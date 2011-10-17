版本:
中国

The world's most crowded place

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

People cross a street in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. Mong Kok has the highest population density in the world, with 130,000 in one square kilometre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

People cross a street in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. Mong Kok has the highest population density in the world, with 130,000 in one square kilometre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
1 / 21
2011年 10月 18日 星期二

Cars cross a street in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

Cars cross a street in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
2 / 21
2011年 10月 18日 星期二

People cross a street in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

People cross a street in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
3 / 21
2011年 10月 18日 星期二

A doorway is lit up in a street in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

A doorway is lit up in a street in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
4 / 21
2011年 10月 18日 星期二

Cars cross a street in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

Cars cross a street in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
5 / 21
2011年 10月 18日 星期二

People cross a street in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

People cross a street in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
6 / 21
2011年 10月 18日 星期二

People cross a street in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

People cross a street in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
7 / 21
2011年 10月 18日 星期二

People cross a street in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

People cross a street in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
8 / 21
2011年 10月 18日 星期二

An elderly woman pushes a trolly with paper for recycling on a street in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

An elderly woman pushes a trolly with paper for recycling on a street in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
9 / 21
2011年 10月 18日 星期二

A beggar sits outside an entrance to Mong Kok subway station in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

A beggar sits outside an entrance to Mong Kok subway station in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
10 / 21
2011年 10月 18日 星期二

Residential and commercial buildings are seen in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

Residential and commercial buildings are seen in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
11 / 21
2011年 10月 18日 星期二

Residential and commercial buildings are seen in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

Residential and commercial buildings are seen in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
12 / 21
2011年 10月 18日 星期二

Shoppers fill up escalators at Langham Place mall in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

Shoppers fill up escalators at Langham Place mall in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
13 / 21
2011年 10月 18日 星期二

Spectators surround street musicians in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

Spectators surround street musicians in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
14 / 21
2011年 10月 18日 星期二

An elderly resident poses in his cubicle in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

An elderly resident poses in his cubicle in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
15 / 21
2011年 10月 18日 星期二

A foreign visitor walks past stalls on Tung Choi Street or "Ladies' Street" in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

A foreign visitor walks past stalls on Tung Choi Street or "Ladies' Street" in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
16 / 21
2011年 10月 18日 星期二

Tourists shop in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

Tourists shop in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
17 / 21
2011年 10月 18日 星期二

A woman talks on her mobile phone in between pedestrians in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

A woman talks on her mobile phone in between pedestrians in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
18 / 21
2011年 10月 18日 星期二

Neon signs are illuminated in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

Neon signs are illuminated in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
19 / 21
2011年 10月 18日 星期二

A passenger rests at a bus stop in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

A passenger rests at a bus stop in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
20 / 21
2011年 10月 18日 星期二

People cross a street in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

People cross a street in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
21 / 21

The world's most crowded place

The world's most crowded place 分享
重新播放
下一个

Concrete jungles

Concrete jungles
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »