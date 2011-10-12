" /> " />
版本:
中国

Surgically enhanced Superman

2011年 10月 13日 星期四

A combination photo shows Herbert Chavez before and after his cosmetic transformation to look more like the comic book character Superman in Calamba Laguna, south of Manila October 12, 2011. In his idolization of the superhero, Chavez, a self-professed "pageant trainer" who owns two costume stores, has undergone a series of cosmetic surgeries for his nose, cheeks, lips and chin down to his thighs and even his skin color to look...more

2011年 10月 13日 星期四

A combination photo shows Herbert Chavez before and after his cosmetic transformation to look more like the comic book character Superman in Calamba Laguna, south of Manila October 12, 2011. In his idolization of the superhero, Chavez, a self-professed "pageant trainer" who owns two costume stores, has undergone a series of cosmetic surgeries for his nose, cheeks, lips and chin down to his thighs and even his skin color to look more like the "Man of Steel". The final result bears little resemblance to his old self. The photo on the left was taken when Chavez was 16. REUTERS/Handout (L) and Cheryl Ravelo

Close
1 / 9
2011年 10月 13日 星期四

Herbert Chavez poses with his life-sized Superman statues inside his house in Calamba Laguna, south of Manila October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

2011年 10月 13日 星期四

Herbert Chavez poses with his life-sized Superman statues inside his house in Calamba Laguna, south of Manila October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Close
2 / 9
2011年 10月 13日 星期四

Herbert Chavez shows a catalogue of Superman costumes to his costume store staff in Calamba Laguna, south of Manila October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

2011年 10月 13日 星期四

Herbert Chavez shows a catalogue of Superman costumes to his costume store staff in Calamba Laguna, south of Manila October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Close
3 / 9
2011年 10月 13日 星期四

Herbert Chavez shows off his Superman shirt collection, some of which were made by him, inside his bedroom in Calamba Laguna, south of Manila October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

2011年 10月 13日 星期四

Herbert Chavez shows off his Superman shirt collection, some of which were made by him, inside his bedroom in Calamba Laguna, south of Manila October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Close
4 / 9
2011年 10月 13日 星期四

Herbert Chavez poses with his Superman memorabilia inside his house in Calamba Laguna, south of Manila October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

2011年 10月 13日 星期四

Herbert Chavez poses with his Superman memorabilia inside his house in Calamba Laguna, south of Manila October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Close
5 / 9
2011年 10月 13日 星期四

Herbert Chavez holds a Superman book as he shows his collection to a boy inside his house in Calamba Laguna, south of Manila October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

2011年 10月 13日 星期四

Herbert Chavez holds a Superman book as he shows his collection to a boy inside his house in Calamba Laguna, south of Manila October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Close
6 / 9
2011年 10月 13日 星期四

Herbert Chavez holds a photo of himself at 16, taken before his cosmetic transformation to look like his idol Superman, inside his house in Calamba Laguna, south of Manila October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

2011年 10月 13日 星期四

Herbert Chavez holds a photo of himself at 16, taken before his cosmetic transformation to look like his idol Superman, inside his house in Calamba Laguna, south of Manila October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Close
7 / 9
2011年 10月 13日 星期四

Herbert Chavez poses with his life-sized Superman statues inside his house in Calamba Laguna, south of Manila October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

2011年 10月 13日 星期四

Herbert Chavez poses with his life-sized Superman statues inside his house in Calamba Laguna, south of Manila October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Close
8 / 9
2011年 10月 13日 星期四

Herbert Chavez poses with his life-sized Superman staues with children outside his house in Calamba Laguna, south of Manila October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

2011年 10月 13日 星期四

Herbert Chavez poses with his life-sized Superman staues with children outside his house in Calamba Laguna, south of Manila October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Close
9 / 9

Surgically enhanced Superman

Surgically enhanced Superman 分享
重新播放
下一个

The women of Lucha Libre

The women of Lucha Libre
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »