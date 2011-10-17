版本:
A memorial for Martin Luther King Jr.

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

President Barack Obama walks with his family at the dedication ceremony of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in West Potomac Park in Washington, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

President Barack Obama speaks at a dedication ceremony of the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Memorial in Washington October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial and the Washington Monument are seen in Washington, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

President Barack Obama watches as first lady Michelle Obama (L) thanks singer Aretha Franklin at the dedication ceremony of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in West Potomac Park in Washington, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

President Barack Obama speaks at the dedication ceremony of the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Memorial in Washington October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

A woman holds a portrait of Martin Luther King, Jr. at a memorial dedication at the National Mall in Washington October 16, 2011. The memorial commemorates the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his contributions to world peace through non-violent social change. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

Elder Bernice King speaks during the Martin Luther King, Jr. memorial dedication at the National Mall in Washington October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

A woman dances during entertainment at the dedication ceremony of the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Memorial in Washington October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

A woman holds a portrait of Martin Luther King, Jr. at the memorial dedication at the National Mall in Washington October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

President Barack Obama walks with his family and members of the King family at the dedication ceremony of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in West Potomac Park in Washington, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

Attendees participate in the the dedication ceremony of the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Memorial in Washington October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

A protester yells during President Barack Obama's speech at the Martin Luther King, Jr. memorial dedication on the National Mall in Washington October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

A choir sings on the main stage at the Martin Luther King, Jr. memorial dedication at the National Mall in Washington October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

2011年 10月 18日 星期二

People celebrate at the Martin Luther King, Jr. memorial dedication on the National Mall in Washington October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

A memorial for Martin Luther King Jr.

