Frankfurt auto show
The concept "e-cell", based on a SLR super sports car is seen at the exhibition booth of German car manufacturer Mercedes during the International Motor Show in Frankfurt, September 14, 2011. The picture is taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A BMW i3 concept car is pictured through a reflecting glass sculpture during the International Motor Show in Frankfurt, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
The electric car "MUTE" of the technical university of Munich (TUM) is displayed during the International Motor Show in Frankfurt, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
The Bugatti Veyron L'Or Blanc is seen at the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, September 13, 2011. The one-off "white gold" Grand Sport vehicle is being built in co-operation with Germany's Konigliche Porzellan-Manufaktur, a centuries-old porcelain producer based in Berlin and will cost about 1.6 million euro ($2.2 million US). REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
German carmaker Adam Opel presents the full electric vehicle 'Opel RAK e' concept car at the International Motor Show in Frankfurt, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A worker for Italian car manufacturer Lamborghini works on a Lamborghini Aventador during preparation work for the International Motor Show in Frankfurt, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
A zoomed image shows the exhibition booth of German car manufacturer Mercedes during the International Motor Show in Frankfurt, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A worker for German car manufacturer Audi is mirrored in a facade during preparation work for the International Motor Show in Frankfurt, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
The picture shows an inside view of the electric car "MUTE" of the technical university of Munich (TUM) during the International Motor Show in Frankfurt, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Visitors take pictures of Lamborghini sports cars at the Volkswagen group exhibition booth during the International Motor Show in Frankfurt, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A worker cleans the stand of a rim manufacturer during preparation work for the International Motor Show in Frankfurt, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Domanski
A visitor walks through an information centre about electronic car technology during the International Motor Show in Frankfurt, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
A worker of the technical university of Munich (TUM) holds a connector in front of their electric car "MUTE" during the International Motor Show in Frankfurt, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
The new VW Volkswagen "Up!" city car series is displayed during the International Motor Show in Frankfurt, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A BMW i8 concept car is pictured during the International Motor Show in Frankfurt, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Electric smart compact cars of German car manufacturer Mercedes are lined up at a charging station during the International Motor Show in Frankfurt, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG E CELL electric car is displayed during the International Motor Show in Frankfurt, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Models pose at the exhibition booth of French carmaker Citroen next to the new 'Tubik' car during the International Motor Show in Frankfurt, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The new Range Rover Evoque is seen at the Jaguar-Land Rover exhibition booth during the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Domanski
Visitors look at the German car manufacturer Volkswagen (VW) concept car "Nils" at the VW exhibition booth during the International Motor Show in Frankfurt, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A worker brushes the Spirit of Ecstasy emblem on a Rolls-Royce Phantom during the International Motor Show in Frankfurt, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
The new Porsche Carrera 911 S is presented at the International Motor Show in Frankfurt, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
A visitor stands near luminous graphics at the exhibition booth of power train components manufacturer IFA Rotorion during the International Motor Show in Frankfurt, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
An electric smart compact car of German car manufacturer Mercedes is charged at a charging station during the International Motor Show in Frankfurt, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A worker cleans up the stand of French car manufacturer Citroen, next to toy Citroen cars, during preparation work for the International Motor Show in Frankfurt, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Domanski
