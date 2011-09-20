Animals around the world

Red, a 12-year old retired search canine, climbs a training ladder in the yard of her owner Heather Roche in Annapolis, Maryland August 18, 2011. Not long after American Airlines flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon on September 11, 2001, Red was at work. She was 18 months old and only recently certified as a rescue dog, a rookie among more veteran canines. For weeks, Red navigated the hazards of the rubble piles amid the clatter and chaos following 9/11. REUTERS/Molly Riley