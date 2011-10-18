版本:
中国

Animals around the world

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A puppy found in flooded area is taken onto a military truck evacuating workers and residents from the Nava Nakorn industrial estate in Pathum Thani province, suburb of Bangkok October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A puppy found in flooded area is taken onto a military truck evacuating workers and residents from the Nava Nakorn industrial estate in Pathum Thani province, suburb of Bangkok October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
1 / 15
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Migrating Common Cranes fly to their night roost at sunset near the village of Linum, 50 km north of Berlin, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Krumenacker

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Migrating Common Cranes fly to their night roost at sunset near the village of Linum, 50 km north of Berlin, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Krumenacker

Close
2 / 15
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A Capuchin monkey is seen playing with a camera at a zoo in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A Capuchin monkey is seen playing with a camera at a zoo in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
3 / 15
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Giant panda cubs lie on grass at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China October 18, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Giant panda cubs lie on grass at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China October 18, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
4 / 15
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Ostriches graze at "Artestruz" ostrich farm outside the village of Campos in the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Ostriches graze at "Artestruz" ostrich farm outside the village of Campos in the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Close
5 / 15
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Angela Whittle of Sudell farm in Preston kisses her alpaca, Gizmo, during the Yorkshire Alpaca Show in Thirsk, northern England October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Angela Whittle of Sudell farm in Preston kisses her alpaca, Gizmo, during the Yorkshire Alpaca Show in Thirsk, northern England October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
6 / 15
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A three-month-old Bengal Tiger plays with a three-month-old lion cub at a zoo in Puerto Vallarta October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A three-month-old Bengal Tiger plays with a three-month-old lion cub at a zoo in Puerto Vallarta October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
7 / 15
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A silverback mountain gorilla is seen during a census inside Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, about 550 km (341 miles) west of Uganda's capital Kampala, October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A silverback mountain gorilla is seen during a census inside Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, about 550 km (341 miles) west of Uganda's capital Kampala, October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu

Close
8 / 15
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A grey reef shark (Carcharhinus amblyrhynchos) swims inside a tank during a presentation of the European Shark Week in the Madrid's Zoo Aquarium October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A grey reef shark (Carcharhinus amblyrhynchos) swims inside a tank during a presentation of the European Shark Week in the Madrid's Zoo Aquarium October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Close
9 / 15
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Camels are seen in the grasslands in the Gobi Desert of Mongolia September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jacqueline Wong

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Camels are seen in the grasslands in the Gobi Desert of Mongolia September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jacqueline Wong

Close
10 / 15
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Dew drops gather on a spider as it rests on its web during the early morning in Lalitpur, Nepal October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Dew drops gather on a spider as it rests on its web during the early morning in Lalitpur, Nepal October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
11 / 15
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A snake charmer holds the leash to a performing monkey, as they walk in Galle, Sri Lanka October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A snake charmer holds the leash to a performing monkey, as they walk in Galle, Sri Lanka October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
12 / 15
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A Tui, a native bird of New Zealand, sits on a Kowhai tree at Mount Victoria, on the coast of Wellington October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

A Tui, a native bird of New Zealand, sits on a Kowhai tree at Mount Victoria, on the coast of Wellington October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
13 / 15
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

An employee feeds a pelican at Royev Ruchey zoo in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

An employee feeds a pelican at Royev Ruchey zoo in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
14 / 15
2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Great Grey Owls or Lapland Owls sit inside an open air cage at Royev Ruchey zoo in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

2011年 10月 19日 星期三

Great Grey Owls or Lapland Owls sit inside an open air cage at Royev Ruchey zoo in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
15 / 15

Animals around the world

Animals around the world 分享
重新播放
下一个

Tech watch

Tech watch
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »