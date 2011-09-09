Environment watch
A closeup of seaweed is displayed as masses of green seaweed, which at times emits noxious gasses, is seen on Kerlaz beach near Douarnenez in Brittany, western France, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon
Flames engulf a road near Bastrop State Park as a wildfire burns out of control near Bastrop, Texas September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Zebu catlle are seen in a drought devastated area of Amazon forest in Redencao in the northern Brazilian state of Para September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Hiking socks are hung out to air on a clothesline at Granite Park Chalet in Glacier National Park, Montana August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
Sheep graze on a hill in Purakaunui, near Dunedin, New Zealand September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A car passes a section of Route 112 that was washed out during Hurricane Irene in Halifax, Vermont August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Rick Porche walks through his flooded yard as Tropical Storm Lee slowly makes landfall in Lafitte, Louisiana September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Dan Anderson
Jared Zuege of Madison, Ohio floats in his kayak along Swiftcurrent Lake near Many Glacier Hotel in Glacier National Park, Montana August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
A tourist poses for pictures at Tuz Golu, about 130 km (81 miles) from Ankara, Turkey August 29, 2011. Tuz Golu, which means Salt Lake in Turkish, is the second biggest lake in Turkey, located in the Central Anatolia Region. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A cloud of smoke rises from a wildfire as it burns out of control near Bastrop, Texas September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Melted aluminum that leaked from inside a burnt shed can be seen as a wildfire burns out of control near Bastrop, Texas September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A farm worker attempts to extinguish a fire at the Arrabida Natural Park, near Setubal August 27, 2011. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, firefighters said. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A view of the sunrise at St. Clair Beach in Dunedin, New Zealand September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Residents run away as waves from a tidal bore surge past a barrier and a vehicle on the banks of Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China August 31, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
A boy rows a boat on a lake at Pacaya Samiria National Reserve in the Amazon jungle, Peru September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A member of a team of Cambridge scientists trying to find out why Arctic sea ice is melting so fast, walks on some drift ice 500 miles (800 km) from the North Pole September 3, 2011. The sea ice area retreats each summer and this year is closing on a record low in 2007. With one week of the melt season to go, it is now less than two-thirds of the area it covered in the early 1970s. The sea ice, distinct from ice sheets hundreds of metres thick over rock in Greenland, floats on the Arctic Ocean and wildlife including polar bears and walruses depend on it for survival. REUTERS/Stuart McDILL
Brian Grant (L) and Bob Bianchini, engineers from the public works department out for a safety inspection, are slammed by waves and storm surge pounding the boardwalk and the beach at first light as Hurricane Irene slams into Asbury Park, New Jersey, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Chip East
Wind from Tropical Storm Lee blows through palm trees as sea water accumulates along the beach in Biloxi, Mississippi, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Lyle W. Ratliff
A general view of an area in Rikuzentakata which was devastated by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, on September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Tourists camp under the stars on the steppe near Hashaat in Mongolia's Dundgovi province early August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Chong