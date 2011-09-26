版本:
Last bullfight in Barcelona

2011年 9月 26日 星期一

Spanish bullfighter Serafin Martin (C) and his crew pose for a picture in the hotel's garden before the last bullfight in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

2011年 9月 26日 星期一

Spanish bullfighter Jose Tomas performs a pass during the last bullfight at Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea

2011年 9月 26日 星期一

A vendor arranges souvenirs at La Monumental bullring after the last bullfight in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. Fans and opponents of bullfighting crowded into Barcelona on Sunday for the last "corrida" to be held in the city's La Monumental arena following a ban on the traditional Spanish spectacle in Catalonia REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

2011年 9月 26日 星期一

A worker closes a door before the last bullfight at Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea

2011年 9月 26日 星期一

Spanish bullfighter Jose Tomas tries to kill a bull during the last bullfight at Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

2011年 9月 26日 星期一

Spanish bullfighter Serafin Marin performs a pass with a red cape drawn with a bull and the word "Libertad" (freedom) written on it during the last bullfight at the Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea

2011年 9月 26日 星期一

Spanish bullfighter Serafin Martin shows his tie pin in a hotel before the last bullfight in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

2011年 9月 26日 星期一

People wait inside the bullring before the last bullfight at the Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea

2011年 9月 26日 星期一

Spanish bullfighter Jose Tomas shows the two ears of his first bull during the last bullfight at Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

2011年 9月 26日 星期一

Spanish bullfighter Jose Tomas performs a pass during the last bullfight at Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea

2011年 9月 26日 星期一

Spanish bullfighter Serafin Martin goes for the kill during the last bullfight at Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

2011年 9月 26日 星期一

Spanish bullfighter Jose Tomas is carried on shoulders by fans after the last bullfight at Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea

2011年 9月 26日 星期一

Fans wait for the last bullfight at the Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

2011年 9月 26日 星期一

Spanish bullfighter Jose Tomas performs a pass to a bull during the last bullfight at Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

2011年 9月 26日 星期一

Workers of La Monumental bullring have their picture taken after the last bullfight in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

2011年 9月 26日 星期一

Spanish bullfighter Serafin Martin adjusts his "montera" (bullfighter's cap) in a hotel before the last bullfight in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

2011年 9月 26日 星期一

The last bull to be killed during the last bullfight is removed from the arena at La Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

2011年 9月 26日 星期一

Spanish bullfighter Serafin Marin performs a pass to a bull during the last bullfight at Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea

2011年 9月 26日 星期一

A worker walks through a door before the last bullfight at Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea

2011年 9月 26日 星期一

Spanish bullfighter Juan Mora performs a pass to a bull during the last bullfight at Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

2011年 9月 26日 星期一

Spanish bullfighter Serafin Martin performs a pass to a bull during the last bullfight at Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

2011年 9月 26日 星期一

The crowd waves white handkerchiefs during the last bullfight at Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea

2011年 9月 26日 星期一

People protest against bullfighting before the last bullfight at La Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea

2011年 9月 26日 星期一

Spanish bullfighter Jose Tomas performs a pass during the last bullfight at Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea

2011年 9月 26日 星期一

A worker closes a gate after the last bullfight at La Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea

