9/11: NYPD's counter terrorism unit

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

New York Police Department Commissioner Ray Kelly (C) takes part in his morning intelligence briefing with the Deputy Commissioner for Counter-terrorism Richard Daddario (R) and Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence David Cohen (L) inside the Executive Command Center at the NYPD headquarters in New York August 5, 2011. The NYPD has worked since 9/11 on a long-term project to permanently increase vigilance in Lower Manhattan and...more

New York Police Department Commissioner Ray Kelly (C) takes part in his morning intelligence briefing with the Deputy Commissioner for Counter-terrorism Richard Daddario (R) and Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence David Cohen (L) inside the Executive Command Center at the NYPD headquarters in New York August 5, 2011. The NYPD has worked since 9/11 on a long-term project to permanently increase vigilance in Lower Manhattan and Midtown, home to prominent financial institutions and national landmarks. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Members of the public photograph and walk past a New York Police Department Hercules team on patrol near Times Square in New York August 24, 2011. NYPD Hercules teams patrol through New York making multiple appearances around the city each day at locations that are decided either in response to specific intelligence or simply to provide a show of force at high-profile sites. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Members of the public photograph and walk past a New York Police Department Hercules team on patrol near Times Square in New York August 24, 2011. NYPD Hercules teams patrol through New York making multiple appearances around the city each day at locations that are decided either in response to specific intelligence or simply to provide a show of force at high-profile sites. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York Police Department officers wait to inspect a train during a "Transit Order Maintenance Sweep" of the subway system in New York August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York Police Department officers wait to inspect a train during a "Transit Order Maintenance Sweep" of the subway system in New York August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A New York Police Department helicopter flies over Manhattan while on patrol above New York August 31, 2011. The police use helicopters both in response to situations on the ground as well as to detect radiation changes in the city from the air. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A New York Police Department helicopter flies over Manhattan while on patrol above New York August 31, 2011. The police use helicopters both in response to situations on the ground as well as to detect radiation changes in the city from the air. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Members of the public react as they walk past a New York Police Department Hercules team on patrol near Penn Station in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Members of the public react as they walk past a New York Police Department Hercules team on patrol near Penn Station in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York Police Department Inspector James Kehoe stands in the street and directs a "Critical Vehicle Response" deployment in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York Police Department Inspector James Kehoe stands in the street and directs a "Critical Vehicle Response" deployment in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York Police Department Emergency Service Unit officers practice urban assault tactics during a training session in New York August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York Police Department Emergency Service Unit officers practice urban assault tactics during a training session in New York August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A New York Police Department officer with a heavily armed Transit Operation Response Canine Heavy weapons unit stands with his dog at an entrance to the subway system in New York August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A New York Police Department officer with a heavily armed Transit Operation Response Canine Heavy weapons unit stands with his dog at an entrance to the subway system in New York August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A New York Police Department officer sits inside of a helicopter while on patrol above New York August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A New York Police Department officer sits inside of a helicopter while on patrol above New York August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A New York Police Department helicopter flies near the Statue of Liberty while on patrol above New York August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A New York Police Department helicopter flies near the Statue of Liberty while on patrol above New York August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York Police Department Organized Crime Control Bureau officers prepare for urban assault training at a facility in New York August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York Police Department Organized Crime Control Bureau officers prepare for urban assault training at a facility in New York August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York Police Department Commissioner Ray Kelly (R) takes part in his morning intelligence briefing with the Deputy Commissioner for Counterterrorism Richard Daddario (C) and Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence David Cohen (L) inside of the Executive Command Center at NYPD headquarters in New York August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York Police Department Commissioner Ray Kelly (R) takes part in his morning intelligence briefing with the Deputy Commissioner for Counterterrorism Richard Daddario (C) and Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence David Cohen (L) inside of the Executive Command Center at NYPD headquarters in New York August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York Police Department officers perform a random bag check at an entrance to the subway system in New York August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York Police Department officers perform a random bag check at an entrance to the subway system in New York August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A New York Police Department patrol boat passes the Brooklyn Bridge as it patrols New York Harbor August 31, 2011. The TRACS boat contains GPS and radioactivity detection software that enables the NYPD to monitor for unusual radioactive activity in the water ways around New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A New York Police Department patrol boat passes the Brooklyn Bridge as it patrols New York Harbor August 31, 2011. The TRACS boat contains GPS and radioactivity detection software that enables the NYPD to monitor for unusual radioactive activity in the water ways around New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York Police Department Inspector, James Kehoe, addresses NYPD officers before a Critical Response Vehicle deployment in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York Police Department Inspector, James Kehoe, addresses NYPD officers before a Critical Response Vehicle deployment in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York Police Department Emergency Service Unit officers practice urban assault tactics during a training session in New York August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York Police Department Emergency Service Unit officers practice urban assault tactics during a training session in New York August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Members of a New York Police Department Hercules team patrol near City Hall in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Members of a New York Police Department Hercules team patrol near City Hall in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A boy looks back as he walks past a New York Police Department Hercules team on patrol near Times Square in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A boy looks back as he walks past a New York Police Department Hercules team on patrol near Times Square in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A New York Police Department stands on a patrol boat while on patrol with a Tactical Radiologic Acquisition and Characterization System (TRACS) boat in New York Harbor August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A New York Police Department stands on a patrol boat while on patrol with a Tactical Radiologic Acquisition and Characterization System (TRACS) boat in New York Harbor August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York Police Department Organized Crime Control Bureau officers receive instructions during urban assault training at a facility in New York August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York Police Department Organized Crime Control Bureau officers receive instructions during urban assault training at a facility in New York August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

