版本:
中国

At the buffalo races

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Jockeys compete during Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, around 75 km (47 miles) southeast of Bangkok, October 11, 2011. The event, which also celebrates the rice harvest, dates back to the buffalo trade in Chonburi, once the trade centre of Thailand's east. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Jockeys compete during Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, around 75 km (47 miles) southeast of Bangkok, October 11, 2011. The event, which also celebrates the rice harvest, dates back to the buffalo trade in Chonburi, once the trade centre of Thailand's east. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
1 / 12
2011年 10月 12日 星期三

A water buffalo is seen before the start of Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, around 75 km (47 miles) southeast of Bangkok, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

A water buffalo is seen before the start of Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, around 75 km (47 miles) southeast of Bangkok, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
2 / 12
2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Two boys in horned helmets are seen during a parade before the start of Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, around 75 km (47 miles) southeast of Bangkok, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Two boys in horned helmets are seen during a parade before the start of Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, around 75 km (47 miles) southeast of Bangkok, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
3 / 12
2011年 10月 12日 星期三

A buffalo is decorated for a parade before the start of Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, around 75 kilometers (47 miles) southeast of Bangkok, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

A buffalo is decorated for a parade before the start of Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, around 75 kilometers (47 miles) southeast of Bangkok, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
4 / 12
2011年 10月 12日 星期三

A jockey falls off a water buffalo during Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, nearly 75 km (47 miles) southeast of Bangkok, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

A jockey falls off a water buffalo during Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, nearly 75 km (47 miles) southeast of Bangkok, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
5 / 12
2011年 10月 12日 星期三

A jockey runs beside a water buffalo after dismounting at the finish line during Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, nearly 75 km (47 miles) southeast of Bangkok, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

A jockey runs beside a water buffalo after dismounting at the finish line during Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, nearly 75 km (47 miles) southeast of Bangkok, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
6 / 12
2011年 10月 12日 星期三

A boy sits on a water buffalo during a parade before the start of Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, around 75 km (47 miles) southeast of Bangkok, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

A boy sits on a water buffalo during a parade before the start of Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, around 75 km (47 miles) southeast of Bangkok, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
7 / 12
2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Jockeys compete during Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, around 75 km (47 miles) southeast of Bangkok, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Jockeys compete during Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, around 75 km (47 miles) southeast of Bangkok, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
8 / 12
2011年 10月 12日 星期三

A jockey competes during Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, nearly 75 km (47 miles) southeast of Bangkok, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

A jockey competes during Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, nearly 75 km (47 miles) southeast of Bangkok, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
9 / 12
2011年 10月 12日 星期三

A jockey falls off a water buffalo during Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, around 75 km (47 miles) southeast of Bangkok, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

A jockey falls off a water buffalo during Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, around 75 km (47 miles) southeast of Bangkok, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
10 / 12
2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Jockeys compete during Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, nearly 75 km (47 miles) southeast of Bangkok, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

Jockeys compete during Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, nearly 75 km (47 miles) southeast of Bangkok, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
11 / 12
2011年 10月 12日 星期三

A jockey jumps off a water buffalo at the finish line during Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, around 75 km (47 miles) southeast of Bangkok, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

2011年 10月 12日 星期三

A jockey jumps off a water buffalo at the finish line during Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, around 75 km (47 miles) southeast of Bangkok, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
12 / 12

At the buffalo races

At the buffalo races 分享
重新播放
下一个

China's richest village

China's richest village
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »