No guide dogs allowed
Jane Cosar hugs her guide dog Cubbe in Lima, Peru October 6, 2011. Cosar is a blind lawyer and former congressional candidate who fights for the rights of blind people using guide dogs in Peru, where shops, banks, buses and others do not allow the blind to enter with their guide dogs. Cosar says her dog Cubbe is like her eyes. In Peru, there are three blind users of guide dogs, that were donated by Leader Dogs for the Blind...more
Jane Cosar hugs her guide dog Cubbe in Lima, Peru October 6, 2011. Cosar is a blind lawyer and former congressional candidate who fights for the rights of blind people using guide dogs in Peru, where shops, banks, buses and others do not allow the blind to enter with their guide dogs. Cosar says her dog Cubbe is like her eyes. In Peru, there are three blind users of guide dogs, that were donated by Leader Dogs for the Blind program, and they hope that through lawsuits, they will be able to gain more rights and freedom to use public transport. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A security guard prevents Jane Cosar and her guide dog from entering the Lince Mayor building in Lima September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A security guard prevents Jane Cosar and her guide dog from entering the Lince Mayor building in Lima September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A security guard prevents Jane Cosar and her guide dog from entering a bank in Lima September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A security guard prevents Jane Cosar and her guide dog from entering a bank in Lima September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Guide dog Cubbe is stroked by his owner Jane Cosar in Lima October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Guide dog Cubbe is stroked by his owner Jane Cosar in Lima October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Jane Cosar looks at her guide dog Cubbe standing next to another dog who wants to play with him at a park in Lima September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Jane Cosar looks at her guide dog Cubbe standing next to another dog who wants to play with him at a park in Lima September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Jane Cosar uses her laptop as she works next to her guide dog Cubbe at her home in Lima, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Jane Cosar uses her laptop as she works next to her guide dog Cubbe at her home in Lima, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Juan Perez accompanied by his guide dog Isac wait for a medical exam to participate in a race in Lima, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Juan Perez accompanied by his guide dog Isac wait for a medical exam to participate in a race in Lima, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Marcos Segura (front), Jane Cosar and Juan Perez (back) and their guide dogs Ozzy, Cubbe and Isac (respectively) walk at a street in Lima October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Marcos Segura (front), Jane Cosar and Juan Perez (back) and their guide dogs Ozzy, Cubbe and Isac (respectively) walk at a street in Lima October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Jane Cosar, next to Juan Perez (R), signs a legal complaint against a supermarket which did not allow them to enter with their guide dogs in Lima, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Jane Cosar, next to Juan Perez (R), signs a legal complaint against a supermarket which did not allow them to enter with their guide dogs in Lima, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Jane Cosar, her guide dog Cubbe and her sister Princess deliver documents at the Mayor of Lince building in Lima, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Jane Cosar, her guide dog Cubbe and her sister Princess deliver documents at the Mayor of Lince building in Lima, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Jane Cosar walks with her guide dog Cubbe in Lima September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Jane Cosar walks with her guide dog Cubbe in Lima September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Juan Perez (R) accompanied by his guide dog Isac and Jane Cosar and her guide dog Cubbe travel in a taxi in Lima, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Juan Perez (R) accompanied by his guide dog Isac and Jane Cosar and her guide dog Cubbe travel in a taxi in Lima, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Juan Perez accompanied by his guide dog Isac wait for a medical exam to participate in a race in Lima as Jane Cosar is checked by a doctor in Lima October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Juan Perez accompanied by his guide dog Isac wait for a medical exam to participate in a race in Lima as Jane Cosar is checked by a doctor in Lima October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Jane Cosar strokes her guide dog Cubbe as they travel in a taxi in Lima September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Jane Cosar strokes her guide dog Cubbe as they travel in a taxi in Lima September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Jane Cosar and her guide dog walk in front of the conductor of a bus who refused to let her board the bus in Lima September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Jane Cosar and her guide dog walk in front of the conductor of a bus who refused to let her board the bus in Lima September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Jane Cosar leaves a police station after filing a complaint about a bus company which refused to sell tickets for her and her dog to travel to the mountains of Peru, in Lima September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Jane Cosar leaves a police station after filing a complaint about a bus company which refused to sell tickets for her and her dog to travel to the mountains of Peru, in Lima September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo