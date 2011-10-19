版本:
中国

Rural migration in Mongolia

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

People walk down a street in the Mongolian capital Ulan Bator, October 13, 2011. Mongolia is the world's least densely populated country, with 2.7 million people spread across an area three times the size of France, two-fifths in rural areas on wind swept steppes. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

People walk down a street in the Mongolian capital Ulan Bator, October 13, 2011. Mongolia is the world's least densely populated country, with 2.7 million people spread across an area three times the size of France, two-fifths in rural areas on wind swept steppes. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
1 / 30
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

People walk down a street in the Mongolian capital Ulan Bator, October 13, 2011. According to a 2010 National Population Center census, every year between thirty to forty thousand people migrate from the countryside to the capital Ulan Bator. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

People walk down a street in the Mongolian capital Ulan Bator, October 13, 2011. According to a 2010 National Population Center census, every year between thirty to forty thousand people migrate from the countryside to the capital Ulan Bator. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
2 / 30
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A woman stands in a carpark in the Mongolian capital Ulan Bator, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A woman stands in a carpark in the Mongolian capital Ulan Bator, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
3 / 30
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A woman stands outside a Louis Vuitton shop in the Mongolian capital Ulan Bator, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A woman stands outside a Louis Vuitton shop in the Mongolian capital Ulan Bator, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
4 / 30
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A man in traditional dress walks through central square in the Mongolian capital Ulan Bator, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A man in traditional dress walks through central square in the Mongolian capital Ulan Bator, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
5 / 30
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

People walk down a street in the Mongolian capital Ulan Bator, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

People walk down a street in the Mongolian capital Ulan Bator, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
6 / 30
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

People stand outside a shop in the Mongolian capital Ulan Bator, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

People stand outside a shop in the Mongolian capital Ulan Bator, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
7 / 30
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Cars drive down a street in the Mongolian capital Ulan Bator, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Cars drive down a street in the Mongolian capital Ulan Bator, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
8 / 30
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A young Mongolian stands outside a block of appartments in the capital Ulan Bator, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A young Mongolian stands outside a block of appartments in the capital Ulan Bator, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (

Close
9 / 30
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A block of appartments are seen in the capital Ulan Bator, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A block of appartments are seen in the capital Ulan Bator, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
10 / 30
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A Mongolian walks past a graffiti covered wall in the capital Ulan Bator, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A Mongolian walks past a graffiti covered wall in the capital Ulan Bator, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
11 / 30
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A young Mongolian walks through the capital Ulan Bator, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A young Mongolian walks through the capital Ulan Bator, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
12 / 30
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

People walk down a street in the Mongolian capital Ulan Bator, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

People walk down a street in the Mongolian capital Ulan Bator, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
13 / 30
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Young Mongolians walk through the capital Ulan Bator, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Young Mongolians walk through the capital Ulan Bator, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
14 / 30
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A Mongolian walks through the capital Ulan Bator, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A Mongolian walks through the capital Ulan Bator, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
15 / 30
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A traditional Mongolian tent is seen near an urban area of Zuunkharaa city, Selenge province, 200km northeast of Ulan Bator October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A traditional Mongolian tent is seen near an urban area of Zuunkharaa city, Selenge province, 200km northeast of Ulan Bator October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
16 / 30
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A traditional Mongolian tent is seen near Zuunkharaa city, Selenge province, northeast of Ulan Bator October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A traditional Mongolian tent is seen near Zuunkharaa city, Selenge province, northeast of Ulan Bator October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
17 / 30
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A horse is seen on the side of a hill in Selenge province, northeast of Ulan Bator October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A horse is seen on the side of a hill in Selenge province, northeast of Ulan Bator October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
18 / 30
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Jugderdem, 2, walks next to a traditional Mongolian tent in Shivert, 200km northeast of Ulan Bator October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Jugderdem, 2, walks next to a traditional Mongolian tent in Shivert, 200km northeast of Ulan Bator October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
19 / 30
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Jugderdem, 2, stands at the door of a traditional Mongolian tent in Shivert, 200km northeast of Ulan Bator October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Jugderdem, 2, stands at the door of a traditional Mongolian tent in Shivert, 200km northeast of Ulan Bator October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
20 / 30
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Javzansuren, 72, and his son Bayasgalan cut wood near their traditional Mongolian ger in Shivert, northeast of Ulan Bator October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Javzansuren, 72, and his son Bayasgalan cut wood near their traditional Mongolian ger in Shivert, northeast of Ulan Bator October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
21 / 30
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Togdariimaa, 29 years-old, works in a field in Shivert, 200km northeast of Ulan Bator October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Togdariimaa, 29 years-old, works in a field in Shivert, 200km northeast of Ulan Bator October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
22 / 30
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Javzansuren, 72, stands next to his traditional Mongolian ger in Shivert, 200km northeast of Ulan Bator October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Javzansuren, 72, stands next to his traditional Mongolian ger in Shivert, 200km northeast of Ulan Bator October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
23 / 30
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Togdariimaa, 29, opens the door of her traditional Mongolian ger in Shivert, 200km northeast of Ulan Bator October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Togdariimaa, 29, opens the door of her traditional Mongolian ger in Shivert, 200km northeast of Ulan Bator October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
24 / 30
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Javzansuren, 72, herds his sheep in Shivert, northeast of Ulan Bator October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Javzansuren, 72, herds his sheep in Shivert, northeast of Ulan Bator October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
25 / 30
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A traditional Mongolian ger is seen at night in Shivert, northeast of Ulan Bator October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A traditional Mongolian ger is seen at night in Shivert, northeast of Ulan Bator October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
26 / 30
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Javzanpagma, 71, talks on the phone as her husband Javzansuren fixes a lantern inside their ger in Shivert, 200km northeast of Ulan Bator October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Javzanpagma, 71, talks on the phone as her husband Javzansuren fixes a lantern inside their ger in Shivert, 200km northeast of Ulan Bator October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
27 / 30
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Myagmarsuren leads a horse carrying his son Jugderdem, 2, in Shivert, 200km northeast of Ulan Bator October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Myagmarsuren leads a horse carrying his son Jugderdem, 2, in Shivert, 200km northeast of Ulan Bator October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
28 / 30
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Animals own by a nomad family are see on the Mongolian steppe in Shivert, 200km northeast of Ulan Bator October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Animals own by a nomad family are see on the Mongolian steppe in Shivert, 200km northeast of Ulan Bator October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
29 / 30
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Myagmarsuren, 33, walks back to his ger in Shivert, 200km northeast of Ulan Bator October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Myagmarsuren, 33, walks back to his ger in Shivert, 200km northeast of Ulan Bator October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
30 / 30

Rural migration in Mongolia

Rural migration in Mongolia 分享
重新播放
下一个

Animals around the world

Animals around the world
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »