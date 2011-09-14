Frankfurt auto show

The Bugatti Veyron L'Or Blanc is seen at the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, September 13, 2011. The one-off "white gold" Grand Sport vehicle is being built in co-operation with Germany's Konigliche Porzellan-Manufaktur, a centuries-old porcelain producer based in Berlin and will cost about 1.6 million euro ($2.2 million US). REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach