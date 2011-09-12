Elephant polo
Teams leave the pitch after competing in the 10th annual King's Cup Elephant Polo Tournament in Hua Hin, nearly 160 km (99 miles) south of Bangkok September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Players from the winning team Audemars Piguet lift their trophy cup after the finals of the 10th annual King's Cup Elephant Polo Tournament in Hua Hin, nearly 160 km (99 miles) south of Bangkok September 11, 2011. Twelve international teams rode Thai street elephants during the September 5-11 tournament. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Teams compete during the 10th annual King's Cup Elephant Polo Tournament in Hua Hin, nearly 160 km (100 miles) south of Bangkok September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Supporters cheer during the final day of the 10th annual King's Cup Elephant Polo Tournament in Hua Hin, nearly 160 km (99 miles) south of Bangkok September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Teams compete during the 10th annual King's Cup Elephant Polo Tournament in Hua Hin, nearly 160 km (99 miles) south of Bangkok September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
James Manclark, co-founder and Honorary Life President of The World Elephant Polo Association, rides an elephant during a match in the 10th annual King's Cup Elephant Polo Tournament in Hua Hin, nearly 160 km (100 miles) south of Bangkok September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A referee carries balls after the finals of the 10th annual King's Cup Elephant Polo Tournament in Hua Hin, nearly 160 km (99 miles) south of Bangkok September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A mahout brings an elephant for a match in the 10th annual King's Cup Elephant Polo Tournament in Hua Hin, nearly 160 km (100 miles) south of Bangkok September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A mahout marks an elephant the 10th annual King's Cup Elephant Polo Tournament in Hua Hin, nearly 160 km (99 miles) south of Bangkok September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A player from the King Power Duty Free team scores a goal during the 10th annual King's Cup Elephant Polo Tournament in Hua Hin, nearly 160 km (100 miles) south of Bangkok September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A mahout sits atop an elephant before a match in the 10th annual King's Cup Elephant Polo Tournament in Hua Hin, nearly 160 km (100 miles) south of Bangkok September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A team member carries polo sticks for a match during the 10th annual King's Cup Elephant Polo Tournament in Hua Hin, nearly 160 km (99 miles) south of Bangkok September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Street elephants are offered food during the opening parade of the 10th annual King's Cup Elephant Polo Tournament in Hua Hin, nearly 160 km (99 miles) south of Bangkok September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Players from Audemars Piguet team and King Power Duty Free team raise their sticks in the air after the finals of the 10th annual King's Cup Elephant Polo Tournament in Hua Hin, nearly 160 km (100 miles) south of Bangkok September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Supporters of winning team Audemars Piguet celebrate their team's victory after the finals of the 10th annual King's Cup Elephant Polo Tournament in Hua Hin, nearly 160 km (100 miles) south of Bangkok September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Teams compete on the last day of the 10th annual King's Cup Elephant Polo Tournament in Hua Hin, nearly 160 km (100 miles) south of Bangkok September 11, 2011. Twelve international teams rode Thai street elephants during the week-long tournament. Audemars Piguet team won the tournament. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj (THAILAND - Tags: SOCIETY SPORT ANIMALS)
Katie Story of the Sara Story Design team smiles during a match at the 10th annual King's Cup Elephant Polo Tournament in Hua Hin, nearly 160 km (100 miles) south of Bangkok September 10, 2011. Twelve international teams ride Thai street elephants during the week-long tournament, which will conclude on September 11 with the final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj (THAILAND - Tags: SOCIETY SPORT ANIMALS)
Players of Price Waterhouse Coopers and Mercedes Benz Thailand fight for the ball during their match in the 10th annual King's Cup Elephant Polo Tournament in Hua Hin, nearly 160 km (100 miles) south of Bangkok September 6, 2011. Twelve international teams ride Thai street elephants during the week-long tournament, which will conclude on September 11 with the final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Players battle for the ball during a match in the 10th annual King's Cup Elephant Polo Tournament in Hua Hin, nearly 160 km (100 miles) south of Bangkok September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Players of Price Waterhouse Coopers All Blacks and Mercedes Benz Thailand fight for the ball during their match in the 10th annual King's Cup Elephant Polo Tournament in Hua Hin, nearly 160 km (100 miles) south of Bangkok September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Team members choose sticks before the match in the 10th annual King's Cup Elephant Polo Tournament in Hua Hin, nearly 160 km (100 miles) south of Bangkok September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Members of Price Waterhouse Coopers All Blacks team perform traditional Haka before playing in the 10th annual King's Cup Elephant Polo Tournament in Hua Hin, nearly 160 km (100 miles) south of Bangkok September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Elephants are blessed during the opening parade of the 10th annual King's Cup Elephant Polo Tournament in Hua Hin, nearly 160 km (99 miles) south of Bangkok September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Mahouts hold flags during the opening parade of the 10th annual King's Cup Elephant Polo Tournament in Hua Hin, nearly 160 km (99 miles) south of Bangkok September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Mahouts ride elephants after the opening parade of the 10th annual King's Cup Elephant Polo Tournament in Hua Hin, nearly 160 km (99 miles) south of Bangkok September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Street elephants are offered food during the opening parade of the 10th annual King's Cup Elephant Polo Tournament in Hua Hin, nearly 160 km (99 miles) south of Bangkok September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Three Khru Ba Yai, or elephant spirit men, attend the opening parade of the 10th annual King's Cup Elephant Polo Tournament in Hua Hin, nearly 160 km (99 miles) south of Bangkok September 5, 2011. According to the organizers, a Khru Ba Yai is traditionally the highest attainable rank as an elephant capturer and is believed to possess spiritual control over all elephants. During the capture and domesticating of elephants, Khru Ba...more
Players are silhouetted as they choose polo sticks before a practice session after the opening parade of the 10th annual King's Cup Elephant Polo Tournament in Hua Hin, nearly 160 km (99 miles) south of Bangkok September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
