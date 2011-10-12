版本:
中国

The women of Lucha Libre

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Kamilion, a wrestler, poses for a photograph during the monthly Lucha Libre Wrestling Mask Expo in Mexico City, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Kamilion, a wrestler, poses for a photograph during the monthly Lucha Libre Wrestling Mask Expo in Mexico City, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
1 / 20
2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Mexican lucha libre wrestler Estrella Dorada (Golden Star) fights with wrestler La Llorona (The Crying Lady) as wrestler Catrina (R) looks on during a street match in Mexico City, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Mexican lucha libre wrestler Estrella Dorada (Golden Star) fights with wrestler La Llorona (The Crying Lady) as wrestler Catrina (R) looks on during a street match in Mexico City, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
2 / 20
2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Mexican lucha libre wrestlers wait for a practice session at a gymnasium in Mexico City, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Mexican lucha libre wrestlers wait for a practice session at a gymnasium in Mexico City, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
3 / 20
2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Mexican lucha libre wrestlers prepare for a fight at a gymnasium in Mexico City, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Mexican lucha libre wrestlers prepare for a fight at a gymnasium in Mexico City, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
4 / 20
2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Mexican lucha libre wrestler La Llorona (The Crying Lady) greets the crowd during a street match in Mexico City, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Mexican lucha libre wrestler La Llorona (The Crying Lady) greets the crowd during a street match in Mexico City, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
5 / 20
2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Mexican lucha libre wrestler Selva Salvaje (Spanish for Wild Jungle) poses for a photo at a gymnasium in Mexico City, September 27, 2011. Selva Salvaje, a mother of two, has been wrestling for more than seven years. She is married to a wrestler. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Mexican lucha libre wrestler Selva Salvaje (Spanish for Wild Jungle) poses for a photo at a gymnasium in Mexico City, September 27, 2011. Selva Salvaje, a mother of two, has been wrestling for more than seven years. She is married to a wrestler. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
6 / 20
2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Mexican lucha libre wrestler Chispita (Little Spark) jumps over another wrestler, Catrina, during a street match in Mexico City October 9, 2011. Catrina, 56, a grandmother of seven, has been wrestling for 27 years. She began wrestling while learning self-defense to protect herself from her ex-husband who used to hit her. She is now married to another wrestler. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Mexican lucha libre wrestler Chispita (Little Spark) jumps over another wrestler, Catrina, during a street match in Mexico City October 9, 2011. Catrina, 56, a grandmother of seven, has been wrestling for 27 years. She began wrestling while learning self-defense to protect herself from her ex-husband who used to hit her. She is now married to another wrestler. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
7 / 20
2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Mexican lucha libre wrestler Estrella Dorada (Spanish for Golden Star) sits with her four sons at her house on the outskirts of Mexico City, September 28, 2011. Estrella Dorada is married to a wrestler and three of her sons are also wrestlers. She has been wrestling for 18 years. They are wearing their masks at home to preserve their anonymity. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Mexican lucha libre wrestler Estrella Dorada (Spanish for Golden Star) sits with her four sons at her house on the outskirts of Mexico City, September 28, 2011. Estrella Dorada is married to a wrestler and three of her sons are also wrestlers. She has been wrestling for 18 years. They are wearing their masks at home to preserve their anonymity. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
8 / 20
2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Mexican lucha libre wrestler Catrina (2nd R) poses with fellow wrestlers La Llorona (Spanish for The Crying Lady) and Astrid (R), demonstrating the lock-key wrestling position, at a gymnasium in Mexico City, September 27, 2011. Catrina, 56, a grandmother of seven, has been wrestling for 27 years. She began wrestling while learning self-defense to protect herself from her ex-husband who used to hit her. She is now married to another...more

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Mexican lucha libre wrestler Catrina (2nd R) poses with fellow wrestlers La Llorona (Spanish for The Crying Lady) and Astrid (R), demonstrating the lock-key wrestling position, at a gymnasium in Mexico City, September 27, 2011. Catrina, 56, a grandmother of seven, has been wrestling for 27 years. She began wrestling while learning self-defense to protect herself from her ex-husband who used to hit her. She is now married to another wrestler. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
9 / 20
2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Mexican lucha libre wrestler Catrina (R) fights with wrestler La Llorona (The Crying Lady) during a street match in Mexico City, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Mexican lucha libre wrestler Catrina (R) fights with wrestler La Llorona (The Crying Lady) during a street match in Mexico City, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
10 / 20
2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Mexican lucha libre wrestler Lady Sensacion (Spanish for Sensation Lady) sits at her dining table at her home in Mexico City, September 29, 2011. Lady Sensacion, daughter of a wrestler, has been wrestling for more than 13 years and takes care of her two children when not wrestling. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Mexican lucha libre wrestler Lady Sensacion (Spanish for Sensation Lady) sits at her dining table at her home in Mexico City, September 29, 2011. Lady Sensacion, daughter of a wrestler, has been wrestling for more than 13 years and takes care of her two children when not wrestling. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
11 / 20
2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Mexican lucha libre wrestler Catrina poses for a photo at a gymnasium in Mexico City, September 24, 2011. Catrina, 56, a grandmother of seven, has been wrestling for 27 years. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Mexican lucha libre wrestler Catrina poses for a photo at a gymnasium in Mexico City, September 24, 2011. Catrina, 56, a grandmother of seven, has been wrestling for 27 years. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
12 / 20
2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Mexican lucha libre wrestlers Chik Tormenta (Spanish for Storm Chick) and Cassandra (C) fight during their match at a gymnasium in Mexico City, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Mexican lucha libre wrestlers Chik Tormenta (Spanish for Storm Chick) and Cassandra (C) fight during their match at a gymnasium in Mexico City, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
13 / 20
2011年 10月 12日 星期三

A Mexican lucha libre wrestler rests before a fight at a gymnasium in Mexico City, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

A Mexican lucha libre wrestler rests before a fight at a gymnasium in Mexico City, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
14 / 20
2011年 10月 12日 星期三

A photo of Mexican lucha libre wrestler Estrella Dorada (Spanish for Golden Star), taken in 1989, hangs on a wall behind her husband at her house on the outskirts of Mexico City, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

A photo of Mexican lucha libre wrestler Estrella Dorada (Spanish for Golden Star), taken in 1989, hangs on a wall behind her husband at her house on the outskirts of Mexico City, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
15 / 20
2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Mexican lucha libre wrestler Estrella Dorada (Golden Star) gestures during a street match in Mexico City, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Mexican lucha libre wrestler Estrella Dorada (Golden Star) gestures during a street match in Mexico City, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
16 / 20
2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Mexican lucha libre wrestler Lady Sensacion (Spanish for Sensation Lady) sits with her husband, wrestler Ocatgoncito (Spanish for Little Octagon), at their home in Mexico City, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Mexican lucha libre wrestler Lady Sensacion (Spanish for Sensation Lady) sits with her husband, wrestler Ocatgoncito (Spanish for Little Octagon), at their home in Mexico City, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
17 / 20
2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Mexican lucha libre wrestler Catrina (top) poses with fellow wrestler La Llorona (Spanish for The Crying Lady), demonstrating the lock-key wrestling position, at a gymnasium in Mexico City, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Mexican lucha libre wrestler Catrina (top) poses with fellow wrestler La Llorona (Spanish for The Crying Lady), demonstrating the lock-key wrestling position, at a gymnasium in Mexico City, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
18 / 20
2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Spectators laugh and wear wrestler masks while watching a female lucha libre street match in Mexico City, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Spectators laugh and wear wrestler masks while watching a female lucha libre street match in Mexico City, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
19 / 20
2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Mexican lucha libre wrestler Lady Sensacion (Spanish for Sensation Lady) is pictured through the door of a changing room before a fight at a gymnasium in Mexico City, September 25, 2011. Lady Sensacion, daughter of a wrestler, has been wrestling for more than 13 years. She is married to wrestler Ocatgoncito (Spanish for Little Octagon)and takes care of her two children when not wrestling. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Mexican lucha libre wrestler Lady Sensacion (Spanish for Sensation Lady) is pictured through the door of a changing room before a fight at a gymnasium in Mexico City, September 25, 2011. Lady Sensacion, daughter of a wrestler, has been wrestling for more than 13 years. She is married to wrestler Ocatgoncito (Spanish for Little Octagon)and takes care of her two children when not wrestling. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
20 / 20

The women of Lucha Libre

The women of Lucha Libre 分享
重新播放
下一个

At the buffalo races

At the buffalo races
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »