" /> " />
版本:
中国

Plastinated life

2011年 9月 14日 星期三

A visitor looks at foetus specimens at the "Mysterious Life" museum of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. Founded by Dr. Sui Hongjin in 2004, Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. produces, preserves and exhibits plastinated biotic specimens of human and animals. The specimens, including whole bodies as well as individual organs and transparent body slices, each requires four...more

2011年 9月 14日 星期三

A visitor looks at foetus specimens at the "Mysterious Life" museum of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. Founded by Dr. Sui Hongjin in 2004, Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. produces, preserves and exhibits plastinated biotic specimens of human and animals. The specimens, including whole bodies as well as individual organs and transparent body slices, each requires four employees to work on it for 8 to 12 months. The exhibits have been meticulously dissected and preserved to allow visitors to view muscular, nervous, circulatory, respiratory and digestive systems. According to Sui, the bodies are legally collected from medical universities. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
1 / 20
2011年 9月 14日 星期三

Dr. Sui Hongjin (L) talks to an employee in front of the body slices of a plastinated dolphin specimen at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

2011年 9月 14日 星期三

Dr. Sui Hongjin (L) talks to an employee in front of the body slices of a plastinated dolphin specimen at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
2 / 20
2011年 9月 14日 星期三

An employee arranges the body slices of a plastinated human body specimen at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

2011年 9月 14日 星期三

An employee arranges the body slices of a plastinated human body specimen at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
3 / 20
2011年 9月 14日 星期三

An employee walks past a plastinated horse specimen at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

2011年 9月 14日 星期三

An employee walks past a plastinated horse specimen at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
4 / 20
2011年 9月 14日 星期三

Employees work on a plastinated human body specimen at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

2011年 9月 14日 星期三

Employees work on a plastinated human body specimen at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
5 / 20
2011年 9月 14日 星期三

Employees work on a plastinated yak specimen at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

2011年 9月 14日 星期三

Employees work on a plastinated yak specimen at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
6 / 20
2011年 9月 14日 星期三

Employees transport a finished plastinated human body specimen to the storage of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

2011年 9月 14日 星期三

Employees transport a finished plastinated human body specimen to the storage of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
7 / 20
2011年 9月 14日 星期三

An employee works on a plastinated goose specimen at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

2011年 9月 14日 星期三

An employee works on a plastinated goose specimen at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
8 / 20
2011年 9月 14日 星期三

An employee works on a partial plastinated human body specimen at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

2011年 9月 14日 星期三

An employee works on a partial plastinated human body specimen at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
9 / 20
2011年 9月 14日 星期三

Employees work on a plastinated dolphin specimen at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

2011年 9月 14日 星期三

Employees work on a plastinated dolphin specimen at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
10 / 20
2011年 9月 14日 星期三

Employees work on partial plastinated human body specimens at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

2011年 9月 14日 星期三

Employees work on partial plastinated human body specimens at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
11 / 20
2011年 9月 14日 星期三

A partial plastinated human body specimen is seen at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

2011年 9月 14日 星期三

A partial plastinated human body specimen is seen at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
12 / 20
2011年 9月 14日 星期三

Employees work on a plastinated human body specimen posed with a basketball at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

2011年 9月 14日 星期三

Employees work on a plastinated human body specimen posed with a basketball at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
13 / 20
2011年 9月 14日 星期三

Plastinated human and animal specimens are seen in a giant oven where they will be hardened with high temperature at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

2011年 9月 14日 星期三

Plastinated human and animal specimens are seen in a giant oven where they will be hardened with high temperature at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
14 / 20
2011年 9月 14日 星期三

The carcass of a shark is lifted by employees after being soaked in glue for about 50 days at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

2011年 9月 14日 星期三

The carcass of a shark is lifted by employees after being soaked in glue for about 50 days at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
15 / 20
2011年 9月 14日 星期三

An employee works on a plastinated partial human body specimen at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

2011年 9月 14日 星期三

An employee works on a plastinated partial human body specimen at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
16 / 20
2011年 9月 14日 星期三

Visitors look at a plastinated human body specimen at the "Mysterious Life" museum of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

2011年 9月 14日 星期三

Visitors look at a plastinated human body specimen at the "Mysterious Life" museum of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
17 / 20
2011年 9月 14日 星期三

An employee arranges a plastinated dog specimen between two horse specimens at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

2011年 9月 14日 星期三

An employee arranges a plastinated dog specimen between two horse specimens at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
18 / 20
2011年 9月 14日 星期三

A plastinated human head specimen showing blood vessels is seen at the "Mysterious Life" museum of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

2011年 9月 14日 星期三

A plastinated human head specimen showing blood vessels is seen at the "Mysterious Life" museum of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
19 / 20
2011年 9月 14日 星期三

A cleaner adjusts a light near a plastinated human body specimen at the "Mysterious Life" museum of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

2011年 9月 14日 星期三

A cleaner adjusts a light near a plastinated human body specimen at the "Mysterious Life" museum of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
20 / 20

Plastinated life

Plastinated life 分享
重新播放
下一个

Moon festival

Moon festival
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »