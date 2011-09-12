版本:
中国

Moon festival

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

A worker sits in front of a dragon shaped lantern decoration which set up for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival at Longtan park in Beijing September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

A worker sits in front of a dragon shaped lantern decoration which set up for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival at Longtan park in Beijing September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang

Close
1 / 15
2011年 9月 13日 星期二

The moon is seen behind decorative lights prepared for the upcoming Mid-Autumn or Moon Festival at a park in Hong Kong September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

The moon is seen behind decorative lights prepared for the upcoming Mid-Autumn or Moon Festival at a park in Hong Kong September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
2 / 15
2011年 9月 13日 星期二

An employee poses for a photograph with two gold figurines in the shape of moon cakes ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival at a gold shop in Shenyang, Liaoning province August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

An employee poses for a photograph with two gold figurines in the shape of moon cakes ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival at a gold shop in Shenyang, Liaoning province August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
3 / 15
2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Participants carry a "fire dragon" made of straw and covered with incense sticks during the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations in Hong Kong's Tai Hang district September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Participants carry a "fire dragon" made of straw and covered with incense sticks during the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations in Hong Kong's Tai Hang district September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
4 / 15
2011年 9月 13日 星期二

A girl stands in front of giant lanterns at the Lantern Wonderland exhibition at Hong Kong's Victoria Park September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

A girl stands in front of giant lanterns at the Lantern Wonderland exhibition at Hong Kong's Victoria Park September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
5 / 15
2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Buddhist novices hold lit candles at a ceremony to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival at Duoc Thuong pagoda, outside Hanoi September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kham

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Buddhist novices hold lit candles at a ceremony to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival at Duoc Thuong pagoda, outside Hanoi September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kham

Close
6 / 15
2011年 9月 13日 星期二

An installation in the shape of a fish, made of more than 2,500 lanterns, is lit up at Hong Kong's Victoria Park September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

An installation in the shape of a fish, made of more than 2,500 lanterns, is lit up at Hong Kong's Victoria Park September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
7 / 15
2011年 9月 13日 星期二

A passersby walks in between decorative lights prepared for the upcoming Mid-Autumn or Moon Festival at a park in Hong Kong September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

A passersby walks in between decorative lights prepared for the upcoming Mid-Autumn or Moon Festival at a park in Hong Kong September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
8 / 15
2011年 9月 13日 星期二

A monkey holds a moon cake made of fruit at a zoo in Shenzhen, Guangdong province September 11, 2011. Moon cake is traditional food for Chinese people during the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on September 12 this year. REUTERS/China Daily

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

A monkey holds a moon cake made of fruit at a zoo in Shenzhen, Guangdong province September 11, 2011. Moon cake is traditional food for Chinese people during the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on September 12 this year. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
9 / 15
2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Buddhist novices and believers recite Buddha's script during a ceremony to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival at Duoc Thuong pagoda, outside Hanoi September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kham

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Buddhist novices and believers recite Buddha's script during a ceremony to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival at Duoc Thuong pagoda, outside Hanoi September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kham

Close
10 / 15
2011年 9月 13日 星期二

A worker gives final touches on lanterns and decorative lights prepared for the upcoming Mid-Autumn or Moon Festival at a park in Hong Kong September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

A worker gives final touches on lanterns and decorative lights prepared for the upcoming Mid-Autumn or Moon Festival at a park in Hong Kong September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
11 / 15
2011年 9月 13日 星期二

A girl plays in front of giant lanterns at the Lantern Wonderland exhibition at Hong Kong's Victoria Park September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

A girl plays in front of giant lanterns at the Lantern Wonderland exhibition at Hong Kong's Victoria Park September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
12 / 15
2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Participants carry a "fire dragon" made of straw and covered with incense sticks during the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations in Hong Kong's Tai Hang district September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Participants carry a "fire dragon" made of straw and covered with incense sticks during the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations in Hong Kong's Tai Hang district September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
13 / 15
2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Buddhist monks pray during a ceremony to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival at Duoc Thuong pagoda, outside Hanoi September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kham

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Buddhist monks pray during a ceremony to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival at Duoc Thuong pagoda, outside Hanoi September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kham

Close
14 / 15
2011年 9月 13日 星期二

The moon is seen over the Oriental Pearl TV tower at the financial area of Pudong in Shanghai September 12, 2011, as locals residents celebrate the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as Moon Festival. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

The moon is seen over the Oriental Pearl TV tower at the financial area of Pudong in Shanghai September 12, 2011, as locals residents celebrate the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as Moon Festival. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
15 / 15

Moon festival

Moon festival 分享
重新播放
下一个

Elephant polo

Elephant polo
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »