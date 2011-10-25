版本:
The miracle of life

2011年 10月 25日 星期二

A baby gestures minutes after he was born inside the pediatric unit at hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

