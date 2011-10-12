Surgically enhanced Superman
A combination photo shows Herbert Chavez before and after his cosmetic transformation to look more like the comic book character Superman in Calamba Laguna, south of Manila October 12, 2011. In his idolization of the superhero, Chavez, a self-professed "pageant trainer" who owns two costume stores, has undergone a series of cosmetic surgeries for his nose, cheeks, lips and chin down to his thighs and even his skin color to look more like the "Man of Steel". The final result bears little resemblance to his old self. The photo on the left was taken when Chavez was 16. REUTERS/Handout (L) and Cheryl Ravelo
Herbert Chavez poses with his life-sized Superman statues inside his house in Calamba Laguna, south of Manila October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Herbert Chavez shows a catalogue of Superman costumes to his costume store staff in Calamba Laguna, south of Manila October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Herbert Chavez shows off his Superman shirt collection, some of which were made by him, inside his bedroom in Calamba Laguna, south of Manila October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Herbert Chavez poses with his Superman memorabilia inside his house in Calamba Laguna, south of Manila October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Herbert Chavez holds a Superman book as he shows his collection to a boy inside his house in Calamba Laguna, south of Manila October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Herbert Chavez holds a photo of himself at 16, taken before his cosmetic transformation to look like his idol Superman, inside his house in Calamba Laguna, south of Manila October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Herbert Chavez poses with his life-sized Superman statues inside his house in Calamba Laguna, south of Manila October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Herbert Chavez poses with his life-sized Superman staues with children outside his house in Calamba Laguna, south of Manila October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
