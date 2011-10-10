No guide dogs allowed

Jane Cosar hugs her guide dog Cubbe in Lima, Peru October 6, 2011. Cosar is a blind lawyer and former congressional candidate who fights for the rights of blind people using guide dogs in Peru, where shops, banks, buses and others do not allow the blind to enter with their guide dogs. Cosar says her dog Cubbe is like her eyes. In Peru, there are three blind users of guide dogs, that were donated by Leader Dogs for the Blind program, and they hope that through lawsuits, they will be able to gain more rights and freedom to use public transport. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo