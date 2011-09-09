" /> " />
版本:
中国

Grease festival

2011年 9月 10日 星期六

A reveller covered in paint shouts as he takes part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Guadix, southern Spain September 9, 2011. The festival was inspired by a dispute between the villages of Baza and Guadix over the possession of the image of the Virgin of Piedad. The Cascamorras refers to representatives from Guadix, who are sent to the town of Baza to recover the statue. As the Cascamorras have to stay perfectly clean to...more

2011年 9月 10日 星期六

A reveller covered in paint shouts as he takes part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Guadix, southern Spain September 9, 2011. The festival was inspired by a dispute between the villages of Baza and Guadix over the possession of the image of the Virgin of Piedad. The Cascamorras refers to representatives from Guadix, who are sent to the town of Baza to recover the statue. As the Cascamorras have to stay perfectly clean to gain possession of the statue, Baza residents attempt to make them as "dirty" as possible. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
1 / 16
2011年 9月 10日 星期六

Revellers covered in paint ask for soap and water to wash themselves as they take part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Guadix, southern Spain September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2011年 9月 10日 星期六

Revellers covered in paint ask for soap and water to wash themselves as they take part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Guadix, southern Spain September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
2 / 16
2011年 9月 10日 星期六

Revellers covered in paint gather as they take part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Guadix, southern Spain September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2011年 9月 10日 星期六

Revellers covered in paint gather as they take part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Guadix, southern Spain September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
3 / 16
2011年 9月 10日 星期六

Revellers covered in paint take part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Guadix, southern Spain September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2011年 9月 10日 星期六

Revellers covered in paint take part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Guadix, southern Spain September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
4 / 16
2011年 9月 10日 星期六

Revellers covered in paint gather as they take part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Guadix, southern Spain September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2011年 9月 10日 星期六

Revellers covered in paint gather as they take part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Guadix, southern Spain September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
5 / 16
2011年 9月 10日 星期六

Revellers covered in paint take part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Guadix, southern Spain September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2011年 9月 10日 星期六

Revellers covered in paint take part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Guadix, southern Spain September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
6 / 16
2011年 9月 10日 星期六

Revellers covered in paint take part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Guadix, southern Spain September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2011年 9月 10日 星期六

Revellers covered in paint take part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Guadix, southern Spain September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
7 / 16
2011年 9月 10日 星期六

A reveller covered in grease takes part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Baza, southern Spain September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2011年 9月 10日 星期六

A reveller covered in grease takes part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Baza, southern Spain September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
8 / 16
2011年 9月 10日 星期六

Young revellers covered in grease take part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Baza, southern Spain September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2011年 9月 10日 星期六

Young revellers covered in grease take part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Baza, southern Spain September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
9 / 16
2011年 9月 10日 星期六

Revellers covered in grease run as they take part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Baza, southern Spain September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2011年 9月 10日 星期六

Revellers covered in grease run as they take part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Baza, southern Spain September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
10 / 16
2011年 9月 10日 星期六

A reveller covered in grease shouts as he takes part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Baza, southern Spain September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2011年 9月 10日 星期六

A reveller covered in grease shouts as he takes part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Baza, southern Spain September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
11 / 16
2011年 9月 10日 星期六

Revellers covered in grease take part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Baza, southern Spain September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2011年 9月 10日 星期六

Revellers covered in grease take part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Baza, southern Spain September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
12 / 16
2011年 9月 10日 星期六

Revellers covered in grease take part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Baza, southern Spain September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2011年 9月 10日 星期六

Revellers covered in grease take part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Baza, southern Spain September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
13 / 16
2011年 9月 10日 星期六

A reveller covered in grease takes part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Baza, southern Spain September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2011年 9月 10日 星期六

A reveller covered in grease takes part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Baza, southern Spain September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
14 / 16
2011年 9月 10日 星期六

Revellers covered in grease take part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Baza, southern Spain September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2011年 9月 10日 星期六

Revellers covered in grease take part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Baza, southern Spain September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
15 / 16
2011年 9月 10日 星期六

The shadow of a reveller is cast on a wall as a handprint is seen during the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Baza, southern Spain September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2011年 9月 10日 星期六

The shadow of a reveller is cast on a wall as a handprint is seen during the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Baza, southern Spain September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
16 / 16

Grease festival

Grease festival 分享
重新播放
下一个

The boy in the mask

The boy in the mask
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »