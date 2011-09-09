Grease festival

A reveller covered in paint shouts as he takes part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Guadix, southern Spain September 9, 2011. The festival was inspired by a dispute between the villages of Baza and Guadix over the possession of the image of the Virgin of Piedad. The Cascamorras refers to representatives from Guadix, who are sent to the town of Baza to recover the statue. As the Cascamorras have to stay perfectly clean to gain possession of the statue, Baza residents attempt to make them as "dirty" as possible. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo