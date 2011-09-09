Environment watch

A member of a team of Cambridge scientists trying to find out why Arctic sea ice is melting so fast, walks on some drift ice 500 miles (800 km) from the North Pole September 3, 2011. The sea ice area retreats each summer and this year is closing on a record low in 2007. With one week of the melt season to go, it is now less than two-thirds of the area it covered in the early 1970s. The sea ice, distinct from ice sheets hundreds of metres thick over rock in Greenland, floats on the Arctic Ocean and wildlife including polar bears and walruses depend on it for survival. REUTERS/Stuart McDILL