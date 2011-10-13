Royal wedding in Bhutan
Novice monks listen to a radio under a tree at the Dechen Phrodrang Buddhist monastery in Bhutan's capital Thimphu, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A portrait of Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and his fiancee Jetsun Pema is seen pictured in a roundabout in the capital Thimphu, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Men carry a portrait of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and his fiancee Jetsun Pema to display inside an office building in Bhutan's capital Thimphu, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A Bhutanese man adjusts his mask before taking part in a rehearsal ceremony ahead of the royal wedding of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in Bhutan's capital Thimphu, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema pose for pictures after their marriage at the Punkaha Dzong in Bhutan's ancient capital Punakha, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A woman signs to a neighbor next to a portrait of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and his fiancee Jetsun Pema hanging outside her residence in Bhutan's capital Thimphu, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Bhutanese men in traditional costumes take part in a rehearsal ceremony at the Changlimithang Stadium, ahead of the royal wedding of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in Bhutan's capital Thimphu, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck (R) holds hands with Queen Jetsun Pema while greeting villagers in Bhutan's ancient capital Punakha, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
An aerial view of Bhutan's capital Thimphu is seen from a hilltop, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Bhutanese women wearing traditional costumes parepare to take part in a rehearsal ceremony ahead of the royal wedding of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in Bhutan's capital Thimphu, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Men carry a portrait of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and his fiancee Jetsun Pema before hanging it along a road in Bhutan's capital Thimphu, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A Bhutanese man adjusts his mask before taking part in a rehearsal ceremony ahead of the royal wedding of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in Bhutan's capital Thimphu, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Future queen Jetsun Pema walks towards the Punkaha Dzong to take part in her wedding to King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in Bhutan's ancient capital Punakha, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema greet villagers after their wedding in Bhutan's ancient capital Punakha, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man dressed in traditional clothing carries his daughter past prayer flags after they visited the Dechenphu Buddhist monastery in the outskirts of Bhutan's capital Thimphu, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck points towards villagers after his marriage to Queen Jetsun Pema in Bhutan's ancient capital Punakha, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema pose for pictures after their marriage at the Punkaha Dzong in Bhutan's ancient capital Punakha, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A novice monk is framed by a window at the Dechen Phrodrang Buddhist monastery in Bhutan's capital Thimphu, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema greet villagers after their wedding in Bhutan's ancient capital Punakha, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck (L) holds a child while greeting villagers with Queen Jetsun Pema after their wedding in Bhutan's ancient capital Punakha, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
