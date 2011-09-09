The boy in the mask

A combination picture shows Wang Gengxiang (R) on Children's Day on June 1, 2010, and another picture of him after he was severely burned in an accident, at Mijiazhuang village on the outskirts of Fenyang, North China's Shanxi province on September 9, 2011. Gengxiang, age 6 and known as "Masked Boy", was severely burned in the accident involving a pile of burning straw last winter. Most of the skin on his head was burned off, requiring him to wear a full surgical mask to prevent the scars from becoming infected. The doctors disclosed that they cannot continue his skin-graft surgery until his damaged trachea, or windpipe, is strong enough, according to local media reports. REUTERS/Jason Lee