Animals around the world
Red, a 12-year old retired search canine, climbs a training ladder in the yard of her owner Heather Roche in Annapolis, Maryland August 18, 2011. Not long after American Airlines flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon on September 11, 2001, Red was at work. She was 18 months old and only recently certified as a rescue dog, a rookie among more veteran canines. For weeks, Red navigated the hazards of the rubble piles amid the clatter and chaos following 9/11. REUTERS/Molly Riley
A Maine Coon cat, dressed to participate in a feline autumn fashion show, looks on during the International cat exhibition in Russia's southern city of Rostov-on-Don September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Vladimir Konstantinov
A woman holds an umbrella over her Siberian Husky dogs as she walks them in St. Petersburg September 17, 2011. Siberian Husky dogs are active, energetic and resilient dogs with thickly furred double coat, which helps them to survive in the extremely cold and harsh environment. The starting price for Husky puppies in Russia is around $1,000, according to local media. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A chimpanzee enjoys the sun at Gut Aiderbichl's Sanctuary for Traumatized Chimpanzees and other Primates in Gaenserndorf, 50 kms (31 miles) northeast of Vienna, September 14, 2011. After three decades in captivity in tiny cages, 38 former laboratory chimpanzees were released to the new Gut Aiderbichl animal sanctuary, where they can spend the rest of their lives in peaceful retirement. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Two newborn Red Panda twin cubs are presented to the media at the Berlin Tierpark zoo, September 13, 2011. The pandas named Kit and Kitty were born in June in the German capital. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Sheep painted with the colours of New Zealand All Blacks team (R) and England's team graze in a farm on the outskirts of Dunedin September 13, 2011. Both nations are competing in the Rugby World Cup. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Ducklings are pictured at an incubating farm outside Hanoi September 7, 2011. Virologists warned on Tuesday that there was no vaccine against a mutant strain of H5N1 bird flu now spreading in China and Vietnam and called for closer monitoring of the disease in poultry and wild birds to stop it spreading to people. REUTERS/Kham (VIETNAM - Tags: HEALTH ANIMALS)
The autumn Siberian Taiga foliage is reflected in the Yenisei River, with gulls sitting on a wooden navigating landmark outside Krasnoyarsk, September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A stray dog stands at the closed Serbia-Kosovo border crossing of Jarinje September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A trained eagle flies before the Italian Serie A soccer match between SS Lazio and Genoa at the Olympic stadium in Rome September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Dog Tiffany sports a leather trousers outfit after the opening of the World's biggest beer fest, the Munich Oktoberfest, at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 17, 2011. The world's biggest beer fest runs until October 3. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Male lion Tyson receives dental treatment at a veterinary clinic in Medellin September 15, 2011. Tyson is a 20-year-old lion living at Santafe Zoo in Medellin. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
Humboldt Penguins (Spheniscus humboldti) swim at Marineland sea park near Calvia, Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
Sea lions swim at Marineland sea park near Calvia, in the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
An elephant is seen during the the 10th annual King's Cup Elephant Polo Tournament in Hua Hin, nearly 160 km (99 miles) south of Bangkok September 6, 2011. Twelve international teams rode Thai street elephants during the September 5-11 tournament. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A lion is seen in a zoo in Tripoli September 10, 2011. Members of Animal Charity Four Paws arrived to Tripoli on Wednesday to highlight the plight of the animals after some were still suffering from stress after recent fighting nearby, an official in Animal Charity Four Paws said. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A panda eats a moon cake made of bamboo powder at a zoo in Weifang, Shandong province September 10, 2011. Moon cake is traditional food for Chinese people during the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on September 12 this year. REUTERS/China Daily
A bison stands on the grasslands of the "El Uno" ecological reserve in Janos, some 230 km (142 miles) from Ciudad Juarez, September 5, 2011. Environmental authorities of the U.S. and Mexico are joining forces to reintroduce the American bison, which were almost on the verge of extinction in the 19th century, in the grasslands of northern Chihuahua state. The Nature Conservancy believes that bisons are an essential part of the ecosystem in supporting populations of other species in the reserve. Bisons break the ground with their step and allow plants to grow, promote water filtration and keep the grass at a height perfect for other species like the prairie dog to thrive. REUTERS/Stringer
A macaque monkey eats a pineapple at the Pra Prang Sam Yot temple in Lopburi province, nearly 150km (94 miles) north of Bangkok, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A camel is seen on a road near the Ras Lanuf, 370 km (230 miles) west of Benghazi September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori