Children of North Korea
Girls perform in an auditorium in Rajin, at the Special Economic Zone of Rason city, northeast of Pyongyang August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A boy eats ice cream near a local market at North Korean Special Economic Zone of Rason city, located northeast of Pyongyang September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Children walk home after school at in a rural area near the North Korean special economic zone of Rason City, northeast of Pyongyang September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A boy rests backstage during a school performance at a local auditorium in Rajin at the Special Economic Zone of Rason city, northeast of Pyongyang August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Children receive instructions from a teacher before their performance at a local school in Rajin, at the Special Economic Zone of Rason city, northeast of Pyongyang August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Girls sit backstage before their performance at a local auditorium in Rajin, at the Special Economic Zone of Rason city, northeast of Pyongyang August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman carries a boy dressed in a North Korean army uniform at the Party Foundation Monument in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A man and children sit on an empty street in Rajin at the Special Economic Zone of Rason City, northeast of Pyongyang August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman walks with her children in central Rason, the North Korean special economic zone, northeast of Pyongyang August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A North Korean boy skates on the ice of the Yalu River at the border to China near the North Korean city of Hyesan December 1, 2008. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
North Korean children wave to people on a Chinese tourist boat on the banks of Yalu River near the Chongsong county of North Korea, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, May 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
Girls sit backstage before their performance at a local school in Rason city, northeast of Pyongyang, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Children practice backstage before their performance at a local school in Rajin at the Special Economic Zone of Rason city, northeast of Pyongyang August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
North Korean children and their parents wave to Chinese residents as they take a tour on a boat to celebrate International Children's Day on the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, June 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A woman crosses a railway bridge as children play on the banks of a river near Rason city, northeast of Pyongyang August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Young boys play games at Mangyongdae Childern's Palace of multi activities in Pyongyang, May 3, 2007 REUTERS/Nora Stribrna
North Korean children play at the Kim Jung-sook public nursery at Moranbong district in Pyongyang December 11, 2008. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean children walk on their way to school, Pyongyang, May 2, 2007. REUTERS/Nora Stribrna
A young girl collects firewood in a ditch by the side of a road on the outskirts of the North Korean capital of Pyongyang February 25, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray
Children from North Korea's elite performing arts school dance at the Mangyongdae Schoolchildren's Palace in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang February 27, 2008 during a performance for the members of the New York Philharmonic. REUTERS/David Gray
