版本:
中国

Oktoberfest

2011年 10月 4日 星期二

Empty Oktoberfest beergarden tables are pictured during a rainy day in Munich September 19, 2011. Two days of heavy rain scaled down the expectations of funfair operators and beertent owners of the world's biggest beer fest which runs until October 3. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

2011年 10月 4日 星期二

Empty Oktoberfest beergarden tables are pictured during a rainy day in Munich September 19, 2011. Two days of heavy rain scaled down the expectations of funfair operators and beertent owners of the world's biggest beer fest which runs until October 3. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
1 / 30
2011年 10月 4日 星期二

Around 60 shooters in traditional Bavarian clothes arrive for firing off salutes at the last day ceremony of Munich's Oktoberfest October 3, 2011. Millions of beer drinkers from around the world came to the Bavarian capital in the last two weeks for the 178th Oktoberfest. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

2011年 10月 4日 星期二

Around 60 shooters in traditional Bavarian clothes arrive for firing off salutes at the last day ceremony of Munich's Oktoberfest October 3, 2011. Millions of beer drinkers from around the world came to the Bavarian capital in the last two weeks for the 178th Oktoberfest. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
2 / 30
2011年 10月 4日 星期二

Around 60 shooters in traditional Bavarian clothes fire off salutes during a last day ceremony at Munich's Oktoberfest October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

2011年 10月 4日 星期二

Around 60 shooters in traditional Bavarian clothes fire off salutes during a last day ceremony at Munich's Oktoberfest October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
3 / 30
2011年 10月 4日 星期二

Oktoberfest waitresses wait for customers during a rainy day in Munich September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

2011年 10月 4日 星期二

Oktoberfest waitresses wait for customers during a rainy day in Munich September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
4 / 30
2011年 10月 4日 星期二

Visitors ride a swing carousel during the Munich Oktoberfest September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

2011年 10月 4日 星期二

Visitors ride a swing carousel during the Munich Oktoberfest September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
5 / 30
2011年 10月 4日 星期二

A waitress carries the traditional 1-litre beer mugs at the opening of the world's biggest beer fest, the Munich Oktoberfest, at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 17, 2011. The world's biggest beer fest runs until October 3. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2011年 10月 4日 星期二

A waitress carries the traditional 1-litre beer mugs at the opening of the world's biggest beer fest, the Munich Oktoberfest, at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 17, 2011. The world's biggest beer fest runs until October 3. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
6 / 30
2011年 10月 4日 星期二

Visitors gather in the early morning to get a seat for the opening ceremony for the 178th Oktoberfest in Munich September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

2011年 10月 4日 星期二

Visitors gather in the early morning to get a seat for the opening ceremony for the 178th Oktoberfest in Munich September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
7 / 30
2011年 10月 4日 星期二

FC Bayern Munich's Takashi Usami (R) and Ran Tainaka pose inside a tent during a visit at the world biggest beer festival, the Oktoberfest in Munich October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Hassenstein/Pool

2011年 10月 4日 星期二

FC Bayern Munich's Takashi Usami (R) and Ran Tainaka pose inside a tent during a visit at the world biggest beer festival, the Oktoberfest in Munich October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Hassenstein/Pool

Close
8 / 30
2011年 10月 4日 星期二

A reveller feels sick after the first hours of the World's biggest beer fest, the Munich Oktoberfest, at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2011年 10月 4日 星期二

A reveller feels sick after the first hours of the World's biggest beer fest, the Munich Oktoberfest, at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
9 / 30
2011年 10月 4日 星期二

People in traditional Bavarian clothes pass security barriers at the opening day of the 178th Oktoberfest in Munich September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

2011年 10月 4日 星期二

People in traditional Bavarian clothes pass security barriers at the opening day of the 178th Oktoberfest in Munich September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
10 / 30
2011年 10月 4日 星期二

German police officers observe the opening day of the 178th Oktoberfest in Munich September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

2011年 10月 4日 星期二

German police officers observe the opening day of the 178th Oktoberfest in Munich September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
11 / 30
2011年 10月 4日 星期二

Thousands of revellers are seen under the statue of Bavaria as they stroll over the Munich Oktoberfest, at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2011年 10月 4日 星期二

Thousands of revellers are seen under the statue of Bavaria as they stroll over the Munich Oktoberfest, at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
12 / 30
2011年 10月 4日 星期二

'Muenchner Kindl' Maria Newrzella toasts with a beer mug while taking part in the Parade of the Landlords and Breweries during the opening of the 178th Oktoberfest in Munich September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

2011年 10月 4日 星期二

'Muenchner Kindl' Maria Newrzella toasts with a beer mug while taking part in the Parade of the Landlords and Breweries during the opening of the 178th Oktoberfest in Munich September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
13 / 30
2011年 10月 4日 星期二

A reveller rests in the sun after the first hours of the Munich Oktoberfest, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2011年 10月 4日 星期二

A reveller rests in the sun after the first hours of the Munich Oktoberfest, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
14 / 30
2011年 10月 4日 星期二

The Parade of the Landlords and Breweries is held during the opening of the 178th Oktoberfest in Munich September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

2011年 10月 4日 星期二

The Parade of the Landlords and Breweries is held during the opening of the 178th Oktoberfest in Munich September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
15 / 30
2011年 10月 4日 星期二

Revellers rest on the ground of a beer tent after the opening of the World's biggest beer fest, the Munich Oktoberfest, at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2011年 10月 4日 星期二

Revellers rest on the ground of a beer tent after the opening of the World's biggest beer fest, the Munich Oktoberfest, at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
16 / 30
2011年 10月 4日 星期二

Visitors dance inside a beer tent during the first day of the Munich Oktoberfest September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

2011年 10月 4日 星期二

Visitors dance inside a beer tent during the first day of the Munich Oktoberfest September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
17 / 30
2011年 10月 4日 星期二

Revellers salute with traditional 1-litre beer mugs at the opening of the Munich Oktoberfest September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

2011年 10月 4日 星期二

Revellers salute with traditional 1-litre beer mugs at the opening of the Munich Oktoberfest September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
18 / 30
2011年 10月 4日 星期二

Munich Mayor Christian Ude taps the first barrel of beer during the opening ceremony for the 178th Oktoberfest in Munich September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

2011年 10月 4日 星期二

Munich Mayor Christian Ude taps the first barrel of beer during the opening ceremony for the 178th Oktoberfest in Munich September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
19 / 30
2011年 10月 4日 星期二

Revellers scuffle for the first free beer in the traditional 1-litre beer mug at the opening of the World's biggest beer fest, the Munich Oktoberfest, at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2011年 10月 4日 星期二

Revellers scuffle for the first free beer in the traditional 1-litre beer mug at the opening of the World's biggest beer fest, the Munich Oktoberfest, at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
20 / 30
2011年 10月 4日 星期二

A reveller salutes during the first day of the Munich Oktoberfest September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

2011年 10月 4日 星期二

A reveller salutes during the first day of the Munich Oktoberfest September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
21 / 30
2011年 10月 4日 星期二

Revellers wearing traditional Bavarian clothes hug on the stairs of the St. Peter and Paul church after leaving the Munich Oktoberfest, in Munich, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2011年 10月 4日 星期二

Revellers wearing traditional Bavarian clothes hug on the stairs of the St. Peter and Paul church after leaving the Munich Oktoberfest, in Munich, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
22 / 30
2011年 10月 4日 星期二

People in traditional costumes take part at the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

2011年 10月 4日 星期二

People in traditional costumes take part at the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
23 / 30
2011年 10月 4日 星期二

Children in traditional costumes take part at the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

2011年 10月 4日 星期二

Children in traditional costumes take part at the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
24 / 30
2011年 10月 4日 星期二

Munich's Mayor Christian Ude gets a black mark on his nose by a clown during the traditional Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

2011年 10月 4日 星期二

Munich's Mayor Christian Ude gets a black mark on his nose by a clown during the traditional Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
25 / 30
2011年 10月 4日 星期二

People in traditional costumes wave during the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

2011年 10月 4日 星期二

People in traditional costumes wave during the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
26 / 30
2011年 10月 4日 星期二

People in traditional costumes dance during the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

2011年 10月 4日 星期二

People in traditional costumes dance during the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
27 / 30
2011年 10月 4日 星期二

A reveller sleeps outside a tent at the end of the first day of the Munich Oktoberfest, at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2011年 10月 4日 星期二

A reveller sleeps outside a tent at the end of the first day of the Munich Oktoberfest, at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
28 / 30
2011年 10月 4日 星期二

A reveller smokes a cigarette outside a tent at the Munich Oktoberfest, at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2011年 10月 4日 星期二

A reveller smokes a cigarette outside a tent at the Munich Oktoberfest, at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
29 / 30
2011年 10月 4日 星期二

Visitors ride a merry-go-round at dusk during the first day of the Munich Oktoberfest September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

2011年 10月 4日 星期二

Visitors ride a merry-go-round at dusk during the first day of the Munich Oktoberfest September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
30 / 30

Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest 分享
重新播放
下一个

Kabul rocks

Kabul rocks
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »