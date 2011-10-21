" /> " />
The world's largest family

Family members of Ziona (R) poses for a group photo outside their residence in Baktawng village, in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. Ziona is the head of a religious sect called "Chana," which allows polygamy and was founded by his father Chana in 1942. Ziona has 39 wives, 94 children and 33 grandchildren. He lives in his 4 storey 100-room house with 181 members of his family. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi more

Family members of Ziona (R) poses for a group photo outside their residence in Baktawng village, in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. Ziona is the head of a religious sect called "Chana," which allows polygamy and was founded by his father Chana in 1942. Ziona has 39 wives, 94 children and 33 grandchildren. He lives in his 4 storey 100-room house with 181 members of his family. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Family members of Ziona pose for a group photo in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Family members of Ziona pose for a group photo in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Ziona, 67, takes a break at the construction site of a church in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Ziona, 67, takes a break at the construction site of a church in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A view of Ziona's 4 storey house in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A view of Ziona's 4 storey house in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Engi, 5, youngest child of Ziona, poses with other children of the family at their residence in Baktawng in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Engi, 5, youngest child of Ziona, poses with other children of the family at their residence in Baktawng in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Washing hangs out to dry on the roof of Ziona's residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Washing hangs out to dry on the roof of Ziona's residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Zuali, 37, twentieth wife of Ziona, adjusts his shirt as his sons and driver (L) watch before heading towards the construction site of a church in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Zuali, 37, twentieth wife of Ziona, adjusts his shirt as his sons and driver (L) watch before heading towards the construction site of a church in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A daughter-in-law of Ziona holds her grandson at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A daughter-in-law of Ziona holds her grandson at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A combination picture shows 28 of the wives of Ziona at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A combination picture shows 28 of the wives of Ziona at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Heni, 23, a granddaughter-in-law of Ziona, at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Heni, 23, a granddaughter-in-law of Ziona, at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Ziona's family members wave from a vehicle on their way to a church construction sitein Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Ziona's family members wave from a vehicle on their way to a church construction sitein Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Granddaughters of Ziona play inside their house in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Granddaughters of Ziona play inside their house in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A wife of Ziona, prepares breakfast at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A wife of Ziona, prepares breakfast at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Zathiangi, 71, Ziona's first wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Zathiangi, 71, Ziona's first wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Lalthai, 38, Ziona's 34th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Lalthai, 38, Ziona's 34th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thari, 30, Ziona's 38th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thari, 30, Ziona's 38th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thangzeli, 40, Ziona's 14th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thangzeli, 40, Ziona's 14th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Rami, 27, Ziona's 33rdwife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Rami, 27, Ziona's 33rdwife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Changliani, 60, Ziona's 9th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Changliani, 60, Ziona's 9th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Kimii, 36, Ziona's 37th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Kimii, 36, Ziona's 37th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sawmi, 30, Ziona's 17th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sawmi, 30, Ziona's 17th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Remi, 37,, Ziona's 26th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Remi, 37,, Ziona's 26th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sangi, 58, Ziona's sixth wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sangi, 58, Ziona's sixth wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Pari, 60, Ziona's 3rd wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Pari, 60, Ziona's 3rd wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tlungi, 65, Ziona's fourth wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tlungi, 65, Ziona's fourth wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Muani, 41, Ziona's 7th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Muani, 41, Ziona's 7th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Chuani, 40, Ziona's 15th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Chuani, 40, Ziona's 15th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Khumi, 65, Ziona's 21st wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Khumi, 65, Ziona's 21st wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Zuali, 37, Ziona's 20th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Zuali, 37, Ziona's 20th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Hmaii, 57, Ziona's second wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Hmaii, 57, Ziona's second wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Siami, 30, Ziona's 39th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Siami, 30, Ziona's 39th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Malsawmi, 48, Ziona's tenth wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Malsawmi, 48, Ziona's tenth wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sangi, 62, Ziona's 5th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sangi, 62, Ziona's 5th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Muanpuii, 38, Ziona's 16th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Muanpuii, 38, Ziona's 16th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Rizapi, 35, Ziona's 36th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Rizapi, 35, Ziona's 36th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Ngeni, 37, Ziona's 22nd wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Ngeni, 37, Ziona's 22nd wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Lawmii, 34, Ziona's 35th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Lawmii, 34, Ziona's 35th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Matluangi, 37, Ziona's 19th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Matluangi, 37, Ziona's 19th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Rawni, 57, Ziona's 23rd wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Rawni, 57, Ziona's 23rd wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Hritpuii, 32, Ziona's 27th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Hritpuii, 32, Ziona's 27th wife, poses for a picture at their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

