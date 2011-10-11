版本:
Photo focus: Projectiles

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Students run away from tear gas released by riot policemen during a rally at Santiago city as they are protesting against the Chilean government's public state education system September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Pro and anti-Mubarak supporters clash at Tahrir Square in Cairo February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

A protester throws a stone at policemen during riots in Athens December 7, 2008. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Army soldiers and riot policemen fire towards anti-government 'red shirt' protesters who planned a road block along a highway in the outskirts of Bangkok on April 28, 2010. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Louis Forzy, Clairoix Continental factory director, is hit by eggs and an union flag thrown by employees as he delivers a speech in Clairoix, France, March 12, 2009 the day after announcements that the company will cut nearly 2,000 jobs and close production at two high-cost European tyre manufacturing sites amid a severe crisis in the auto industry. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

An Italian supporter is hit by a burning flare thrown by Serbia's supporters before the Euro 2012 qualifying soccer match between the two teams at the Luigi Ferraris stadium in Genoa, Italy, October 12, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

People get hit by oranges during the 'battaglia delle arance', or orange fight, a famous medieval battle scene in Ivrea, Italy, February 3, 2008. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Far-right anti-government protesters throw cobble stones, Molotov cocktails and shoes at Hungarian riot police in downtown Budapest, in front of a monument to the Soviet Red Army on September 20, 2008. REUTERS/Karoly Arvai

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

A rebel fires a rocket at a Libyan air force jet loyal to Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi during a battle in the desert near Brega, March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Joel Silva/Folhapress

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Shanbo Heinemann, a pro-Palestinian activist from San Francisco, California, sits on the ground after being shot in the head with a rubber bullet fired by Israeli troops during a violent protest against Israel's security fence in the West Bank village of Bilin February 22, 2008. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

An anti-government protester shows a rubber bullet fired by riot police during a protest in the village of Karrana, west of Manama, Bahrain, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

A boy bowls a ball in a street, as a crowd of people watch, in Chittagong, India, March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

A spectator makes his way across portable toilets as people throw beer cans at him in the infield at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, May 19, 2007. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Finland's Tero Pitkamaki competes in the men's javelin event at the ISTAF Golden League athletics competition in Berlin, June 1, 2008. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

An anti-Gaddafi fighter fires during clashes with Gaddafi forces in Sirte October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Objects thrown by Greek fans lay around the Turkish goal at the end of the European Championships 2008 Group C qualifying match between Turkey and Greece in Athens March 24, 2007. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

A Palestinian protester throws back a tear gas grenade, which was shot towards demonstrators by Israeli security forces, during clashes at a rally against the controversial Israeli barrier in the West Bank village of Bilin near Ramallah March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

A police officer kicks away a tear gas canister during clashes with anti-government protesters in the port city of Suez, about 134 km (83 miles) east of Cairo, January 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

A Palestinian youth hurls stones at Israeli border police officers during a demonstration against the construction of Israel's disputed barrier in the West Bank village of Nilleen near Ramallah June 19, 2008. REUTERS/Fadi Arouri

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Soldiers from the U.S. Army's Alpha Battery, 425 Field Artillery, 3rd brigade of 10th Mountain Division based in Fort Drum, New York, fire their 155 mm Howitzer in Cop Cherokee base in Kherwar district in Logar province October 4, 2009. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

