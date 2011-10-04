Tech watch
Philip Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, speaks about iPhones, including the iPhone 4S, at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Panasonic's hair-washing robot washes hair on a mannequin at a demonstration in Tokyo October 4, 2011. The robot was developed for those who have difficulties with washing their hair. The process from washing to drying can be completed automatically using advanced robot fingers after the robot scans the user's head and recognizes its shape, the company said. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A cyber security analyst works in a watch and warning center at a Department of Homeland Security cyber security defense lab at the Idaho National Laboratory, September 30, 2011, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A demonstrator sits in an electronic wheelchair as she talks with a doctor, seen on the monitor of Panasonic's HOSPI-Rimo, at its presentation in Tokyo October 4, 2011. The communications assistant robot, which has automatic movement and visual communication functions, enable conversations between people who are in separate places, such as when a doctor is in hospital and a patient at home. According to Panasonic, the robot can help people with limited mobility. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A promotional staff of NTT DoCoMo demonstrates a prototype of smart phone case which measures bad breath at CEATEC JAPAN 2011 electronics show in Chiba, east of Tokyo, October 4, 2011. The smart phone case "Sensor Jacket" has a sensor on it that measures foul breath and smells of alcohol and the results will show up on the smart phone's screen on which a special application is installed. Specific dates for marketing and price of the case has yet to be decided. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Visitors try Sony Corp's head mounted displays "Personnal 3D Viewer HMZ-T1" at CEATEC JAPAN 2011 electronics show in Chiba, east of Tokyo, October 4, 2011. The gadget, equipped with high definition organic light emitting diode (OLED) panels, enables the wearer to experience movie theatre-like viewing, equivalent to watching a 750-inch screen from 20 metres away, according to the company's spokesperson. It will go on sale in Japan from November 11, 2011 at an estimated price of 60,000 yen ($780). REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (L) and comedian Andy Samberg share a laugh during Zuckerberg's keynote address at the Facebook f8 Developers Conference in San Francisco, California September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A 3D animation of China's Tiangong-1 space module is shown in this still image taken from video released September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre/Handout
A 3D animation of the interior of China's Tiangong-1 space module is shown in this still image taken from video released September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre/Handout
An engineer works on the Indonesian TELKOM-3 space telecommunication satellite in the assembly area of the Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems company in the Siberian town of Zheleznogorsk, 50 km (31 miles) northeast of Krasnoyarsk, October 4, 2011. The TELKOM-3 space satellite system is to be developed, created and delivered in a geostationary circumterraneous orbit under contract with the Indonesian satellite communication operator PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk, according to a representative of the Reshetnev company. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Local farmer Shu Mansheng starts the engines of his self-designed and homemade flying device before a test flight in front of his house in Dashu village on the outskirts of Wuhan, Hubei province, China, September 21, 2011. The round steel flying device, which cost more than 20,000 yuan ($3,135), is the fifth model made by Shu, a junior middle school graduate. It measures around 5.5 meters (18 feet) in diameter, and is powered by eight motorcycle engines. Shu managed to hover for 10 seconds at about 1 metre (3.3 feet) above ground during a recent test flight. REUTERS/Stringer
A man works at the assembly line for Canaima Project computers in Caracas, Venezuela, September 28, 2011. More than 830,000 laptops with open source operating systems have being distributed among elementary school children in the country over the last two years, the goal is to reach 1.6 million at the end of this year, the government said. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at a news conference during the launch of Amazon's new tablets in New York, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man talks into a large model of a ear which has recording capabilities on a car at CEATEC JAPAN 2011 electronics show in Chiba, east of Tokyo, October 4, 2011. The Mimi Car (Mimi refers ear in Japanese) is use as a promotional tool to canvas event participants for their opinions about the ideal car for the future. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
An employee of Japan's Murata Manufacturing Co. presents the company's bicycle-riding robot "Murata Seisaku-kun" at CEATEC JAPAN 2011 electronics show in Chiba, east of Tokyo, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman demonstrates a virtual fitting system at CEATEC JAPAN 2011 electronics show in Chiba, east of Tokyo, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
The Super Proton Synchrotron (SPS) tunnel, located at the CERN particle research centre near Geneva, is seen in this undated handout photograph. An international team of scientists said they had recorded sub-atomic particles travelling faster than light a finding that could overturn one of Einstein's long-accepted fundamental laws of the universe. The totally unexpected finding emerged from research by a physicists working on an experiment dubbed OPERA run jointly by the CERN particle research centre near Geneva and the INFN Gran Sasso Laboratory in central Italy. REUTERS/CERN-INFS/Handout
People attend the inauguration of the new Apple store in Nanjing Road, downtown Shanghai, September 23, 2011. The store is Apple's fifth and largest in mainland China. REUTERS/Aly Song