Life in Mumbai
A homeless man smokes crack under a bus shelter at a suburban bus station in Mumbai October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Aspiring models wait for their turn to be judged during auditions for the upcoming 'Lakme India Fashion Week' organised by Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) in Mumbai July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Hindu devotee takes a dip in a holy pond on the auspicious day of "Mahalaya" in Mumbai September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rubina Ali ( R ), who acted as young Latika in the oscar-winning film "Slumdog Millionaire", sits with her family amid the ruins of the Gharib Nagar slum in Mumbai March 5, 2011. A fire gutted the slum, a large shanty town which is home to thousands of residents next to Bandra station in Mumbai's suburbs. The makeshift shack where Ali lived was also destroyed in the blaze. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Commuters travel in a suburban train in Mumbai February 24, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta
People cover their ears as fireworks explode during a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, or birthday celebrations of Prophet Mohammad, in Mumbai February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Jaseem, a taxi driver, sleeps with a fluorescent light on inside his cab in Mumbai early June 30, 2011. The practise of keeping the light on is an indication to customers that even though the driver is resting, the cab is available for hire. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A child is photographed while lying in a hammock along a sidewalk in Mumbai August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A security personnel (R) looks at his mobile phone during the Sri Lankan team's training session at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown
A man wears a headset while listening to a fortune telling machine as people flock to Juhu Beach at low tide to see a cargo ship which ran aground due to rough weather in Mumbai June 19, 2011. A 175-metre-long ship named Wisdom, which was being tugged to the Alang scrapyard in Gujarat from Colombo, broke away due to rough weather and drifted its way on to the Mumbai coast line. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman with her face covered in colored powder waves while standing on the sea shore as she watches her friends immerse statues of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 5, 2011. Ganesh idols are taken through the streets in a procession accompanied by dancing and singing and later immersed in a river or the sea symbolising a ritual seeing-off of his journey towards his abode, taking away with him the misfortunes of all mankind. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A woman with her face covered in colored powder waves while standing on the sea shore as she watches her friends immerse statues of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 5, 2011. Ganesh idols are taken through the streets in a procession accompanied by dancing and singing and later immersed in a river or the sea symbolising a ritual seeing-off of his journey towards his abode, taking away with him the misfortunes of all mankind. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A woman covers her face as she walks along the shores of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cinema goers watch Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, inside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai July 11, 2010. The movie has set a record of completing 770 weeks of continuous screening at a cinema, a feat unmatched by any other Bollywood movie the world over. The movie is screened only in the morning and has special ticket rates which range from $0.30...more
Cinema goers watch Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, inside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai July 11, 2010. The movie has set a record of completing 770 weeks of continuous screening at a cinema, a feat unmatched by any other Bollywood movie the world over. The movie is screened only in the morning and has special ticket rates which range from $0.30 to $0.40 (15 to 20 Indian rupees). According to Maratha Mandir owner Manoj Desai, the movie, which is still being screened, enjoys at least 60 to 70 percent occupancy on weekdays and a full house on weekends at his theatre. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A boy performs Mallakhamb (gymnast's pole) during a practice session at a playground in Mumbai September 13, 2010. Mallakhamb is a combination of traditional Indian gymnastics and martial arts and it can be traced back to the 12th century. For centuries, the sport has been dormant but is now regaining popularity in the country. This old sport helps one to be more agile, improves mind and body coordination as well as overall fitness. The group will perform during the opening and closing ceremonies at the Commonwealth Games in New Delhi, according to their coach. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A boy performs Mallakhamb (gymnast's pole) during a practice session at a playground in Mumbai September 13, 2010. Mallakhamb is a combination of traditional Indian gymnastics and martial arts and it can be traced back to the 12th century. For centuries, the sport has been dormant but is now regaining popularity in the country. This old sport helps one to be more agile, improves mind and body coordination as well as overall fitness. The group will perform during the opening and closing ceremonies at the Commonwealth Games in New Delhi, according to their coach. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man jumps in the air to hit a ball as people play cricket by the beach with an improvised stick for a bat and a piece of wood for wickets in Mumbai February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A homeless woman sits in front of the dried roots of a banyan tree as she watches a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, or birthday celebrations of Prophet Mohammad, in Mumbai February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A worker looks out of a water storage tank as he fetches a pail of water in a fabric dyeing factory in Mumbai July 30, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A social activist participates in a protest rally against corruption in Mumbai August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Participants take part in Queer Azaadi, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights in Mumbai July 2, 2010. The event was organized to celebrate the first anniversary of the verdict which decriminalised homosexuality in India, according to a participant. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Shahrukh, 11, plays with his friends on a vessel at a ship repair yard in Mumbai September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman, holding her children, prepares to cross a road in Mumbai May 30, 2011. About 40 percent of India's 1.2 billion population lives below the U.N. estimated poverty line. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A security guard stands inside the heritage wing of the Taj Palace Hotel in Mumbai August 11, 2010. Indian Hotels Co. Ltd., owner of the Taj luxury chain, has restored its property that was damaged following a militant attack in November 2008. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Bhoomi, an eunuch stands at an alley stairwell as she watches Raksha Bandhan festival celebrations in a red light area in Mumbai August 12, 2011. Raksha Bandhan, an annual Hindu festival celebrating the bond between sisters and brothers, will be celebrated across the country today. During the festival, sisters tie a sacred thread "Rakhi" around their brother's wrist for his well-being, in return for their brother's vow to protect them. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Bhoomi, an eunuch stands at an alley stairwell as she watches Raksha Bandhan festival celebrations in a red light area in Mumbai August 12, 2011. Raksha Bandhan, an annual Hindu festival celebrating the bond between sisters and brothers, will be celebrated across the country today. During the festival, sisters tie a sacred thread "Rakhi" around their brother's wrist for his well-being, in return for their brother's vow to protect them. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A worker pulls a publicity cut-out of a Bollywood movie in Mumbai December 16, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
An elephant and its trainer wait outside the main stage tent before the start of their performance at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 28, 2010. Rambo circus travels all over the country throughout the year. It has a seating capacity of 2,000 people and tickets are priced from 150 rupees ($3). According to Rambo Circus owner Sujit Dilip, the ban on the use of wild animals, the lack of new artists and various restrictions by the government have resulted in the drastic decline of the circus industry in India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An elephant and its trainer wait outside the main stage tent before the start of their performance at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 28, 2010. Rambo circus travels all over the country throughout the year. It has a seating capacity of 2,000 people and tickets are priced from 150 rupees ($3). According to Rambo Circus owner Sujit Dilip, the ban on the use of wild animals, the lack of new artists and various restrictions by the government have resulted in the drastic decline of the circus industry in India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A policeman stands guard at the site of an explosion in the Zaveri Bazaar, south Mumbai July 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A boy is hit by a large wave during high tide at Mumbai's seafront June 14, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A crane eats a fish from a tub of fish at a wholesale market at a fish harbour in Mumbai January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man poses for a street photographer (not pictured) in front of Taj Mahal hotel, one of the sites of 2008 militant attacks in Mumbai May 30, 2011. A military standoff on the world's highest battlefield is the focus of a fresh round of talks between India and Pakistan, and any progress on one of the least thorny issues may give a boost to a tortuous peace process between the nuclear-armed rivals. Defence secretaries from both...more
A man poses for a street photographer (not pictured) in front of Taj Mahal hotel, one of the sites of 2008 militant attacks in Mumbai May 30, 2011. A military standoff on the world's highest battlefield is the focus of a fresh round of talks between India and Pakistan, and any progress on one of the least thorny issues may give a boost to a tortuous peace process between the nuclear-armed rivals. Defence secretaries from both countries began two days of closed-door talks in New Delhi on Monday on withdrawing forces from the mountainous no-man's land above the Siachen glacier in disputed Himalayan territory , where they have faced off since 1984. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A couple sits at the seafront in Mumbai December 11, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
