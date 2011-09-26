Surf's up, dog
Boxer dog Hanzo Felland rides a wave at a surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog rides a surfboard at a surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog wipes out during a surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog rides a wave at a surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Australian Kelpie dog Abbie Uy sets the Guinness World Record for the longest surf by a dog, with a ride of 197 feet, at a surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog poses on a board at a surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog rides a wave at a surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Five dogs ride a surfboard at a surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog rides a wave at a surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog wipes out during a surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog rides a wave at a surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Two dogs ride a surfboard at a surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Australian Kelpie dog Abbie Uy sets the Guinness World Record for the longest surf by a dog, with a ride of 197 feet, at a surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
