organises his belongings in a locker at the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center for drug and alcohol addicts in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
10 / 30
2011年 9月 3日 星期六

Elias Compita, 70, a homeless man, waits in a hallway for breakfast time at the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center for drug and alcohol addicts in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2011年 9月 3日 星期六

Elias Compita, 70, a homeless man, waits in a hallway for breakfast time at the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center for drug and alcohol addicts in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
11 / 30
2011年 9月 3日 星期六

Juan Castro, a homeless man, is helped into bed by a fellow homeless man at the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center for drug and alcohol addicts in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2011年 9月 3日 星期六

Juan Castro, a homeless man, is helped into bed by a fellow homeless man at the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center for drug and alcohol addicts in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
12 / 30
2011年 9月 3日 星期六

Elias Compita, 70, a homeless man, gets a glass of water from a fellow homeless person at the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center for drug and alcohol addicts in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2011年 9月 3日 星期六

Elias Compita, 70, a homeless man, gets a glass of water from a fellow homeless person at the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center for drug and alcohol addicts in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
13 / 30
2011年 9月 3日 星期六

Jesus Lovera, 32, a patient in heroin rehabilitation, checks his new teeth carved by hand from animal bone by a fellow patient at the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center for drug and alcohol addicts in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2011年 9月 3日 星期六

Jesus Lovera, 32, a patient in heroin rehabilitation, checks his new teeth carved by hand from animal bone by a fellow patient at the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center for drug and alcohol addicts in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
14 / 30
2011年 9月 3日 星期六

A homeless man sits next to his personal items at the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center for drug and alcohol addicts in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2011年 9月 3日 星期六

A homeless man sits next to his personal items at the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center for drug and alcohol addicts in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
15 / 30
2011年 9月 3日 星期六

Duglas Paredes, a patient in drug rehabilitation, shows his scars garnered from gunshot wounds at the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center for drug and alcohol addicts in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2011年 9月 3日 星期六

Duglas Paredes, a patient in drug rehabilitation, shows his scars garnered from gunshot wounds at the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center for drug and alcohol addicts in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
16 / 30
2011年 9月 3日 星期六

Homeless people and patients in drug and alcohol rehabilitation rest at the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2011年 9月 3日 星期六

Homeless people and patients in drug and alcohol rehabilitation rest at the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
17 / 30
2011年 9月 3日 星期六

Patients in drug and alcohol rehabilitation, pray at church during a Sunday service at the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2011年 9月 3日 星期六

Patients in drug and alcohol rehabilitation, pray at church during a Sunday service at the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
18 / 30
2011年 9月 3日 星期六

Patients in drug and alcohol rehabilitation prepare dinner at the kitchen of the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2011年 9月 3日 星期六

Patients in drug and alcohol rehabilitation prepare dinner at the kitchen of the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
19 / 30
2011年 9月 3日 星期六

Habrahan Reyes, 33, a patient in crack rehabilitation, works in the kitchen of the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center for drug and alcohol addicts in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2011年 9月 3日 星期六

Habrahan Reyes, 33, a patient in crack rehabilitation, works in the kitchen of the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center for drug and alcohol addicts in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
20 / 30
2011年 9月 3日 星期六

Nomar Paraqueimo (C), 29, a patient in crack rehabilitation, helps a fellow patient work out at the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center for drug and alcohol addicts in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2011年 9月 3日 星期六

Nomar Paraqueimo (C), 29, a patient in crack rehabilitation, helps a fellow patient work out at the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center for drug and alcohol addicts in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
21 / 30
2011年 9月 3日 星期六

Patients in drug and alcohol rehabilitation, attend group therapy at the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2011年 9月 3日 星期六

Patients in drug and alcohol rehabilitation, attend group therapy at the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
22 / 30
2011年 9月 3日 星期六

Jose Oviedo (L), 33, a former gang member and drug addict, serves food to fellow participants in drug and alcohol rehabilitation at the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2011年 9月 3日 星期六

Jose Oviedo (L), 33, a former gang member and drug addict, serves food to fellow participants in drug and alcohol rehabilitation at the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
23 / 30
2011年 9月 3日 星期六

Habrahan Reyes, 33, a patient in crack rehabilitation, works in the kitchen of the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center for drug and alcohol addicts in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2011年 9月 3日 星期六

Habrahan Reyes, 33, a patient in crack rehabilitation, works in the kitchen of the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center for drug and alcohol addicts in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
24 / 30
2011年 9月 3日 星期六

Patients in drug and alcohol rehabilitation, fall backwards while praying at church during a Sunday service at the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2011年 9月 3日 星期六

Patients in drug and alcohol rehabilitation, fall backwards while praying at church during a Sunday service at the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
25 / 30
2011年 9月 3日 星期六

Eulices Farias (C), 34, a former drug addict, prays for the attendees during a Sunday service at the church of the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center for drug and alcohol addicts in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2011年 9月 3日 星期六

Eulices Farias (C), 34, a former drug addict, prays for the attendees during a Sunday service at the church of the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center for drug and alcohol addicts in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
26 / 30
2011年 9月 3日 星期六

Patients in drug and alcohol rehab, pray during group therapy at the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2011年 9月 3日 星期六

Patients in drug and alcohol rehab, pray during group therapy at the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
27 / 30
2011年 9月 3日 星期六

Patients in drug and alcohol rehabilitation, pray at church during a Sunday service at the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2011年 9月 3日 星期六

Patients in drug and alcohol rehabilitation, pray at church during a Sunday service at the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
28 / 30
2011年 9月 3日 星期六

Rolando Garcia (C), 32, a patient in drug rehabilitation, embraces a fellow recovering addict during a group therapy session at the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2011年 9月 3日 星期六

Rolando Garcia (C), 32, a patient in drug rehabilitation, embraces a fellow recovering addict during a group therapy session at the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
29 / 30
2011年 9月 3日 星期六

A homeless man sits on a chair at the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center for drug and alcohol addicts in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2011年 9月 3日 星期六

A homeless man sits on a chair at the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center for drug and alcohol addicts in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
30 / 30

Rehab in the slums

Rehab in the slums 分享
重新播放
下一个

The 2011 New Establishment

The 2011 New Establishment
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »