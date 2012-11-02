版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 11月 2日 星期五 22:38 BJT

Looking for work

<p>A job seeker (R) meets with a prospective employer at a career fair in New York City, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

A job seeker (R) meets with a prospective employer at a career fair in New York City, October 24, 2012. REUmore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

A job seeker (R) meets with a prospective employer at a career fair in New York City, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
1 / 30
<p>A job seeker takes a break at a table from meeting with prospective employers at a career fair in New York City, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

A job seeker takes a break at a table from meeting with prospective employers at a career fair in New York more

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

A job seeker takes a break at a table from meeting with prospective employers at a career fair in New York City, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
2 / 30
<p>Job seekers stand in line to meet with prospective employers at a career fair in New York City, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Job seekers stand in line to meet with prospective employers at a career fair in New York City, October 24,more

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

Job seekers stand in line to meet with prospective employers at a career fair in New York City, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
3 / 30
<p>Job seekers wait to meet with employers at a career fair in New York City, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Job seekers wait to meet with employers at a career fair in New York City, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Smore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

Job seekers wait to meet with employers at a career fair in New York City, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
4 / 30
<p>Job seekers stand in line to meet with prospective employers at a career fair in New York City, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Job seekers stand in line to meet with prospective employers at a career fair in New York City, October 24,more

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

Job seekers stand in line to meet with prospective employers at a career fair in New York City, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
5 / 30
<p>Jobseekers stand in line to attend the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. career fair held by the New York State department of Labor in New York April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Jobseekers stand in line to attend the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. career fair held by the New York State demore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

Jobseekers stand in line to attend the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. career fair held by the New York State department of Labor in New York April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
6 / 30
<p>A job seeker yawns as he waits in front of the training offices of Local Union 46, a union representing metallic lathers and reinforcing ironworkers, in the Queens borough of New York April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

A job seeker yawns as he waits in front of the training offices of Local Union 46, a union representing metmore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

A job seeker yawns as he waits in front of the training offices of Local Union 46, a union representing metallic lathers and reinforcing ironworkers, in the Queens borough of New York April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
7 / 30
<p>A job seeker fills out an application during 11th annual Skid Row Career Fair the Los Angeles Mission in Los Angeles, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A job seeker fills out an application during 11th annual Skid Row Career Fair the Los Angeles Mission in Lomore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

A job seeker fills out an application during 11th annual Skid Row Career Fair the Los Angeles Mission in Los Angeles, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
8 / 30
<p>A man waits in line to enter the UJA-Federation Connect to Care job fair in New York, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A man waits in line to enter the UJA-Federation Connect to Care job fair in New York, March 21, 2012. REUTEmore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

A man waits in line to enter the UJA-Federation Connect to Care job fair in New York, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
9 / 30
<p>Jobseekers stand in line around the block to attend the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. career fair held by the New York State department of Labor in New York, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Jobseekers stand in line around the block to attend the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. career fair held by the more

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

Jobseekers stand in line around the block to attend the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. career fair held by the New York State department of Labor in New York, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
10 / 30
<p>A job seeker listens to career coach Jane Cranston during a resume counselling session at a job fair in New York, January 27, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A job seeker listens to career coach Jane Cranston during a resume counselling session at a job fair in Newmore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

A job seeker listens to career coach Jane Cranston during a resume counselling session at a job fair in New York, January 27, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
11 / 30
<p>Kiana Ransfer rests while looking for a job during the Los Angeles Congressional Black Caucus Job Fair in Los Angeles, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

Kiana Ransfer rests while looking for a job during the Los Angeles Congressional Black Caucus Job Fair in Lmore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

Kiana Ransfer rests while looking for a job during the Los Angeles Congressional Black Caucus Job Fair in Los Angeles, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
12 / 30
<p>People attend a military veterans hiring event in New York, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

People attend a military veterans hiring event in New York, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermidmore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

People attend a military veterans hiring event in New York, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
13 / 30
<p>Job seekers play dominoes as they wait in front of the training offices of Local Union 46, the union representing metallic lathers and reinforcing ironworkers, in the Queens borough of New York, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Job seekers play dominoes as they wait in front of the training offices of Local Union 46, the union represmore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

Job seekers play dominoes as they wait in front of the training offices of Local Union 46, the union representing metallic lathers and reinforcing ironworkers, in the Queens borough of New York, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
14 / 30
<p>Lillian Nazario, who was laid off from her job a month ago, wipes a tear from her face at the Manhattan branch of the New York State Department of Labor, March 4, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Lillian Nazario, who was laid off from her job a month ago, wipes a tear from her face at the Manhattan bramore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

Lillian Nazario, who was laid off from her job a month ago, wipes a tear from her face at the Manhattan branch of the New York State Department of Labor, March 4, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
15 / 30
<p>Mervin Sealy from Hickory, North Carolina, takes part in a protest rally outside the Capitol Building in Washington, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Mervin Sealy from Hickory, North Carolina, takes part in a protest rally outside the Capitol Building in Wamore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

Mervin Sealy from Hickory, North Carolina, takes part in a protest rally outside the Capitol Building in Washington, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
16 / 30
<p>A job seeker listens to a recruiter for Hospital Shared Services describe positions she has available at the Employment Guide job fair in Westminster, Colorado February 18, 2009. The HHS recruiter said the candidates for the job should be willing to restrain patients, deal with deceased persons and be comfortable with bodily fluids, blood and vomit. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

A job seeker listens to a recruiter for Hospital Shared Services describe positions she has available at thmore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

A job seeker listens to a recruiter for Hospital Shared Services describe positions she has available at the Employment Guide job fair in Westminster, Colorado February 18, 2009. The HHS recruiter said the candidates for the job should be willing to restrain patients, deal with deceased persons and be comfortable with bodily fluids, blood and vomit. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
17 / 30
<p>Applicant Dennis Bennett waits during a job fair at the Southeast LA-Crenshaw WorkSource Center in Los Angeles, November 20, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Applicant Dennis Bennett waits during a job fair at the Southeast LA-Crenshaw WorkSource Center in Los Angemore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

Applicant Dennis Bennett waits during a job fair at the Southeast LA-Crenshaw WorkSource Center in Los Angeles, November 20, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
18 / 30
<p>Eric Lipps waits in line to enter the NYCHires Job Fair in New York, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Eric Lipps waits in line to enter the NYCHires Job Fair in New York, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stmore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

Eric Lipps waits in line to enter the NYCHires Job Fair in New York, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
19 / 30
<p>People wait in line during the Chase Bank Veterans Day job fair in Phoenix, Arizona, November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

People wait in line during the Chase Bank Veterans Day job fair in Phoenix, Arizona, November 11, 2011. REmore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

People wait in line during the Chase Bank Veterans Day job fair in Phoenix, Arizona, November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
20 / 30
<p>A woman browses job openings at a job fair in Los Angeles, October 12, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

A woman browses job openings at a job fair in Los Angeles, October 12, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

more

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

A woman browses job openings at a job fair in Los Angeles, October 12, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
21 / 30
<p>A man looks on inside a job fair in New York, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A man looks on inside a job fair in New York, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

A man looks on inside a job fair in New York, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
22 / 30
<p>A student speaks on the phone in between meetings with potential employers at the 2012 Big Apple Job and Internship Fair at the Javits Center in New York, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

A student speaks on the phone in between meetings with potential employers at the 2012 Big Apple Job and Inmore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

A student speaks on the phone in between meetings with potential employers at the 2012 Big Apple Job and Internship Fair at the Javits Center in New York, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
23 / 30
<p>Job applicant Karen Mayte Gutierrez looks at business cards at a job fair in Los Angeles, October 13, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Job applicant Karen Mayte Gutierrez looks at business cards at a job fair in Los Angeles, October 13, 2010.more

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

Job applicant Karen Mayte Gutierrez looks at business cards at a job fair in Los Angeles, October 13, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
24 / 30
<p>A woman waits in line to enter the UJA-Federation of New York's Connect to Care job fair in New York, March 2, 2010. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

A woman waits in line to enter the UJA-Federation of New York's Connect to Care job fair in New York, Marchmore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

A woman waits in line to enter the UJA-Federation of New York's Connect to Care job fair in New York, March 2, 2010. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
25 / 30
<p>Bonnie Zeh (C), who has been unemployed for 17 months, waits in line to enter a job fair in New York, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Bonnie Zeh (C), who has been unemployed for 17 months, waits in line to enter a job fair in New York, Octobmore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

Bonnie Zeh (C), who has been unemployed for 17 months, waits in line to enter a job fair in New York, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
26 / 30
<p>Waitress Renita Rhynes (L), 53, and Jinny Hanson, 64, a former postal worker, attend a basic computer class at the Foundation for an Independent Tomorrow (FIT) workforce development center in Las Vegas, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Waitress Renita Rhynes (L), 53, and Jinny Hanson, 64, a former postal worker, attend a basic computer classmore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

Waitress Renita Rhynes (L), 53, and Jinny Hanson, 64, a former postal worker, attend a basic computer class at the Foundation for an Independent Tomorrow (FIT) workforce development center in Las Vegas, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
27 / 30
<p>A job seeker waits to be called in a lobby at a New York State Department of Labor recruitment office in New York, January 6, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A job seeker waits to be called in a lobby at a New York State Department of Labor recruitment office in Nemore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

A job seeker waits to be called in a lobby at a New York State Department of Labor recruitment office in New York, January 6, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
28 / 30
<p>A jobseeker waits in line to enter the City University of New York Big Apple job fair in New York, April 23, 2010. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

A jobseeker waits in line to enter the City University of New York Big Apple job fair in New York, April 23more

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

A jobseeker waits in line to enter the City University of New York Big Apple job fair in New York, April 23, 2010. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
29 / 30
<p>People wait in line to enter the NYCHires Job Fair in New York, February 24, 2010. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

People wait in line to enter the NYCHires Job Fair in New York, February 24, 2010. REUTERS/Shannon Staplemore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

People wait in line to enter the NYCHires Job Fair in New York, February 24, 2010. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Rallies for Romney

Rallies for Romney

下一个

Romney on the road

Romney on the road

An inside look at Romney's transportation during the campaign.

2012年 9月 19日
Obama in the heartland

Obama in the heartland

Obama campaigns in the heartland swing states of the Midwest.

2012年 8月 15日
Obama's battleground fight

Obama's battleground fight

President Barack Obama heads out to potential swing states to campaign for his re-election.

2012年 7月 7日
Looking for work

Looking for work

The frontlines of the unemployment crisis.

2012年 11月 2日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐