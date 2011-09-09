版本:
中国

Environment watch

2011年 9月 10日 星期六

A closeup of seaweed is displayed as masses of green seaweed, which at times emits noxious gasses, is seen on Kerlaz beach near Douarnenez in Brittany, western France, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

2011年 9月 10日 星期六

A closeup of seaweed is displayed as masses of green seaweed, which at times emits noxious gasses, is seen on Kerlaz beach near Douarnenez in Brittany, western France, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

Close
1 / 20
2011年 9月 10日 星期六

Flames engulf a road near Bastrop State Park as a wildfire burns out of control near Bastrop, Texas September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2011年 9月 10日 星期六

Flames engulf a road near Bastrop State Park as a wildfire burns out of control near Bastrop, Texas September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Close
2 / 20
2011年 9月 10日 星期六

Zebu catlle are seen in a drought devastated area of Amazon forest in Redencao in the northern Brazilian state of Para September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

2011年 9月 10日 星期六

Zebu catlle are seen in a drought devastated area of Amazon forest in Redencao in the northern Brazilian state of Para September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
3 / 20
2011年 9月 10日 星期六

Hiking socks are hung out to air on a clothesline at Granite Park Chalet in Glacier National Park, Montana August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

2011年 9月 10日 星期六

Hiking socks are hung out to air on a clothesline at Granite Park Chalet in Glacier National Park, Montana August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Close
4 / 20
2011年 9月 10日 星期六

Sheep graze on a hill in Purakaunui, near Dunedin, New Zealand September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

2011年 9月 10日 星期六

Sheep graze on a hill in Purakaunui, near Dunedin, New Zealand September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
5 / 20
2011年 9月 10日 星期六

A car passes a section of Route 112 that was washed out during Hurricane Irene in Halifax, Vermont August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2011年 9月 10日 星期六

A car passes a section of Route 112 that was washed out during Hurricane Irene in Halifax, Vermont August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
6 / 20
2011年 9月 10日 星期六

Rick Porche walks through his flooded yard as Tropical Storm Lee slowly makes landfall in Lafitte, Louisiana September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Dan Anderson

2011年 9月 10日 星期六

Rick Porche walks through his flooded yard as Tropical Storm Lee slowly makes landfall in Lafitte, Louisiana September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Dan Anderson

Close
7 / 20
2011年 9月 10日 星期六

Jared Zuege of Madison, Ohio floats in his kayak along Swiftcurrent Lake near Many Glacier Hotel in Glacier National Park, Montana August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

2011年 9月 10日 星期六

Jared Zuege of Madison, Ohio floats in his kayak along Swiftcurrent Lake near Many Glacier Hotel in Glacier National Park, Montana August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Close
8 / 20
2011年 9月 10日 星期六

A tourist poses for pictures at Tuz Golu, about 130 km (81 miles) from Ankara, Turkey August 29, 2011. Tuz Golu, which means Salt Lake in Turkish, is the second biggest lake in Turkey, located in the Central Anatolia Region. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

2011年 9月 10日 星期六

A tourist poses for pictures at Tuz Golu, about 130 km (81 miles) from Ankara, Turkey August 29, 2011. Tuz Golu, which means Salt Lake in Turkish, is the second biggest lake in Turkey, located in the Central Anatolia Region. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
9 / 20
2011年 9月 10日 星期六

A cloud of smoke rises from a wildfire as it burns out of control near Bastrop, Texas September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2011年 9月 10日 星期六

A cloud of smoke rises from a wildfire as it burns out of control near Bastrop, Texas September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Close
10 / 20
2011年 9月 10日 星期六

Melted aluminum that leaked from inside a burnt shed can be seen as a wildfire burns out of control near Bastrop, Texas September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2011年 9月 10日 星期六

Melted aluminum that leaked from inside a burnt shed can be seen as a wildfire burns out of control near Bastrop, Texas September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Close
11 / 20
2011年 9月 10日 星期六

A farm worker attempts to extinguish a fire at the Arrabida Natural Park, near Setubal August 27, 2011. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, firefighters said. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

2011年 9月 10日 星期六

A farm worker attempts to extinguish a fire at the Arrabida Natural Park, near Setubal August 27, 2011. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, firefighters said. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
12 / 20
2011年 9月 10日 星期六

A view of the sunrise at St. Clair Beach in Dunedin, New Zealand September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

2011年 9月 10日 星期六

A view of the sunrise at St. Clair Beach in Dunedin, New Zealand September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Close
13 / 20
2011年 9月 10日 星期六

Residents run away as waves from a tidal bore surge past a barrier and a vehicle on the banks of Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China August 31, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

2011年 9月 10日 星期六

Residents run away as waves from a tidal bore surge past a barrier and a vehicle on the banks of Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China August 31, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
14 / 20
2011年 9月 10日 星期六

A boy rows a boat on a lake at Pacaya Samiria National Reserve in the Amazon jungle, Peru September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

2011年 9月 10日 星期六

A boy rows a boat on a lake at Pacaya Samiria National Reserve in the Amazon jungle, Peru September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
15 / 20
2011年 9月 10日 星期六

A member of a team of Cambridge scientists trying to find out why Arctic sea ice is melting so fast, walks on some drift ice 500 miles (800 km) from the North Pole September 3, 2011. The sea ice area retreats each summer and this year is closing on a record low in 2007. With one week of the melt season to go, it is now less than two-thirds of the area it covered in the early 1970s. The sea ice, distinct from ice sheets hundreds of...more

2011年 9月 10日 星期六

A member of a team of Cambridge scientists trying to find out why Arctic sea ice is melting so fast, walks on some drift ice 500 miles (800 km) from the North Pole September 3, 2011. The sea ice area retreats each summer and this year is closing on a record low in 2007. With one week of the melt season to go, it is now less than two-thirds of the area it covered in the early 1970s. The sea ice, distinct from ice sheets hundreds of metres thick over rock in Greenland, floats on the Arctic Ocean and wildlife including polar bears and walruses depend on it for survival. REUTERS/Stuart McDILL

Close
16 / 20
2011年 9月 10日 星期六

Brian Grant (L) and Bob Bianchini, engineers from the public works department out for a safety inspection, are slammed by waves and storm surge pounding the boardwalk and the beach at first light as Hurricane Irene slams into Asbury Park, New Jersey, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Chip East

2011年 9月 10日 星期六

Brian Grant (L) and Bob Bianchini, engineers from the public works department out for a safety inspection, are slammed by waves and storm surge pounding the boardwalk and the beach at first light as Hurricane Irene slams into Asbury Park, New Jersey, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Chip East

Close
17 / 20
2011年 9月 10日 星期六

Wind from Tropical Storm Lee blows through palm trees as sea water accumulates along the beach in Biloxi, Mississippi, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Lyle W. Ratliff

2011年 9月 10日 星期六

Wind from Tropical Storm Lee blows through palm trees as sea water accumulates along the beach in Biloxi, Mississippi, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Lyle W. Ratliff

Close
18 / 20
2011年 9月 10日 星期六

A general view of an area in Rikuzentakata which was devastated by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, on September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2011年 9月 10日 星期六

A general view of an area in Rikuzentakata which was devastated by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, on September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
19 / 20
2011年 9月 10日 星期六

Tourists camp under the stars on the steppe near Hashaat in Mongolia's Dundgovi province early August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Chong

2011年 9月 10日 星期六

Tourists camp under the stars on the steppe near Hashaat in Mongolia's Dundgovi province early August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
20 / 20

Environment watch

Environment watch 分享
重新播放
下一个

Japan: Now and then

Japan: Now and then
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »