Animals around the world
A dog catches a frisbee during the Dog Chow competition in Warsaw, Poland September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
A dog catches a frisbee during the Dog Chow competition in Warsaw, Poland September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
A white Bengal tiger licks its mouth after being fed at the Singapore Zoo September 6, 2011. According to conservation group WWF, there are about 4,000 tigers left in the world and they are considered endangered species. REUTERS/David Loh
A white Bengal tiger licks its mouth after being fed at the Singapore Zoo September 6, 2011. According to conservation group WWF, there are about 4,000 tigers left in the world and they are considered endangered species. REUTERS/David Loh
Two Aldabra giant tortoises fight for a carrot during feeding time at the Singapore Zoo September 6, 2011. The Aldabra giant tortoise, from the islands of the Aldabra Atoll in the Seychelles, are the second largest species of tortoises on Earth and can weigh more than five times the weight of an average human being, according to the Singapore Zoo. REUTERS/David Loh
Two Aldabra giant tortoises fight for a carrot during feeding time at the Singapore Zoo September 6, 2011. The Aldabra giant tortoise, from the islands of the Aldabra Atoll in the Seychelles, are the second largest species of tortoises on Earth and can weigh more than five times the weight of an average human being, according to the Singapore Zoo. REUTERS/David Loh
A capped heron is seen at the Maranon river in Peru's Pacaya Samiria National Reserve in the Amazon jungle, Peru September 3, 2011. The Pacaya Samiria National Reserve, measuring close to 2,080,000 hectares in area, is the biggest national reserve in Peru, containing 85 natural lakes which are home to 250 species of fish as well as both pink and grey freshwater dolphins, according to the country's official tourism website. ...more
A capped heron is seen at the Maranon river in Peru's Pacaya Samiria National Reserve in the Amazon jungle, Peru September 3, 2011. The Pacaya Samiria National Reserve, measuring close to 2,080,000 hectares in area, is the biggest national reserve in Peru, containing 85 natural lakes which are home to 250 species of fish as well as both pink and grey freshwater dolphins, according to the country's official tourism website. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A pug dog dressed in a traditional Bavarian Dirndl costume is posed with its owner during the third pug dog meeting in Munich September 5, 2011. About 40 pug dogs and their owner came together for the 'Mops Wies'n warm-up' on Monday. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A pug dog dressed in a traditional Bavarian Dirndl costume is posed with its owner during the third pug dog meeting in Munich September 5, 2011. About 40 pug dogs and their owner came together for the 'Mops Wies'n warm-up' on Monday. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Camels stand near a checkpoint manned by anti-Gaddafi fighters on a road to Sirte near the town of Abu Grein, Libya September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Camels stand near a checkpoint manned by anti-Gaddafi fighters on a road to Sirte near the town of Abu Grein, Libya September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Emperor penguin nicknamed "Happy Feet" slides into the Southern Ocean from its crate on the New Zealand research ship Tangaroa near Campbell Island, New Zealand September 4, 2011. The young penguin that captured global attention when it washed up on a New Zealand beach after straying thousands of kilometres from home was released by scientist into subantarctic waters in the Southern Ocean on Sunday. REUTERS/New Zealand...more
An Emperor penguin nicknamed "Happy Feet" slides into the Southern Ocean from its crate on the New Zealand research ship Tangaroa near Campbell Island, New Zealand September 4, 2011. The young penguin that captured global attention when it washed up on a New Zealand beach after straying thousands of kilometres from home was released by scientist into subantarctic waters in the Southern Ocean on Sunday. REUTERS/New Zealand National institute of Water and Atmospheric Research NIWA/Handout
A cat rests on the top of steps as people walk up the steps in central Kharkiv September 2, 2011. Kharkiv is one of four Ukranian cities that will host matches during the Euro 2012 soccer championship. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A cat rests on the top of steps as people walk up the steps in central Kharkiv September 2, 2011. Kharkiv is one of four Ukranian cities that will host matches during the Euro 2012 soccer championship. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Choco the elephant splashes itself with water to cool down on a hot day in Brasilia Zoo September 2, 2011. The zoo has taken steps to improve the quality of life for animals suffering from the recent hot weather. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Choco the elephant splashes itself with water to cool down on a hot day in Brasilia Zoo September 2, 2011. The zoo has taken steps to improve the quality of life for animals suffering from the recent hot weather. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Two-month-old Sumatran tiger cubs play at their enclosure in Prague zoo, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Two-month-old Sumatran tiger cubs play at their enclosure in Prague zoo, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek
A Bichon Frise dog, dressed in Ukraine's top division soccer club's Shakhtar Donetsk t-shirt sits in the fan shop at their home ground, Donbass Arena, in Donetsk, Ukraine September 1, 2011. The shop also sells the whole range of club souvenirs for pets. The Donbass Arena will host matches of the Euro 2012 soccer tournament. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Bichon Frise dog, dressed in Ukraine's top division soccer club's Shakhtar Donetsk t-shirt sits in the fan shop at their home ground, Donbass Arena, in Donetsk, Ukraine September 1, 2011. The shop also sells the whole range of club souvenirs for pets. The Donbass Arena will host matches of the Euro 2012 soccer tournament. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Mediterranean jellyfish (Aurelia Aurita) are illuminated by green lighting inside a tank in the Palma Aquarium on the Spanish island of Mallorca August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
Mediterranean jellyfish (Aurelia Aurita) are illuminated by green lighting inside a tank in the Palma Aquarium on the Spanish island of Mallorca August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
A bighorn sheep stands atop a pile of rocks near the Highline Trail in Glacier National Park, Montana August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
A bighorn sheep stands atop a pile of rocks near the Highline Trail in Glacier National Park, Montana August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
A dog runs through masses of seaweed at low tide on Kerlaz beach near Douarnenez in Brittany, western France, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon
A dog runs through masses of seaweed at low tide on Kerlaz beach near Douarnenez in Brittany, western France, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon
Masha the squirrel monkey (Saimiri sciureus) gives a ride to her one-and-a-half-month-old cub in their open-air cage at Royev Ruchey zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 26, 2011. The cub is the first squirrel monkey born in captivity at the Siberian zoo. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Masha the squirrel monkey (Saimiri sciureus) gives a ride to her one-and-a-half-month-old cub in their open-air cage at Royev Ruchey zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 26, 2011. The cub is the first squirrel monkey born in captivity at the Siberian zoo. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A polar bear cools off near the pool in Budapest's Zoo August 24, 2011. Temperatures reached 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit) in Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A polar bear cools off near the pool in Budapest's Zoo August 24, 2011. Temperatures reached 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit) in Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo