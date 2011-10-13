版本:
中国

Berlin's Festival of Lights

2011年 10月 13日 星期四

People sit on the steps of the Schauspielhaus that is illuminated as part of the Festival of Lights in Berlin, October 12, 2011. Several landmarks of the German capital, including boulevards, squares, towers, historical and modern buildings, are illuminated during the festival. Pictured in the background is the German Cathedral (Deutscher Dom). REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2011年 10月 13日 星期四

People sit on the steps of the Schauspielhaus that is illuminated as part of the Festival of Lights in Berlin, October 12, 2011. Several landmarks of the German capital, including boulevards, squares, towers, historical and modern buildings, are illuminated during the festival. Pictured in the background is the German Cathedral (Deutscher Dom). REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
1 / 18
2011年 10月 13日 星期四

Children stand in front of a light installation near the Kurfuerstendamm Boulevard during the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

2011年 10月 13日 星期四

Children stand in front of a light installation near the Kurfuerstendamm Boulevard during the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
2 / 18
2011年 10月 13日 星期四

People sit on illuminated bench at the Kurfuerstendamm Boulevard during the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

2011年 10月 13日 星期四

People sit on illuminated bench at the Kurfuerstendamm Boulevard during the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
3 / 18
2011年 10月 13日 星期四

The Schauspielhaus is illuminated as part of the Festival of Lights in Berlin, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2011年 10月 13日 星期四

The Schauspielhaus is illuminated as part of the Festival of Lights in Berlin, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
4 / 18
2011年 10月 13日 星期四

Members of the performance group Vospertron dance in the street during the Festival of Lights in Berlin, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2011年 10月 13日 星期四

Members of the performance group Vospertron dance in the street during the Festival of Lights in Berlin, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
5 / 18
2011年 10月 13日 星期四

Cars travel past the "Faces of Berlin" light installation during the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 12, 2011. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2011年 10月 13日 星期四

Cars travel past the "Faces of Berlin" light installation during the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 12, 2011. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
6 / 18
2011年 10月 13日 星期四

People walk past illuminated boats floating in a pond near Potsdamer Platz during the Festival of Lights in Berlin, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2011年 10月 13日 星期四

People walk past illuminated boats floating in a pond near Potsdamer Platz during the Festival of Lights in Berlin, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
7 / 18
2011年 10月 13日 星期四

A man takes a picture with his iPad of the Brandenburg Gate as it is illuminated during the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

2011年 10月 13日 星期四

A man takes a picture with his iPad of the Brandenburg Gate as it is illuminated during the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
8 / 18
2011年 10月 13日 星期四

The television tower is illuminated during the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

2011年 10月 13日 星期四

The television tower is illuminated during the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
9 / 18
2011年 10月 13日 星期四

People sit on an illuminated bench at the Kurfuerstendamm Boulevard during the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

2011年 10月 13日 星期四

People sit on an illuminated bench at the Kurfuerstendamm Boulevard during the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
10 / 18
2011年 10月 13日 星期四

The Unter den Linden boulevard is illuminated during the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

2011年 10月 13日 星期四

The Unter den Linden boulevard is illuminated during the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
11 / 18
2011年 10月 13日 星期四

People take pictures of "Faces of Berlin" light installation during the Festival of Lights in Berlin, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2011年 10月 13日 星期四

People take pictures of "Faces of Berlin" light installation during the Festival of Lights in Berlin, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
12 / 18
2011年 10月 13日 星期四

Members of the performance group Vospertron dance on the streets during the Festival of Lights in Berlin, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2011年 10月 13日 星期四

Members of the performance group Vospertron dance on the streets during the Festival of Lights in Berlin, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
13 / 18
2011年 10月 13日 星期四

Members of the performance group Vospertron dance in front of a Festival of Lights display in Berlin, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2011年 10月 13日 星期四

Members of the performance group Vospertron dance in front of a Festival of Lights display in Berlin, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
14 / 18
2011年 10月 13日 星期四

The Berlin cathedral is seen as it is illuminated during the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

2011年 10月 13日 星期四

The Berlin cathedral is seen as it is illuminated during the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
15 / 18
2011年 10月 13日 星期四

People take pictures in front of the U.S. embassy as it is illuminated during the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

2011年 10月 13日 星期四

People take pictures in front of the U.S. embassy as it is illuminated during the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
16 / 18
2011年 10月 13日 星期四

A light installation titled "Army of Penguins" by Joern Hanitzsch is seen in Marlene Dietrich Square during the Festival of Lights in Berlin, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2011年 10月 13日 星期四

A light installation titled "Army of Penguins" by Joern Hanitzsch is seen in Marlene Dietrich Square during the Festival of Lights in Berlin, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
17 / 18
2011年 10月 13日 星期四

The illuminated Brandenburger Tor gate is pictured during a rehearsal for the upcoming festival of lights in Berlin October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

2011年 10月 13日 星期四

The illuminated Brandenburger Tor gate is pictured during a rehearsal for the upcoming festival of lights in Berlin October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
18 / 18

Berlin's Festival of Lights

Berlin's Festival of Lights 分享
重新播放
下一个

Surgically enhanced Superman

Surgically enhanced Superman
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »