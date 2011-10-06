Photo focus: iPad

Pianist Liu Wei who is armless, plays with an iPad with his toes before a promotional event for a local television channel, in Beijing, November 15, 2010. Liu, 23, who plays with his toes has won the first series of China's version of the internationally popular television talent show "China's Got Talent." The pianist, from Beijing, who taught himself to play the piano at age 18, impressed the audience with his performance of "You're Beautiful," singing and using his feet to play the piano. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic