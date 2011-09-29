版本:
Earthquake migrants in Brazil

2011年 9月 30日 星期五

A Haitian man cleans a car window in Manaus, Brazil, September 21, 2011. Since the January 12, 2010 earthquake that killed around 250,000 people in Haiti, hundreds of Haitians have been migrating to Brazil via Peru and Ecuador. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Moteur Lucein, 47, leaves a drugstore near his house in Manaus, September 23, 2011. Lucein, who has nine sons between 2 and 27 years old living in Haiti, and has been living in Brazil for seven months, receives a salary of R$640 ($348). REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Moteur Lucein, 47, works at a plastic factory in Manaus, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Lizette Louissaint, 25, walks down the stairs inside her house in Manaus, September 20, 2011. Louissant has been living in Brazil for four months without being able to find work and her mother has sent her money to help. She has one child living with her mother in Haiti, and she wants to bring them to Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Guy Jean, 25, cooks in his house in Manaus, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Moteur Lucein, 47, poses during his work at a plastic factory in Manaus, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Moteur Lucein, 47, holds his towel inside his room in his house after returning from work at a plastic factory in Manaus, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Haitians (top) talk near a Pastoral do Migrante shelter, in Manaus, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Lizette Louissaint, 25, walks to her house in Manaus, September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Haitians work at a plastic factory in Manaus, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Lizette Louissaint, 25, lies on her bed at her house in Manaus, September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Moteur Lucein (R), 47, talks to his roommates in his house after returning from work at a plastic factory in Manaus, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Haitians are pictured inside their house in Manaus, September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Lerisca Fedia, 23, works at her desk in a plastic factory in Manaus, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Jean Marence Fils, 43, sits near the Pastoral do Migrante shelter where he is based in Manaus, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

