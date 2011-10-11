At the buffalo races
Jockeys compete during Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, around 75 km (47 miles) southeast of Bangkok, October 11, 2011. The event, which also celebrates the rice harvest, dates back to the buffalo trade in Chonburi, once the trade centre of Thailand's east. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A water buffalo is seen before the start of Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, around 75 km (47 miles) southeast of Bangkok, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Two boys in horned helmets are seen during a parade before the start of Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, around 75 km (47 miles) southeast of Bangkok, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A buffalo is decorated for a parade before the start of Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, around 75 kilometers (47 miles) southeast of Bangkok, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A jockey falls off a water buffalo during Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, nearly 75 km (47 miles) southeast of Bangkok, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A jockey runs beside a water buffalo after dismounting at the finish line during Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, nearly 75 km (47 miles) southeast of Bangkok, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A boy sits on a water buffalo during a parade before the start of Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, around 75 km (47 miles) southeast of Bangkok, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Jockeys compete during Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, around 75 km (47 miles) southeast of Bangkok, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A jockey competes during Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, nearly 75 km (47 miles) southeast of Bangkok, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A jockey falls off a water buffalo during Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, around 75 km (47 miles) southeast of Bangkok, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Jockeys compete during Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, nearly 75 km (47 miles) southeast of Bangkok, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A jockey jumps off a water buffalo at the finish line during Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, around 75 km (47 miles) southeast of Bangkok, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
