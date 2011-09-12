Moon festival
A worker sits in front of a dragon shaped lantern decoration which set up for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival at Longtan park in Beijing September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang
The moon is seen behind decorative lights prepared for the upcoming Mid-Autumn or Moon Festival at a park in Hong Kong September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
An employee poses for a photograph with two gold figurines in the shape of moon cakes ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival at a gold shop in Shenyang, Liaoning province August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Participants carry a "fire dragon" made of straw and covered with incense sticks during the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations in Hong Kong's Tai Hang district September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A girl stands in front of giant lanterns at the Lantern Wonderland exhibition at Hong Kong's Victoria Park September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Buddhist novices hold lit candles at a ceremony to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival at Duoc Thuong pagoda, outside Hanoi September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kham
An installation in the shape of a fish, made of more than 2,500 lanterns, is lit up at Hong Kong's Victoria Park September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A passersby walks in between decorative lights prepared for the upcoming Mid-Autumn or Moon Festival at a park in Hong Kong September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A monkey holds a moon cake made of fruit at a zoo in Shenzhen, Guangdong province September 11, 2011. Moon cake is traditional food for Chinese people during the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on September 12 this year. REUTERS/China Daily
Buddhist novices and believers recite Buddha's script during a ceremony to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival at Duoc Thuong pagoda, outside Hanoi September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kham
A worker gives final touches on lanterns and decorative lights prepared for the upcoming Mid-Autumn or Moon Festival at a park in Hong Kong September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A girl plays in front of giant lanterns at the Lantern Wonderland exhibition at Hong Kong's Victoria Park September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Participants carry a "fire dragon" made of straw and covered with incense sticks during the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations in Hong Kong's Tai Hang district September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Buddhist monks pray during a ceremony to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival at Duoc Thuong pagoda, outside Hanoi September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kham
The moon is seen over the Oriental Pearl TV tower at the financial area of Pudong in Shanghai September 12, 2011, as locals residents celebrate the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as Moon Festival. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
