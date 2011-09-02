版本:
Best of the IFA electronics fair

2011年 9月 2日 星期五

A man uses an Lenovo IdeaPad K1 tablet PC during a house-walking performance during press day at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin,September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2011年 9月 2日 星期五

A man demonstrates the notebook function of the Samsung Galaxy Note tablet PC during press day at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin,September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2011年 9月 2日 星期五

Miss IFA holds a Samsung MV800 digital camera during its presentation during press day at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2011年 9月 2日 星期五

A woman holds a Lenovo IdeaPad K1 tablet PC during press day at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin,September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2011年 9月 2日 星期五

A man plays a computer games in the Sony pavilion during press day at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2011年 9月 2日 星期五

A man walks past a wall of TV sets in the Panasonic pavilion during press day at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin,September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2011年 9月 2日 星期五

A man watches a computer game that runs on a smart TV in the Panasonic pavilion during press day at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin,September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2011年 9月 2日 星期五

Women demonstrate the use of a TV with Pentouch technology at the LG Electronics pavilion during press day at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2011年 9月 2日 星期五

A man holds a Samsung Galaxy Tab 7.7 during press day at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2011年 9月 2日 星期五

People use Sony personal 3D viewers during press day at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2011年 9月 2日 星期五

A woman demonstrates the use of a TV with Pentouch technology at the LG Electronics pavilion during press day at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2011年 9月 2日 星期五

Media scrutinize new Sony S tablet at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

2011年 9月 2日 星期五

Media scrutinize new Sony P tablet at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

2011年 9月 2日 星期五

Media scrutinize new Sony S tablet at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

2011年 9月 2日 星期五

A woman vacuums the floor in the Philips pavilion before the opening of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2011年 9月 2日 星期五

A woman wipes laptop computers before the opening of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2011年 9月 2日 星期五

People use Sony personal 3D viewers during press day at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin,September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2011年 9月 2日 星期五

A member of the media looks at the new Sony P tablet at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

2011年 9月 2日 星期五

People operate a TV menu with a tablet computer in the Philips pavilion before the opening of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2011年 9月 2日 星期五

An exhibitor demonstrates a Samsung Smart TV that can be operated with a smart phone before the opening of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Best of the IFA electronics fair

