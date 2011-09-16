版本:
Giant vegetable contest

2011年 9月 17日 星期六

Grower Pete Glazebrook poses for photographers with his onion weighing 17lb 15.5oz (8.150kg), that now holds the world record holder for being the heaviest onion, at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show in Harrogate, northern England September 16, 2011. The show marking its 100th year, has introduced a giant vegetable class for the first time. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

2011年 9月 17日 星期六

2011年 9月 17日 星期六

A grower poses for photographers with an award winning marrow at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show in Harrogate, northern England September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

2011年 9月 17日 星期六

2011年 9月 17日 星期六

A woman poses with an award winning giant tomato at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show in Harrogate, northern England September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

2011年 9月 17日 星期六

2011年 9月 17日 星期六

Grower Joe Atherton poses for photographers with his award winning giant cucumber measuring 32.5 inches (83 cm) at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show in Harrogate, northern England September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

2011年 9月 17日 星期六

2011年 9月 17日 星期六

Growers Pete Glazebrook (R), Joe Atherton (C) and Derek Neumann pose with their award winning giant vegetables at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show in Harrogate, northern England September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

2011年 9月 17日 星期六

2011年 9月 17日 星期六

Grower Derek Neumann arrives with his award winning giant cabbage at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show in Harrogate, northern England September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

2011年 9月 17日 星期六

2011年 9月 17日 星期六

Grower Pete Glazebrook poses for photographers with his award winning marrow weighing 97lb 8oz (45 kg) at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show in Harrogate, northern England September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

2011年 9月 17日 星期六

2011年 9月 17日 星期六

Grower Pete Glazebrook poses for photographers with his onion weighing 17lb 15.5oz (8.150kg), that now holds the world record holder for being the heaviest onion, at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show in Harrogate, northern England September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

2011年 9月 17日 星期六

Giant vegetable contest

