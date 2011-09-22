版本:
中国

Marriage in chains

2011年 9月 23日 星期五

Kalyani Das (L), 60, ties her husband Pachugopal, 65, to the metal bars of a train window using a chain and padlocks as they travel from Mallickpur village where they live to Kolkata where she works September 19, 2011. Kalyani Das says her husband suffers from a mental disorder, and she chains her husband to prevent him from abusing her and running away while she works. Das said her husband's condition started about seven years ago...more

2011年 9月 23日 星期五

Kalyani Das (L), 60, ties her husband Pachugopal, 65, to the metal bars of a train window using a chain and padlocks as they travel from Mallickpur village where they live to Kolkata where she works September 19, 2011. Kalyani Das says her husband suffers from a mental disorder, and she chains her husband to prevent him from abusing her and running away while she works. Das said her husband's condition started about seven years ago because of family problems. Kalyani, who earns 50 Indian Rupees a day ($1.05) working at a roadside eatery, said she wishes for his death so that their suffering could end. She was married to Pachugopal at the age of 10 and has been married for 50 years, Kalyani said. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
1 / 10
2011年 9月 23日 星期五

Kalyani Das (L), 60, ties a metal chain around the hand of her husband Pachugopal, 65, as they sit in a train to travel from Mallickpur village where they live to Kolkata where she works September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

2011年 9月 23日 星期五

Kalyani Das (L), 60, ties a metal chain around the hand of her husband Pachugopal, 65, as they sit in a train to travel from Mallickpur village where they live to Kolkata where she works September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
2 / 10
2011年 9月 23日 星期五

Kalyani Das (C), 60, leads her husband Pachugopal Das, 65, by the hand as they walk through a vegetable market towards her workplace in Kolkata September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

2011年 9月 23日 星期五

Kalyani Das (C), 60, leads her husband Pachugopal Das, 65, by the hand as they walk through a vegetable market towards her workplace in Kolkata September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
3 / 10
2011年 9月 23日 星期五

Kalyani Das, 60, leads her husband Pachugopal Das, 65, by the hand as she walks towards her workplace while carrying a sack full of vegetables on her head in Kolkata September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

2011年 9月 23日 星期五

Kalyani Das, 60, leads her husband Pachugopal Das, 65, by the hand as she walks towards her workplace while carrying a sack full of vegetables on her head in Kolkata September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
4 / 10
2011年 9月 23日 星期五

Kalyani Das (C), 60, leads her husband Pachugopal Das, 65, by the hand as they walk through a vegetable market in Kolkata September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

2011年 9月 23日 星期五

Kalyani Das (C), 60, leads her husband Pachugopal Das, 65, by the hand as they walk through a vegetable market in Kolkata September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
5 / 10
2011年 9月 23日 星期五

Kalyani Das, 60, uses a metal chain to tie her husband Pachugopal, 65, to a wall near the roadside shop where she works in Kolkata September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

2011年 9月 23日 星期五

Kalyani Das, 60, uses a metal chain to tie her husband Pachugopal, 65, to a wall near the roadside shop where she works in Kolkata September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
6 / 10
2011年 9月 23日 星期五

Kalyani Das, 60, slaps her husband Pachugopal, 65, after he verbally abused her while he was tied to a wall by a metal chain in Kolkata September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

2011年 9月 23日 星期五

Kalyani Das, 60, slaps her husband Pachugopal, 65, after he verbally abused her while he was tied to a wall by a metal chain in Kolkata September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
7 / 10
2011年 9月 23日 星期五

Pachugopal Das, 65, sits on a piece of carboard laid on the pavement after being tied up with a metal chain and padlocks by his wife, Kalyani, to a wall in Kolkata September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

2011年 9月 23日 星期五

Pachugopal Das, 65, sits on a piece of carboard laid on the pavement after being tied up with a metal chain and padlocks by his wife, Kalyani, to a wall in Kolkata September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
8 / 10
2011年 9月 23日 星期五

Pachugopal Das (L), 65, sits on a bench after being tied up with a metal chain and padlocks by his wife, Kalyani, as she eats her lunch at the roadside food stall where she works in Kolkata September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

2011年 9月 23日 星期五

Pachugopal Das (L), 65, sits on a bench after being tied up with a metal chain and padlocks by his wife, Kalyani, as she eats her lunch at the roadside food stall where she works in Kolkata September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
9 / 10
2011年 9月 23日 星期五

A metal chain secured by padlocks is pictured fastened around the ankle of Pachugopal Das, 65, as he stands after being tied up by his wife, Kalyani, to a wall at a pavement in Kolkata September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

2011年 9月 23日 星期五

A metal chain secured by padlocks is pictured fastened around the ankle of Pachugopal Das, 65, as he stands after being tied up by his wife, Kalyani, to a wall at a pavement in Kolkata September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
10 / 10

Marriage in chains

Marriage in chains 分享
重新播放
下一个

The execution of Troy Davis

The execution of Troy Davis
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »