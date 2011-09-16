版本:
中国

Travels in the Amazon

2011年 9月 16日 星期五

An aerial view of a natural lake fed by a spring in the Amazon River basin near Manaus, September 30, 2010. REUTERS/Ivan Canabrava

2011年 9月 16日 星期五

An aerial view of a natural lake fed by a spring in the Amazon River basin near Manaus, September 30, 2010. REUTERS/Ivan Canabrava

Close
1 / 20
2011年 9月 16日 星期五

Red and Green Macaws are seen on a clay lick at the Manu Biosphere Reserve in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, November 2, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

2011年 9月 16日 星期五

Red and Green Macaws are seen on a clay lick at the Manu Biosphere Reserve in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, November 2, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
2 / 20
2011年 9月 16日 星期五

A woman sunbathes on a cruise across the Maranon river at Peru's Pacaya Samiria National Reserve in the Amazon jungle, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

2011年 9月 16日 星期五

A woman sunbathes on a cruise across the Maranon river at Peru's Pacaya Samiria National Reserve in the Amazon jungle, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
3 / 20
2011年 9月 16日 星期五

The Amazon forest burns next to the city of Mandaquiri, during a seasonal drought, November 28, 2009.. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

2011年 9月 16日 星期五

The Amazon forest burns next to the city of Mandaquiri, during a seasonal drought, November 28, 2009.. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
4 / 20
2011年 9月 16日 星期五

A Kayapo boy with traditional body paint and piercing in the Kikretum community in Sao Felix, northern Brazil, April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

2011年 9月 16日 星期五

A Kayapo boy with traditional body paint and piercing in the Kikretum community in Sao Felix, northern Brazil, April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
5 / 20
2011年 9月 16日 星期五

An aerial view shows a single tree on land previously jungle, in Mato Grosso state, a Brazilian Amazon state suffering from deforestation, August 9, 2005. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

2011年 9月 16日 星期五

An aerial view shows a single tree on land previously jungle, in Mato Grosso state, a Brazilian Amazon state suffering from deforestation, August 9, 2005. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

Close
6 / 20
2011年 9月 16日 星期五

A White Cayman on a river at the Manu Biosphere Reserve in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, November 2, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

2011年 9月 16日 星期五

A White Cayman on a river at the Manu Biosphere Reserve in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, November 2, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
7 / 20
2011年 9月 16日 星期五

A family travels by canoe on the Maranon river in the Pacaya Samiria National Reserve in the Amazon jungle, March 28, 2008. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

2011年 9月 16日 星期五

A family travels by canoe on the Maranon river in the Pacaya Samiria National Reserve in the Amazon jungle, March 28, 2008. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Close
8 / 20
2011年 9月 16日 星期五

Water lily pads are seen on a lake at Peru's Pacaya Samiria National Reserve in the Amazon jungle, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

2011年 9月 16日 星期五

Water lily pads are seen on a lake at Peru's Pacaya Samiria National Reserve in the Amazon jungle, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
9 / 20
2011年 9月 16日 星期五

Members of an uncontacted Amazon Basin tribe and their dwellings are seen during a flight over the Brazilian state of Acre along the border with Peru, in May 2008. REUTERS/Funai-Frente de Protecao Etno-Ambiental Envira

2011年 9月 16日 星期五

Members of an uncontacted Amazon Basin tribe and their dwellings are seen during a flight over the Brazilian state of Acre along the border with Peru, in May 2008. REUTERS/Funai-Frente de Protecao Etno-Ambiental Envira

Close
10 / 20
2011年 9月 16日 星期五

Members of an uncontacted Amazon Basin tribe and their dwellings are seen during a flight over the Brazilian state of Acre along the border with Peru, in May 2008. REUTERS/Funai-Frente de Proteção Etno-Ambiental Envira

2011年 9月 16日 星期五

Members of an uncontacted Amazon Basin tribe and their dwellings are seen during a flight over the Brazilian state of Acre along the border with Peru, in May 2008. REUTERS/Funai-Frente de Proteção Etno-Ambiental Envira

Close
11 / 20
2011年 9月 16日 星期五

A Brazilian wildcat miner, or garimpeiro, works in a clearing made in virgin Amazon rainforest to sieve through soil in search of gold, in Novo Aripuana, February 1, 2007. REUTERS/Paulo Santos

2011年 9月 16日 星期五

A Brazilian wildcat miner, or garimpeiro, works in a clearing made in virgin Amazon rainforest to sieve through soil in search of gold, in Novo Aripuana, February 1, 2007. REUTERS/Paulo Santos

Close
12 / 20
2011年 9月 16日 星期五

Brazilian Indians waiting for a meeting during the 2009 World Social Forum in the city of Belem, at the mouth of the Amazon River, January 28, 2009. REUTERS/Paulo Santos

2011年 9月 16日 星期五

Brazilian Indians waiting for a meeting during the 2009 World Social Forum in the city of Belem, at the mouth of the Amazon River, January 28, 2009. REUTERS/Paulo Santos

Close
13 / 20
2011年 9月 16日 星期五

A capped heron is seen at the Maranon river in Peru's Pacaya Samiria National Reserve in the Amazon jungle, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

2011年 9月 16日 星期五

A capped heron is seen at the Maranon river in Peru's Pacaya Samiria National Reserve in the Amazon jungle, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
14 / 20
2011年 9月 16日 星期五

People travel on a ship across the Maranon river, one of the two main headwaters of the Amazon river, in Iquitos, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

2011年 9月 16日 星期五

People travel on a ship across the Maranon river, one of the two main headwaters of the Amazon river, in Iquitos, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
15 / 20
2011年 9月 16日 星期五

Brazilian fisherman Jose Benedito searches for crabs in the mud surrounding mangrove roots on the coast of Para State, where the fresh water from the Amazon River mixes with the Atlantic Ocean, in Braganca, February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Santos

2011年 9月 16日 星期五

Brazilian fisherman Jose Benedito searches for crabs in the mud surrounding mangrove roots on the coast of Para State, where the fresh water from the Amazon River mixes with the Atlantic Ocean, in Braganca, February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Santos

Close
16 / 20
2011年 9月 16日 星期五

A Gladiator Tree Frog is seen at the Manu Biosphere Reserve in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, November 1, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

2011年 9月 16日 星期五

A Gladiator Tree Frog is seen at the Manu Biosphere Reserve in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, November 1, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
17 / 20
2011年 9月 16日 星期五

A boat navigates through the Bajo Madre de Dios River at the Manu Biosphere Reserve in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, November 3, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

2011年 9月 16日 星期五

A boat navigates through the Bajo Madre de Dios River at the Manu Biosphere Reserve in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, November 3, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
18 / 20
2011年 9月 16日 星期五

A sand bar exposed by receding waters of the drought-stricken Rio Solimoes river, one of the two largest tributaries of the Amazon River, near the city of Manaquiri, October 9, 2005. REUTERS/Rickey Rogers

2011年 9月 16日 星期五

A sand bar exposed by receding waters of the drought-stricken Rio Solimoes river, one of the two largest tributaries of the Amazon River, near the city of Manaquiri, October 9, 2005. REUTERS/Rickey Rogers

Close
19 / 20
2011年 9月 16日 星期五

A native searches caymans on a boat at the Manu Biosphere Reserve in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, November 2, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

2011年 9月 16日 星期五

A native searches caymans on a boat at the Manu Biosphere Reserve in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, November 2, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
20 / 20

Travels in the Amazon

Travels in the Amazon 分享
重新播放
下一个

New York street style

New York street style
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »