Day of Atonement

2011年 10月 8日 星期六

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man carries his daughter in one hand and a chicken in the other during the Kaparot ritual ahead of the holiday of Yom Kippur in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
2011年 10月 8日 星期六

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken over the head of boy during the Kaparot ritual ahead of the holiday of Yom Kippur in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
2011年 10月 8日 星期六

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys attend a Tashlich ritual outside their Yeshiva, or Jewish seminary, in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Close
2011年 10月 8日 星期六

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man swings a chicken over his head as he performs the Kaparot ritual ahead of the holiday of Yom Kippur in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
2011年 10月 8日 星期六

Rabbi David Nisanov strikes the back of a Jewish man as part of the "Malkot" ritual to atone for his sins for the Yom Kippur holiday in "Baba Tama" synagogue in Jerusalem, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Close
2011年 10月 8日 星期六

An ultra-Orthodox Jew holds a chicken beside his son as he performs the Kaparot ritual ahead of the holiday of Yom Kippur in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, September 15, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
2011年 10月 8日 星期六

Ultra-orthodox Jewish boys stand around a water basin containing fish before performing the Tashlich ritual outside their Yeshiva, or Jewish seminary, in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Close
2011年 10月 8日 星期六

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish woman swings a chicken over the head of her child during the Kaparot ritual ahead of the holiday of Yom Kippur in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
2011年 10月 8日 星期六

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men stand around a plastic pool containing fish as they perform the Tashlich ritual outside their seminary, Nadvorna Yeshiva, in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
2011年 10月 8日 星期六

Rabbi David Nisanov blesses a Jewish man after taking part in the "Malkot" ritual to atone for his sins for the Yom Kippur holiday in "Baba Tama" synagogue in Jerusalem, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Close
2011年 10月 8日 星期六

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish woman swings a chicken over her head during the Kaparot ritual ahead of the holiday of Yom Kippur in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
2011年 10月 8日 星期六

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men perform the Tashlich ritual on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in the city of Ashdod, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
2011年 10月 8日 星期六

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken over the head of another man as they perform the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Close
2011年 10月 8日 星期六

Jewish worshippers pray during the early morning at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, ahead of Yom Kippur in Jerusalem's Old City, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Close
2011年 10月 8日 星期六

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men perform the Tashlich ritual on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in the city of Ashdod, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
Day of Atonement

