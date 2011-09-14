Plastinated life
A visitor looks at foetus specimens at the "Mysterious Life" museum of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. Founded by Dr. Sui Hongjin in 2004, Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. produces, preserves and exhibits plastinated biotic specimens of human and animals. The specimens, including whole bodies as well as individual organs and transparent body slices, each requires four employees to work on it for 8 to 12 months. The exhibits have been meticulously dissected and preserved to allow visitors to view muscular, nervous, circulatory, respiratory and digestive systems. According to Sui, the bodies are legally collected from medical universities. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Dr. Sui Hongjin (L) talks to an employee in front of the body slices of a plastinated dolphin specimen at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li
An employee arranges the body slices of a plastinated human body specimen at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li
An employee walks past a plastinated horse specimen at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Employees work on a plastinated human body specimen at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Employees work on a plastinated yak specimen at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Employees transport a finished plastinated human body specimen to the storage of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li
An employee works on a plastinated goose specimen at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li
An employee works on a partial plastinated human body specimen at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Employees work on a plastinated dolphin specimen at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Employees work on partial plastinated human body specimens at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li
A partial plastinated human body specimen is seen at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Employees work on a plastinated human body specimen posed with a basketball at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Plastinated human and animal specimens are seen in a giant oven where they will be hardened with high temperature at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li
The carcass of a shark is lifted by employees after being soaked in glue for about 50 days at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li
An employee works on a plastinated partial human body specimen at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Visitors look at a plastinated human body specimen at the "Mysterious Life" museum of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li
An employee arranges a plastinated dog specimen between two horse specimens at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li
A plastinated human head specimen showing blood vessels is seen at the "Mysterious Life" museum of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li
A cleaner adjusts a light near a plastinated human body specimen at the "Mysterious Life" museum of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li
