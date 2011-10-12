The women of Lucha Libre
Kamilion, a wrestler, poses for a photograph during the monthly Lucha Libre Wrestling Mask Expo in Mexico City, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Kamilion, a wrestler, poses for a photograph during the monthly Lucha Libre Wrestling Mask Expo in Mexico City, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Mexican lucha libre wrestler Estrella Dorada (Golden Star) fights with wrestler La Llorona (The Crying Lady) as wrestler Catrina (R) looks on during a street match in Mexico City, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Mexican lucha libre wrestler Estrella Dorada (Golden Star) fights with wrestler La Llorona (The Crying Lady) as wrestler Catrina (R) looks on during a street match in Mexico City, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Mexican lucha libre wrestlers wait for a practice session at a gymnasium in Mexico City, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Mexican lucha libre wrestlers wait for a practice session at a gymnasium in Mexico City, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Mexican lucha libre wrestlers prepare for a fight at a gymnasium in Mexico City, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Mexican lucha libre wrestlers prepare for a fight at a gymnasium in Mexico City, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Mexican lucha libre wrestler La Llorona (The Crying Lady) greets the crowd during a street match in Mexico City, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Mexican lucha libre wrestler La Llorona (The Crying Lady) greets the crowd during a street match in Mexico City, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Mexican lucha libre wrestler Selva Salvaje (Spanish for Wild Jungle) poses for a photo at a gymnasium in Mexico City, September 27, 2011. Selva Salvaje, a mother of two, has been wrestling for more than seven years. She is married to a wrestler. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Mexican lucha libre wrestler Selva Salvaje (Spanish for Wild Jungle) poses for a photo at a gymnasium in Mexico City, September 27, 2011. Selva Salvaje, a mother of two, has been wrestling for more than seven years. She is married to a wrestler. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Mexican lucha libre wrestler Chispita (Little Spark) jumps over another wrestler, Catrina, during a street match in Mexico City October 9, 2011. Catrina, 56, a grandmother of seven, has been wrestling for 27 years. She began wrestling while learning self-defense to protect herself from her ex-husband who used to hit her. She is now married to another wrestler. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Mexican lucha libre wrestler Chispita (Little Spark) jumps over another wrestler, Catrina, during a street match in Mexico City October 9, 2011. Catrina, 56, a grandmother of seven, has been wrestling for 27 years. She began wrestling while learning self-defense to protect herself from her ex-husband who used to hit her. She is now married to another wrestler. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Mexican lucha libre wrestler Estrella Dorada (Spanish for Golden Star) sits with her four sons at her house on the outskirts of Mexico City, September 28, 2011. Estrella Dorada is married to a wrestler and three of her sons are also wrestlers. She has been wrestling for 18 years. They are wearing their masks at home to preserve their anonymity. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Mexican lucha libre wrestler Estrella Dorada (Spanish for Golden Star) sits with her four sons at her house on the outskirts of Mexico City, September 28, 2011. Estrella Dorada is married to a wrestler and three of her sons are also wrestlers. She has been wrestling for 18 years. They are wearing their masks at home to preserve their anonymity. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Mexican lucha libre wrestler Catrina (2nd R) poses with fellow wrestlers La Llorona (Spanish for The Crying Lady) and Astrid (R), demonstrating the lock-key wrestling position, at a gymnasium in Mexico City, September 27, 2011. Catrina, 56, a grandmother of seven, has been wrestling for 27 years. She began wrestling while learning self-defense to protect herself from her ex-husband who used to hit her. She is now married to another...more
Mexican lucha libre wrestler Catrina (2nd R) poses with fellow wrestlers La Llorona (Spanish for The Crying Lady) and Astrid (R), demonstrating the lock-key wrestling position, at a gymnasium in Mexico City, September 27, 2011. Catrina, 56, a grandmother of seven, has been wrestling for 27 years. She began wrestling while learning self-defense to protect herself from her ex-husband who used to hit her. She is now married to another wrestler. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Mexican lucha libre wrestler Catrina (R) fights with wrestler La Llorona (The Crying Lady) during a street match in Mexico City, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Mexican lucha libre wrestler Catrina (R) fights with wrestler La Llorona (The Crying Lady) during a street match in Mexico City, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Mexican lucha libre wrestler Lady Sensacion (Spanish for Sensation Lady) sits at her dining table at her home in Mexico City, September 29, 2011. Lady Sensacion, daughter of a wrestler, has been wrestling for more than 13 years and takes care of her two children when not wrestling. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Mexican lucha libre wrestler Lady Sensacion (Spanish for Sensation Lady) sits at her dining table at her home in Mexico City, September 29, 2011. Lady Sensacion, daughter of a wrestler, has been wrestling for more than 13 years and takes care of her two children when not wrestling. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Mexican lucha libre wrestler Catrina poses for a photo at a gymnasium in Mexico City, September 24, 2011. Catrina, 56, a grandmother of seven, has been wrestling for 27 years. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Mexican lucha libre wrestler Catrina poses for a photo at a gymnasium in Mexico City, September 24, 2011. Catrina, 56, a grandmother of seven, has been wrestling for 27 years. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Mexican lucha libre wrestlers Chik Tormenta (Spanish for Storm Chick) and Cassandra (C) fight during their match at a gymnasium in Mexico City, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Mexican lucha libre wrestlers Chik Tormenta (Spanish for Storm Chick) and Cassandra (C) fight during their match at a gymnasium in Mexico City, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A Mexican lucha libre wrestler rests before a fight at a gymnasium in Mexico City, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A Mexican lucha libre wrestler rests before a fight at a gymnasium in Mexico City, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A photo of Mexican lucha libre wrestler Estrella Dorada (Spanish for Golden Star), taken in 1989, hangs on a wall behind her husband at her house on the outskirts of Mexico City, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A photo of Mexican lucha libre wrestler Estrella Dorada (Spanish for Golden Star), taken in 1989, hangs on a wall behind her husband at her house on the outskirts of Mexico City, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Mexican lucha libre wrestler Estrella Dorada (Golden Star) gestures during a street match in Mexico City, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Mexican lucha libre wrestler Estrella Dorada (Golden Star) gestures during a street match in Mexico City, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Mexican lucha libre wrestler Lady Sensacion (Spanish for Sensation Lady) sits with her husband, wrestler Ocatgoncito (Spanish for Little Octagon), at their home in Mexico City, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Mexican lucha libre wrestler Lady Sensacion (Spanish for Sensation Lady) sits with her husband, wrestler Ocatgoncito (Spanish for Little Octagon), at their home in Mexico City, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Mexican lucha libre wrestler Catrina (top) poses with fellow wrestler La Llorona (Spanish for The Crying Lady), demonstrating the lock-key wrestling position, at a gymnasium in Mexico City, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Mexican lucha libre wrestler Catrina (top) poses with fellow wrestler La Llorona (Spanish for The Crying Lady), demonstrating the lock-key wrestling position, at a gymnasium in Mexico City, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Spectators laugh and wear wrestler masks while watching a female lucha libre street match in Mexico City, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Spectators laugh and wear wrestler masks while watching a female lucha libre street match in Mexico City, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Mexican lucha libre wrestler Lady Sensacion (Spanish for Sensation Lady) is pictured through the door of a changing room before a fight at a gymnasium in Mexico City, September 25, 2011. Lady Sensacion, daughter of a wrestler, has been wrestling for more than 13 years. She is married to wrestler Ocatgoncito (Spanish for Little Octagon)and takes care of her two children when not wrestling. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Mexican lucha libre wrestler Lady Sensacion (Spanish for Sensation Lady) is pictured through the door of a changing room before a fight at a gymnasium in Mexico City, September 25, 2011. Lady Sensacion, daughter of a wrestler, has been wrestling for more than 13 years. She is married to wrestler Ocatgoncito (Spanish for Little Octagon)and takes care of her two children when not wrestling. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso