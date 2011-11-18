Strange and unusual

A WWF activist dressed as an orangutan hangs on a rope down the side of a clothing store in front of the Palace of Culture in Warsaw, November 15, 2011. Activists from the World Wildlife Foundation (WWF) unveiled a large banner reading "Help!" down the side of a building to raise awareness on the loss of orangutan habitats. They want to convince Poles to stop buying furniture out of tropical wood which is cut down at the cost of...more